Headliner Spotlight

ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Assisted Living: The Musical is billed as a vaudeville-like revue show featuring original songs and delivering laughs from start to finish. The show is centered around an elderly couple who enter heaven together, suspecting their son pulled the plug on them to get his hands on his dad’s vintage Corvette. The couple fondly remembers Pelican Roost, an active, full-service retirement community where 70-something is the new 20-something, and the senior residents party like it’s 1969. The live show includes 18 different characters – some played by the same actors in different scenes – who sing, dance, revel, celebrate and speak long-windedly about their trek through later life. The audience is likely to laugh out loud at songs spoofing old age, such as “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) and I Can’t Get Up” and “Golf Cart Seduction.” Assisted Living: The Musical is described as “a hit with the aging and those who hope to be fortunate enough to live through their golden years.” The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: ll Volo is an Italian operatic pop trio – describing their music as “popera” on their website – consisting of baritone Gianluca Ginoble, and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto. They first came into the public eye when they won an Italian TV singing competition as teenagers in 2009. In 2011 they won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. In June 2021, the trio held a concert in the Arena of Verona, Italy, in honor of the late Italian composer Ennio Morricone, and late last year they released a tribute album dedicated to Morricone titled “Il Volo Sings Morricone,” which is also the theme of their current tour. The album was their eighth released since 2010. Morricone was an Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor and trumpeter who wrote more than 100 classical works, and also composed more than 400 scores for cinema and television, winning dozens of major awards. He is widely considered one of the most prolific and greatest film composers of all time. Morricone’s 1966 score to the Clint Eastwood western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” is regarded as one of the most recognizable soundtracks in history, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Among Il Volo’s most recognizable work is their rendition of Sinatra’s hit “My Way,” the song “Notte Magica,” which is a tribute to the Three Tenors, a rendition of the Tom Jones hit “Delilah,” as well as the songs “You Are My Everything,” “Si Me Falta Tu Mirada,” “Más Que Amor,” “Notte Stellata” and others. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $67.75, $77.19 and $88.62, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ANTHONY RODIA:
THE ROAD RAGE TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Anthony Rodia is an Italian-American comedian from Westchester, New York, who has become well known for his internet characters Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia. He calls them “the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can’t be out in public with. They speak their minds, whether you asked for it or not.” Rodia notes on his website that he left his day job as a finance manager at a car dealership 2019 to pursue comedy full time. “Making people laugh is something that I have been able to do since I was a child,” he says on his website. “I have always been able to find or create humor out of any situation. I am the same person on stage that I am off stage. Funny is the only way I know how to be. I am always thinking of new ways to get a laugh out of someone. If you can make it to one of my shows, I guarantee that you will leave with stomach pains and tears in your eyes from laughter, which is the way you should always exit a comedy show.” Rodia’s two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89 and $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Ringo Starr is best known for being one of the four “Lads from Liverpool,” the nickname for the British rock band the Beatles, which was active from 1960 through 1970 and is credited with revolutionizing popular music probably more so than any other band in history. He founded Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in 1989 as a rock supergroup with shifting personnel, the one constant over those 33 years being the drummer and vocalist Starr himself. This year’s All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, best known as a founding member of the rock band Toto; Colin Hay, the lead vocalist and the sole continuous member of the band Men at Work; vocalist and saxophonist Warren Ham, formerly of the band Kansas; jazz and rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, formerly of the band Electric Light Orchestra; Hamish Stuart, guitarist and singer for the Scottish group Average White Band; and famed multi-instrumentalist Edgar Winter. This is the All-Starr Band’s first tour since the pandemic wreaked havoc on the world. “This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years and I’ve really missed it,” Starr says on his website. “Nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience.” Starr has won nine Grammy awards throughout his career and is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. As a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist, he sang lead on such songs as “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “Octopus’ Garden,” “Yellow Submarine,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” “You’re Sixteen (You’re Beautiful and You’re Mine),” “The No No Song,” “Only You (and You Alone)” and others. His band’s 24-song setlist at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia on Sept. 11 includes such songs as “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein” by the Edgar Winter Group, “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line” and “Africa” by Toto, “Pick Up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake” by the Average White Band, “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now?” by Men at Work, and several others, including many Beatles covers. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99 and $149, are available at Ticketmaster.com
PHIL VASSAR
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Phil Vassar is a country music singer-songwriter-pianist who debuted on the music scene in the late 1990s, initially and primarily as a writer for other artists. He wrote or co-wrote many singles that were turned into major hits by such established artists as Tim McGraw (“For a Little While,” “My Next Thirty Years”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright”), Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”) and Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”). In 1999, he was named as ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year. Later that year, Vassar started to emerge as a country artist himself. His self-titled debut album was released in early 2000 and produced five hits on the U.S. Billboard Country Singles chart, earning gold certification in sales. He has since charted 19 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, including two that reached No. 1 – “Just Another Day in Paradise” and “In a Real Love.” He has released 10 albums since 2000, most recently the eight-song “Stripped Down” in 2020. Among his greatest his are the songs “The Woman In My Life,” “That’s When I Love You,” “American Child,” “Love Is a Beautiful Thing,” “Little Red Rodeo,” “Rose Bouquet,” “Six-Pack Summer” and “Carlene.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music – a ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and will also take place 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2, 16, 23 and 30.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE SPINNERS
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday,Sept. 28
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: The Spinners are an R&B vocal group that formed in suburban Detroit in 1954, and enjoyed a string of hit singles and albums during the 1960s and 1970s. The quintet’s lone original member is the baritone-voiced Henry Fambrough, who is joined in the Spinners’ current ensemble by Jessie Robert Peck and Marvin Taylor, both of whom joined in 2009, and co-lead tenors Ronnie Moss and C.J. Jefferson, who joined the Spinners in 2013 and 2020, respectively. The Spinners’ first of several No. 1 hits on the Billboard R&B chart was “I’ll Be Around” in 1972, and was also the group’s first of many million-selling singles. The 1973 follow-up singles “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “One of a Kind (Love Affair)” cemented the Spinners reputation as one of the best R&B groups of all time. The Spinners were nominated for Grammy awards six times, and have performed twice during the Grammy awards ceremony. In 1993 they performed at the White House for President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, and have appeared in numerous network and cable television specials over the years, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other Spinners’ No. 1 hits include “Games People Play,” “The Rubberband Man,” “Working My Way Back to You,” “Then Came You” (a duet with Dionne Warwick) and “Mighty Love.” Other songs by the group that got significant radio airplay include “That’s What Girls Are Made For,” “Just as Long as We Have Love” (also recorded with Dionne Warwick), “Right or Wrong,” “How Could I Let You Get Away,” “I’m Coming Home,” “Ghetto Child,” “Love Don’t Love Nobody,” “Living a Little,” “Laughing a Little,” “Body Language” and “Love or Leave.” Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
