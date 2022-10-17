Headliner Spotlight

THE CAPRIS
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The Capris are a doo-wop group that had a major radio hit in 1961 with the song “There’s a Moon Out Tonight.” The group formed in Queens, New York, in 1957 when they were all teenagers. The original six members were each about 15 years old when they formed the group, with most coming out of John Adams High School in the Ozone Park section of Queens. Only second tenor Frank Reina remains from the original quintet. The band’s name was often thought to have come from the island of Capri, off the coast of Naples, Italy, since the boys were all of Italian descent. It was later revealed that they named themselves after the 1957 Lincoln Capri automobile. Reina is joined in the current lineup by Tony Sergi, Lou Esposito, John Monforte and Michael D’Amore. Along with “There’s a Moon Out Tonight,” other songs that got significant radio play by the Capris over the years include “Where I Fell in Love,” “Tears in My Eyes,” “Girl in My Dreams,” “Limbo,” “Freedom Medley” and “Morse Code of Love.” Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
KASHMIR: THE LIVE LED
ZEPPELIN SHOW
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Kashmir was founded in the New York City area in 2000 and has been hailed as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the tribute-band touring scene. Each of Kashmir’s four members is a seasoned musician who simulates the look and sound of the original Led Zeppelin members with incredible accuracy. Kashmir also mirrors the originals’ instrumentation, such as Jimmy Page’s iconic double-neck guitar. The band features founder and lead vocalist Jean Violet playing the role of Robert Plant, Kevin Slover as Page, Felix Hanemann as bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and Paul Cooper as drummer John Bonham. Fans can expect to hear all of Led Zeppelin’s biggest hits such as “Stairway to Heaven,” “The Song Remains the Same,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Ramble On,” “Heartbreaker,” “Living Loving Maid (She’s Just a Woman)” and, of course, “Kashmir.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Etix.com
ZZ TOP
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: ZZ Top is a blues-boogie-rock power trio that for decades has been affectionately dubbed “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” Since forming in 1969 in Houston, the band’s three-word mantra has been “Tone, Taste and Tenacity,” which shines through in their hit songs “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Tush,” “Legs,” “Got Me Under Pressure,” “Tube Snake Boogie” and others. For more than 50 years, ZZ Top was comprised of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist-keyboardist Dusty Hill, until Hill’s death last July. They developed a signature sound based on Gibbons’ blues guitar style and Hill and Beard’s rhythm section. As well-known as the group became for its music, they were equally well known for the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats and chest-length beards. Taking Hill’s spot in the band currently is Elwood Francis, who has worked with ZZ Top as its guitar technician since the early 1990s, maintaining the group’s impressive collection of vintage and sometimes bizarre novelty guitars that they often use in concert. ZZ Top is touring with Austin Meade, whose music, according to his website, “overflows with wide-open soulfulness.” Having started out as a drummer, Meade “found his true voice when he began playing guitar as a teen in his pastor-father’s church. Those experiences lend both a gravitas and rebelliousness to his songs and self.” Their show takes place at Ocean’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RAY ON MY MIND: RAY
CHARLES TRIBUTE
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The tribute show “Ray On My Mind” brings to life the music and story of Ray Charles – a singer, songwriter and pianist widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential musicians in history. Charles, who was born Albany, Georgia, in 1930 and died in 2004, had the first of his three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Georgia On My Mind,” in 1960. The other two were “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “Hit the Road Jack.” He also recorded one of the most beloved versions of “America The Beautiful,” and had multiple singles reach the Top 40 on various Billboard charts over the years, including 44 on the R&B singles chart, 11 on the Hot 100 chart, and two on the Hot Country chart. Master pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner portrays Charles in the “Ray On My Mind” show. He leads an 11-piece orchestra with three female vocalists called the Raelettees, who joined him in a hot duet of the Charles’ song “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” as well as several others. The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz and country influenced Charles’ style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia. Members of Brawner’s orchestra have performed on Broadway, in film and TV, and all with such luminaries as the Count Basie Orchestra, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and many others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SROArtists.com/Artists/Ray-On-My-Mind,
ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: In a career spanning more than 50 years, British-born singer and romantic crooner Engelbert Humperdinck has been nominated four times for Grammy Awards, and generated sales in excess of 140 million records. He is best known for his romantic ballads, but his songs also cross into the categories of pop and soft rock. Humperdinck’s unique voice and stage charisma have charmed millions of fans worldwide over the years. His singles “The Last Waltz” and “Release Me” were major hits in the 1960s, with the latter setting a record at the time for having spent 56 consecutive weeks on the pop charts. Humperdinck also had major hits with the songs “There Goes My Everything,” “After the Lovin’,” “Spanish Eyes,” “This Moment in Time,” “Wonderland by Night,” “Ten Guitars,” “Am I That Easy to Forget,” “The Way It Used to Be,” “I’m a Better Man (for Having Loved You)” and “Winter World of Love.” His show takes place at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s.
