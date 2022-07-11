Ocean Casino brings in a new kind of tribute act with Magical Mystery Doors

Tribute bands are everywhere these days, and the vast majority of them follow a pretty standard recipe, recreating the sound and look of a popular band and performing that band’s songs live. Like in any industry, there are varying levels of quality and talent among tribute acts, but by and large most of them subscribe to that same formula.
Then there is Magical Mystery Doors, a group out of Reading, Pa., which serves as a tribute to three of the most legendary bands of the last century: The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors.
Instead of simply playing songs by all three bands, Magical Mystery Doors brings in the element of the mashup, layering songs by each band on top of one another in order to create a one-of-a-kind sonic experience that audiences can’t get enough of.
The band has a residency in Atlantic City this summer, where they will perform 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 4, at Ocean Casino Resort. We spoke with band leader Jeff Tomrell about the group’s history, how they approach the music and what made them combine these three legends of rock into one killer show. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: How did the band form?
JEFF TOMRELL: We started working on the project in 2018. At that time all the band members were working with the same booking agency, but in three different projects. I had been with (popular regional cover band) Go Go Gadjet for many years, so I knew all these guys and we decided to give it a try. It took us 14 months from when we formed until we played our first show. We wanted to make sure we had everything just right.
RL: Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. Why did you choose to combine these three bands?
JT: There are Beatles tributes that are great, there are Zeppelin tributes that are great and so on. But whatever tribute you might think of, it’s already been done. Taking songs and doing something unique with them is interesting to people. Nobody is going to do Led Zeppelin better than a tribute band like Get the Led Out, so we figured why not try something different? We did wonder if maybe people might not want these classic songs that are more than a half century old to be messed with, but it turns out people really enjoy it!
RL: Unlike most tribute bands, you have a different approach to the music, literally combining songs from each band at times. Explain what you do for someone who has never seen the show.
JT: The impetus here is what if back in the day Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and The Doors somehow ended up in a pub together and they said: “Let’s go to the studio together right now.” And maybe the guys in Zeppelin started playing the groove to “Misty Mountain Hop” and then Jim Morrison says, “I have a melody that works with that,” and starts singing “Hello, I love you won’t you tell me your name …” over the top of it. So that’s kinda the idea. It’s about asking what might have happened if these great bands could have jammed together. And with that concept we just started listening to the catalogs of each of the bands and started putting together these mashup-style arrangements of various songs from each.
RL: Is it difficult to come up with these arrangements? It seems like one would have to do a lot of listening to find the threads between some of these songs.
JT: I think for some people it would be extremely difficult, but I have been doing that for almost two decades (with Go Go Gadjet). It’s a skill I have developed, and it comes easier to me. That said, some of the mashups didn’t work. I tried to put “Blackbird” together with “Kashmir” and it didn’t work at all. So there was some trial and error, but after 14 months of putting songs together, we felt that we had a full show dialed in and ready to go.
RL: Do you attempt to sound like each band as in a traditional tribute act, or are these your own interpretations of the songs?
JT: No, we try to sound as close to accurate as possible, between the guitar tones, drum parts, vocals and other instrumentation.
RL: The name Magical Mystery Doors combines The Beatles album “Magical Mystery Tour” and The Doors, but Zeppelin seems only hinted at. Was this intentional?
JT: Yeah, the name doesn’t specifically reference Led Zeppelin. We had originally had a different idea to name it In Through the Magical Mystery Doors, (which would make reference to Led Zeppelin’s 1979 album “In Through the Out Door”), but that name felt a little wordy, and most people wouldn’t have gotten that it was a Zeppelin reference anyway, so we just went with Magical Mystery Doors.