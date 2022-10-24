5 great offseason spots to grab some suds in Cape May County

These days are barely a generation removed from those when consistency was key among beer drinkers, and consumers knew exactly what their preferred brand was going to taste like every time they cracked open a can from the giant conglomerates.
Since the relatively recent popularity explosion of craft beers or microbrews, and their plethora of different styles and tastes, fall is often the season that beer aficionados look forward to most, when the more spicy, flavorful and full-bodied beers take center stage.
And while the autumn lineup of brews always seems to be expanding annually, the fall-favoring trend is nothing new, as Oktoberfest, the world’s greatest holiday dedicated to beer, has been happening this time of year in Germany since 1810.
South Jersey has a thriving craft-beer scene, and that may be truer nowhere more than in Cape May County. Here are five establishments in coastal Cape May County that are ideal for sampling some quality suds.
Mudhen Brewing CompanyMudhen Brewing Company is Wildwood’s only craft brewery, with eight to 12 rotating craft beers on tap daily that are brewed on-premises. The establishment takes its name, according its website, from a bygone, late-1800s train that ran from the mainland to North Wildwood over ramshackle tracks that washed out so often, the train got nicknamed “The Mud Hen.”
The two-level brewery – once a Harley Davidson dealership – lists all its concoctions with a full description and their ABV (alcohol by volume) on its websie. Guests can also sample several per sitting through four, five-ounce beer flights. Among Mudhen’s current options are the Captain Doug’s Porter, a dark ale with a distinct chocolate character; the Nummy Pumpkin, an autumnal brown ale made with pumpkin, brown sugar and seasonal spices; and the This Little Piggy Idaho, which is brewed from Pacific Northwest hops by the Sterling Pig Brewery in Media, Pa., and part of Mudhen’s “Friends on Tap” selections. Mudhen Brewing Company is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood. MudhenBrew.com.
Goodnight Irene’s
Brew Pub Boasting the largest draft beer selection in Cape May County, with more than 40 beers on tap year-round, Goodnight Irene’s Brew Pub also keeps a current list of suds and descriptions on its website, as well as a half-dozen or so brews that are coming soon. A Wildwood mainstay since 2007, Goodnight Irene’s current selection features craft brews from around the country, among them Abita Purple Haze, a raspberry wheat beer from Abita Springs, Louisiana; Harpoon Camp Wannamango, a mango pale ale from Boston, Mass.; and Bells Two Hearted Ale, an American India Pale Ale (IPA) from Comstock, Michigan. They also offer an abundance of brews from the Pa., Delaware, New Jersey tri-state region, among them Cape May Honey Porter from the Cape May Brewing Company; the Fortescue Fisherman, a golden ale by the Glasstown Brewery of Millville; the Back to Reality IPA from Three 3’s Brewery of Hammonton; and the #Adulting Guava IPA from the Evil Genius Beer Company of Philadelphia. Goodnight Irene’s Brew Pub is located at 2708 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to Goodnight-Irenes.com.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill The Dogtooth Bar & Grill lists itself as pet friendly, although it might frown upon allowing anyone’s pooch to sample the rotating list of 16 beers it has on tap year-round. Located in Wildwood since 2006, Dogtooth’s current draft beer selection includes Head High IPA by Kane Brewing Company near Asbury Park; Water Guns & Rainbows IPA by Ludlam Island Brewery of Ocean View; Fuego New England IPA by Tonewood Brewing of Oaklyn; and a variety of selections from the Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont. It also has an ample list of brews and hard ciders in cans and bottles. Dogtooth Bar & Grill is located at 100 E. Taylor Ave, Wildwood. Go to DogtoothBar.com.
Owen’s PubA year-round, cash-only business in North Wildwood, Owen’s Pub has been a popular Cape May County gathering spot since 2002, with 16 beers on tap and a huge, U-shaped bar area around which to enjoy them. Among their current selections are Allagash White Ale, Blue Moon Belgian White, Cape May Coastal Evacuation, Yard’s Philadelphia Pale Ale, Guinness Dark Stout, Sam Adams Seasonal and Founder’s All Day IPA. Owen’s Pub is located at 19 E. 17th Ave., North Wildwood. Go to Owens.pub.
The Surfing PigRenowned since 2016 as having some of the best barbecue in southern New Jersey, and located right on the water overlooking scenic South View Marina in North Wildwood, The Surfing Pig is a Key West, Florida-style waterfront café that also features a killer selection of seasonal suds. Currently on tap at the Surfing Pig are Cape May Brewing’s Crafted on the Cape IPA, Big Wave Golden Ale by the Kona Brewing Company of Hawaii, LandShark Lager of Jacksonville, Florida (also the longtime house lager for Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant chain) and others. The Surfing Pig is located at 231 W. 10th Ave., North Wildwood. Go to TheSurfingPig.com.