5 bars that will put you in the holiday spirit

The cold months can be tough on the psyche. As temps drop, so do moods. But the magic of the holiday season works wonders as a pick-me-up for many, and when you add a few drinks into the mix, you just might find that those high-proof spirits add a serious boost to your holiday spirit. And to really get in the mood for reindeer and silver bells this Noel, you need to find a bar that offers just the right atmosphere. So with that in mind, we present five bars that will put you in the holiday spirit.
The Baremore TavernLocated inside The Smithville Inn, this rustic treasure sits at the entrance to Smithville Village, arguably the most quaint holiday environment in all of New Jersey. The Baremore Tavern takes coziness seriously with its dark woods and intimate tables that sit mere feet from the Inn’s roaring fireplace. This year the tavern boasts a whole bunch of fun, seasonal cocktails, with names like The Tipsy Elf and The Ginger Griswold, but our pick is their incredible Sugar Cookie Martini, which combines vanilla vodka, Irish cream, amaretto, cream and a dash of sprinkles to create a holiday masterpiece. The Smithville Inn is located at 1 N. New York Road in Smithville. Go to SmithvilleInn.com.
The PalmTwinkly lights and caricature-covered walls set the tone for a festive night at The Palm, one of the highlights among the bars and restaurants inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. His and her holiday cocktails add to the yuletide fun this year, too. The Mrs. Clausmopolitan shakes up a tasty mix of Ketel One Vodka, Elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and agave, while the Mr. Claus Old Fashioned combines Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Cherry Heering Liqueur and chicory pecan bitters for a robust and classy taste of the season. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ThePalm.com.
The Ebbitt RoomOf all the resort towns at the Jersey Shore, Cape May is easily the most charming, with its Victorian architecture and pleasantly relaxed nature that harkens back to a simpler time. A perfectly picturesque spot to rev up your holiday spirit is at The Ebbitt Room, one of the prettiest of the town’s arsenal of gorgeous bars and restaurants. Tastefully decorated with quintessential holiday style, one can’t go wrong sipping on a cocktail here by the fire in the month of December. Try the Sazerac, a New Orleans- born drink made with rye whiskey, Peychaud’s Bitters, cane sugar, absinthe and lemon. The Ebbitt Room is located at 25 Jackson St., Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com for more info.
The Inn at Sugar HillNew ownership has meant a lot of impressive upgrades for The Inn at Sugar Hill, but it still exudes an old-fashioned allure that pairs particularly well with the holiday décor. The gorgeous, waterfront setting and roaring fireplace serve to add even more visual loveliness and country charm, while cozy cocktails such as the s’mores martini – served with a torched marshmallow garnish – will make your insides as fuzzy and warm as your favorite Christmas sweater. The Inn at Sugar Hill is located at 5704 Somers Point/Mays Landing Road, Mays Landing. Go to TheInnAtSugarHill.com.
Tuckahoe InnA plethora of wreaths, garlands, bows, lights and Christmas trees make the already inviting atmosphere of Tuckahoe Inn even more so around the holidays. Located in Beesley’s Point, this popular bar/restaurant overlooks the Greate Egg Harbor Bay and offers guests a variety of holiday cocktails and craft beers from local breweries such as Tuckahoe and Cape May Brewing Co. The crowd at the bar is always fun and friendly here, and the overall vibe around Christmastime is downright enchanting. Tuckahoe Inn is located at 1 Harbor Road, Beesley’s Point. Go to TuckahoeInn.com.