How much: Tickets, priced at $178 and $198, are available at Ticketmaster.com
TOM SEGURA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, comedian Tom Segura carved out a niche on comedy stages worldwide, largely through several successful Netflix specials, and through performances in such high-profile comedy shows as Vancouver’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and Australia’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He was also a regional finalist on the reality TV talent competition show “Last Comic Standing,” and has co-hosted since 2010 the popular podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky. In June 2019, he started “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast with friend and fellow comic Bert Kreischer, which has since become one of the most listened to comedy podcasts in the world. In a career spanning nearly 20 years thus far, Segura’s comedy pokes fun at such topics as relationships, kids, parenting and current events. His Atlantic City show, part of his “I’m Coming Everywhere” tour – a name borrowed from his book and collection of humorous essays – takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
COLBIE CAILLAT
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The southern California-born Colbie Caillat is a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter who sold more than 6 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide. She gained national attention with her breakthrough hit “Bubbly” in 2007, which remains one of the best-selling digital tracks in history. Her singles “Brighter Than The Sun” and “Try” each went platinum, and her debut and sophomore albums “Coco” and “Breakthrough,” respectively, were both multi-platinum-selling records, with “Breakthrough” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. Co-written by legendary producer and singer/songwriter Babyface, Caillat’s song “Try” touches on the hardships women in the music industry often endure. Along with her successful music career, Caillat is a staunch supporter for such charitable organizations as the ASPCA, the Humane Society of the United States, Farm Sanctuary, the Surfrider Foundation and Save the Music. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DROPKICK MURPHYS
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The Dropkick Murphys is a Celtic punk band that formed in 1996 in Quincy, Massachusetts – south of Boston – as little more than a bunch of musically inclined friends and Boston sports fanatics who got started by jamming in a mutual friend’s basement. The band members’ songwriting skills, high-energy sounds that fuse punk with Irish folk music, and crazed support of their local sports teams gradually gained them a huge contingent of fans that would stretch worldwide. They released 11 studio albums since their 1998 debut “Do or Die” that together sold more than three million copies. The band is touring behind its recently released, 10-song album “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” which features the lyrics of legendary folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie. Lead singer, bassist and founding member Ken Casey is joined by original drummer Matt Kelly. Another early member, co-lead singer Al Barr, is not currently touring due to family issues, according to the band’s website. Others include guitarist James Lynch, who joined in 2000, multi-instrumentalists Tim Brennan (2003) and Jeff DaRosa (2007), and touring members Kevin Rheault on lead guitar and bass, and Campbell Webster on bagpipes and tin whistle. Hit songs by the Dropkick Murphys include “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” “Tessie,” “Rose Tattoo,” “The State Of Massachusetts,” “The Boys Are Back,” “Kiss Me, I’m Shitfaced,” “Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya,” “All You Fonies,” “Going Out In Style,” “Worker’s Song,” “Paying My Way” and others. Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BACK IN BLACK: AC/DC TRIBUTE When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The level of authenticity some tribute bands are able to muster in mimicking the originals is truly amazing in many cases. The tribute band Back in Black did such an impressive job in replicating the look, sound, stage presence and high energy of an AC/DC concert that, in 2016, the tribute band’s lead singer Darren Caperna was invited to audition for the actual AC/DC while lead singer Brian Johnson recuperated. Even though he was not selected – the gig went to former Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose – Caperna states on the band’s website: “It was the experience of a lifetime. Now I have a great story to tell my grandkids and my guitar students.” The Dallas, Texas-based Back in Black formed 23 years ago and spans the entirety of the original Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ career. AC/DC was launched in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcom Young and was fronted most famously by singers Bon Scott and more recently Johnson. Along with Caperna, Back in Black features guitarists Mike Mroz and Ramiro Noriega, bassist Sheldon Conrad and drummer Ken Schiumo. Fans of AC/DC can expect to hear such hits as “T.N.T.,” “Back in Black,” “Hell’s Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Let There Be Rock,” “Live Wire,” “Big Balls,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19.50, $24.50, $29.50 and $34.50, are available at Etix.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music – a ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and will also take place 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: One of the greatest groups in the history of the Big Band era, and one that still tours worldwide with some of the nation’s most accomplished modern-day musicians, visits the Grunin Center at Ocean County College. The Glenn Miller Orchestra, named after the famed bandleader, musician and composer, first formed more than 80 years ago. Its current ensemble consists of five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, a pianist, bass player and drummer. Miller was one of the most successful bandleaders during the Swing Era of the 1930s and early ’40s. In 1942, at the height of his band’s popularity, Miller volunteered to join the U.S. Army, where he organized and led the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain the troops. On Dec. 15, 1944, Miller’s single-engine plane disappeared over the English Channel. He was never seen again, but his name and legacy live on. Fans will hear such Glenn Miller hits as “Moonlight Serenade,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “In the Mood,” “A String of Pearls,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Little Brown Jug,” “White Cliffs of Dover” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, $35 and $50, are available at Etix.com
