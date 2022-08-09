4 spots to Pre-and Post-game for Tidal Wave Festival

The TidalWave Festival is coming to Atlantic City’s beach this weekend from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14, and if you are wondering where to go before and after the concert, don’t worry, we have you covered. After all, you can’t have the ultimate concert experience without a proper pre- and post-game plan.
Here are 4 places to hang out before and after the show.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall — Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is the perfect place to pre- and post-game the TidalWave Fest. Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon they have $5 breakfast sandwiches and $5 drinks featuring craft beers and ciders, all canned beers and ciders, and Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Live music runs until midnight Friday and Saturday, so if you hurry, you can catch some after the show. Tennessee Ave Beer Hall is located at 133 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Tennessee AvenueBeerHall.com.
Showboat Hotel — Surf Bar at Showboat Hotel has $5 margaritas every day, which is about as good of a way to kick off a pre-game as we can think of. Add to that the fact that Lucky Snake Arcade is onsite with more than 300 action-packed games including virtual reality, pinball and glow-in-the-dark mini golf, plus a brand new high powered go-kart track. With all that’s here you might just find it tough to tear yourself away for the concert. Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Resorts Casino Hotel – Both Margaritaville and Landshark Bar and Grill at Resorts will help make your before and after concert experience memorable. At Margaritaville happy hour runs from 10 p.m. to close every night. They offer $5 domestic craft beer, house wine, $6 house margaritas, $7 chips and dips, and $9 lava lava shrimp.
Landshark Bar and Grill will have DJs spinning till 1 a.m. all weekend long, along with the usual lineup of beachy blender cocktails and beers. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
The Yard at Bally’s — Bally’s is calling all country fans during the TidalWave Fest and there will be live music all weekend long at The Yard. On Friday, Shot of Southern will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturday, Aug. 13 Country Rouge Duo takes the stage from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Radio Nashville playing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Sunday, Aug. 14 Six Pack Rodeo Duo performs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Derek Crider Band from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Beer specials start at $5. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Ballys.com.