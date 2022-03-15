3 Tasty Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails to Enjoy at Lobby Bar

Without question some of the most universally-loved snacks in America are Girl Scout Cookies. Maybe it’s the fact that they only come around once a year that makes them feel so special, or perhaps it’s the expert sales pitches of the thousands of scouts that come knocking at our doors, but whatever the reason, we as a nation buy up boxes of these treats by the millions – and they never seem to last for more than a few days in the house before they’re all gone.
This year, Ocean Casino Resort has jumped on the Girl Scout Cookie bandwagon by offering a trio of Girl Scout Cookie-inspired cocktails at Lobby Bar throughout the month of March. And the best part is that $3 from every drink sold will be donated directly to the Girl Scout Troops of Southern and Central Jersey — so you can knock back a few and feel good about yourself in the process!
Here are three tasty Girl Scout Cookie cocktails to enjoy at Lobby Bar:
The Tall & Minty
Thin Mints have been ruining diets and New Year’s resolutions for as long as we can remember with their irresistible combo of dark chocolate and peppermint, but chances are you have never had the pleasure of drinking one of these green-boxed treats. Combining Kahlua, crème de menthe, half and half and finishing it all off with a chocolate rim, the Tall & Minty is a refreshing and creamy way to give back to a great cause.
The Caramel Surprise
Whether you know them as Samoas or Caramel deLites, these incredible cookies that combine caramel, coconut and chocolate into one irresistible bite are always a top seller for the local Scout troops. Lobby Bar’s take on them is called the Caramel Surprise, and it merges Godiva Liqueur, caramel vodka, Malibu Rum, half and half and chocolate syrup into a magnificently rich and truly glorious cocktail. And to go out on a high note, the drink is finished off with an always-welcome drizzle of chocolate and caramel with a toasted coconut garnish.
The PB&B
Of all Girl Scout cookies, perhaps none are more delicious than the Peanut Butter Patties, an all but perfect combo of a shortbread cookie topped with rich peanut butter and coated in a cloak of milk chocolate. At Lobby Bar, the PB&B attempts to do justice to this wonderful treat with a combination of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, crème de cacao, both chocolate and Angostura bitters, and a peanut brittle garnish that none of us saw coming.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAc.com.