Headliner Spotlight

THE IRON MAIDENS
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Iron Maidens have established themselves among the most popular tribute acts in show business. The all-female band covers the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden through all eras of the original’s lengthy career, including its biggest hits as well as deeper cuts. Iron Maiden fans can expect to hear such songs as “The Trooper,” “2 Minutes To Midnight,” “Burning Ambition,” “Flight Of Icarus,” “Aces High,” “Run to the Hills,” “The Number of the Beast” “Wasted Years,” “Running Free” and others. The show also includes the all-female, heavy metal quintet Burning Witches from Switzerland. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
STRUGGLE JENNINGS
When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: As the grandson of Waylon Jennings and the nephew of Shooter Jennings, Struggle Jennings hails from a family of legendary musicians. The Nashville.-born rapper’s early tracks, according to his website, “were often based around samples of his grandfather’s songs juxtaposed with eerie hip-hop beats as a backdrop for his intense and street-minded rhymes.” After serving a five-year prison sentence from 2011 to 2016 on a drug-related offense, Struggle Jennings has developed a large and loyal fan base who relate not only to his music but also to his personal journey. A cohort of Alabama-born rapper Yelawolf, Jennings first grabbed the public’s attention with his 2013 debut “I Am Struggle,” and in 2019 he collaborated with his oldest daughter, singer Brianna Harness, on an EP entitled “Sunny Days” that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Blues Albums charts. He also enjoyed ample success with his recently released solo albums “The Widow’s Son” in 2019 and “Troubadour of Troubled Souls” in 2021, the latter’s title track also being among his more popular songs. Others by Jennings, who bills himself “the Godfather of the burgeoning Outlaw Hip Hop Rock & Roll movement,” include “Black Curtains,” “God, We Need You Now,” “Fall in the Fall,” “Money, Sex, Drugs,” “The Struggle is Real” and “Climbing Mountains.” Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $45, are available at Event brite.com
WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect:Wynonna Judd is among the most widely recognizable female country singers ever, with a career spanning nearly four decades. She is probably best known as the younger half of the mother-daughter duo called the Judds that formed in 1983 and included her mother Naomi, who died April 30 after allegedly committing suicide, just one day prior to the Judds being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Together, the Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country chart. With a rich, commanding voice, Wynonna Judd was once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline. She has received more than 60 industry awards and charted 20 No.1 hits — as both a soloist and with the Judds — on the Billboard Country singles chart, among them “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days),” “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth.” Wynonna’s band the Big Noise is led by her husband/drummer/producer Cactus Moser. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
THE DEAD MILKMEN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: The Dead Milkmen is a four-man punk rock band that formed in 1983 in Philadelphia. Three of the band’s original members still perform following a 1995 to 2008 hiatus, including vocalist and keyboardist Rodney Linderman, guitarist and vocalist Joe Genaro and drummer Dean Sabatino. The band’s original bassist, Dave Schulthise, died in 2004 and was replaced by Dan Stevens when the Milkmen reunited in 2008. The band distinguished itself in the hardcore punk scene of the early 1980s through its jangly sound and satirical humor delivered with thick Philly accents. They were a big attraction on college campuses throughout their first incarnation, from ’83 to ’95 and developed something of an underground following nationwide. In 2011, they released “The King in Yellow,” their first studio album in 16 years. The band remained fairly active on tour but released just one other album of original music since then, “Pretty Music for Pretty People” in 2014. Songs by the Dead Milkmen — whose name is derived from a character named Milkman Dead from the novel “Song of Solomon” — include “Bitchin’ Camaro,” “Punk Rock Girl,” “The Thing that Only Eats Hippies,” “Dark Clouds Gather Over Middlemarch,” “Big Words Make the Baby Jesus Cry,” “Welcome to Undertown,” “Prisoner’s Cinema” and others. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22.50, are available at Anchor RockClub.com
VOYAGE: THE ULTIMATE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailed as a dead ringer for Steve Perry, who was the lead singer for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey during the San Francisco-based band’s most successful stretch, singer Hugo Valenti has fronted the Journey tribute band Voyage for more than 20 years. He is backed up by renowned musicians Robby Hoffman on guitar, Greg Smith on bass, Lance Millard on keyboards and Dana Spellman on drums. Voyage covers not only Journey’s vast cache of hit songs, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel in The Sky,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Stone In Love,” “Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’” and “Oh Sherry,” but also many of the originals’ deeper cuts, such as “Patiently,” “Mother, Father,” “Edge of the Blade” and “Majestic.” The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39. 45 and $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
