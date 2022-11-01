3 great spots to watch the Phillies in the World Series

It’s Red October and the Phillies are knee deep in this World Series and ready to take home a big win. And let’s be honest, it’s been a long time coming, and we need this one.
In honor of the Phillies making it to the World Series for the first time since 2009, a few local spots are diving in and giving the fans some must have specials to enjoy while watching the boys swing for the fences.
Here are three great spots where you can sit back, enjoy a few special cocktails, eat some food and try to relax (but we know you will be screaming at the TV all game long.)
1. Ocean Casino Resort
Ocean Casino is truly embracing the home team this year with two signature cocktails made specifically for those diehard Philadelphia fans with one all about the Phillies and the other for the Birds.
These two drinks will be available from now until the end of November at the The Gallery, TopGolf Swing Suite and the hotel’s Lobby Bar.
Celebrate the Phillies with Ocean’s Red October cocktail. This crisp sipper is made with American Harvest Organic Vodka, simple syrup, cranberry juice, grenadine, and gets topped with a splash of club soda and a garnish of cherries for a touch of sweetness. This drink bleeds red and as an added bonus, will cool down your throat as it stings from all the screaming you are sure to be doing.
A bonus for the Birds: Baseball ain't the only game in town, and since the Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL this season, Ocean decided to celebrate them as well. The Philly Phizz is made with Midori, American Harvest Organic Vodka, lemon juice, lime juice, topped with some club soda and has a lime for garnish to give off that green tint. This drink will have you buzzing up quick so you can talk smack to all non-Eagles fans.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.
2. Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille
Easily one of the best sports bars anywhere in South Jersey, Tailgaters is pulling out all the stops for this year’s World Series.
During every game all drinks will be $1 off and they also are offering up a $10 Philly Cheesesteak and fries special so you can get a full meal and some drinks for less all while watching the Fightin' Phils.
And after every home run the Phillies smash into the stands, $2 Green Tea shots can be enjoyed by all.
All domestic bottled beers and Miller High Life drafts are $3 during games, and Tailgaters has also created a pair of specialty vodka cocktails just for the Series that are mixed with a bit of a surprise for all who order. The Redoctober and Phanatic Green cocktails are both $5, made in-house and a delight to drink while cheering on the Phils.
Tailgaters is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway. Go to TailgatersNJ.com
3. Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
We all know Vagabond as the place to go when you’re craving a burger or a killer plate of loaded fries, but with a stellar lineup of craft beers and TVs galore, we can't think of a better spot to watch the World Series. Of course, this local hot spot couldn’t let their Philly fans down, so they crafted a bunch of new special menu items that are sure to keep you full all World Series long. Specials will only be available until the series ends.
The South Philly Roasted Pork Sandwich is a slow-cooked, roasted pork loin sub topped with broccoli rabe and melted provolone cheese. Long hot peppers can be added for some kick too.
Of course, Philly Cheesesteaks and Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls had to make this Philly-inspired menu. The egg rolls come with a side of Vagabond’s own homemade cheese and siracha ketchup for a spicy dip. The classic Philly-style cheesesteak is also topped with their homemade cheese and fried onions for the win.
A stadium hot dog always makes a baseball game seem complete. Vagabond came through with The Underdog - a bacon wrapped delight with a cheddar sausage, jalapenos and caramelized onions. It’s enough to make our mouths water just writing about it!