STING
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Sting is a British musician, singer, songwriter and actor who first rose to fame in the mid-1970s as the frontman, songwriter and bassist for the London -based New Wave rock band the Police from 1977 to 1984. The Police won 17 Grammy awards throughout their history. Sting launched a solo career in 1985 and has released 15 solo albums since, most recently “The Bridge” in 2021. As both the Police’s frontman and as a solo artist, Sting’s music has incorporated elements of rock, jazz, reggae and classical sounds. His song “Every Breath You Take,” from the Police’s 1983 album “Synchronicity,” was the biggest hit in both America and Canada that year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for eight weeks. Sting was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Police in 2003. Having appeared in numerous films and television shows, and three Broadway productions, Sting received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. Other hits by Sting, either with the Police or as a soloist, include “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Walking On The Moon,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Can’t Stand Losing You,” “Driven to Tears,” “I’ll Be Watching You,” “Canary in a Coalmine” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $139, $169 and $229, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MYSTERY SKULLS WITH SU LEE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Mystery Skulls is a band centered around Venezuela-born lead singer/songwriter Luis Dubuc. The band is described as an “electronic, dance-oriented, neo-soul and vintage disco-influenced outfit” that takes its name from an episode of the Nickelodeon series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Mystery Skulls’ self-titled debut EP was released in 2011 and included the hit single “Amazing.” The band has released seven other albums since , most recently “Beam Me Up” earlier this year, which includes the title track as well as the songs “Pleasure,” “Put My Records On,” “Be With You,” “Keep On Living,” “All Time High,” “Time Machine,” “3000 Light Years” and “Invincible.” Also performing at Anchor Rock Club on Saturday night will be South Korean musician Su Lee, whose popular songs include “I’ll Just Dance,” “Feel A Little Ugly Today,” “I’m A Little Sad Tonight,” “Slice of Life,” “When He Was His” and others. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at AnchorRock Club.com
PASSAFIRE SPRING TOUR WITH
DRY REEF, GARY DREAD
& RICK HAZE
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Passafire is a four-man reggae band that released its seventh full-length album, “Strata,” in September 2021 on the band’s own record label. Since forming in 2003, Passafire had albums reach the top spot on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts and has shared live stages with reggae legends Toots & the Maytals, the Wailers and John Brown’s Body. The band includes guitarist and lead vocalist Ted Browne, keyboardist Mike DeGuzman, bassist Will Kubley and drummer Nick Kubley. According to a review of “Strata” on the website DailyReggae.com, “In their seventh full-length release, the reggae-rock heavy hitters of Passafire show off their musical and songwriting expertise with songs that pull influence from a multitude of genres while still having the rhythms and vibes that fans of reggae music crave. The band has long been known for its eclectic blend of reggae and progressive rock, and it’s wonderful to see a group that continually strives to grow as musicians and put out their best in both their recordings and live shows.” The show also includes like-minded musicians Dry Reef, Gary Dread and Rick Haze. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $50, are available at Eventbrite.com. The $50 ticket allows access to a raised VIP sections and observation deck.
DJ PAULY D
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s welcomes back popular DJ Pauly D, whose partnership with The Pool After Dark first formed eight years ago. Born Paul DelVecchio in Rhode Island, Pauly D is probably best known as a cast member of the reality television series and pop-culture phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. According to his website, Pauly D’s eclectic track selection, unique style and infectious personality captivates crowds around the globe. His music library spans nearly every genre of club music, and he has the ability to mix in and out of Top 40 and house music, introducing an entirely new demographic to tunes they can dance to. The party starts at 10 p.m. with DJ B Lee and DJ Danny Rockz. Pauly D takes the stage around midnight at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DIONNE WARWICK
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The New Jersey-born, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick returns to her home state Saturday night to perform her all-time greatest hits. Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest hitmakers on the Billboard Hot 100 chart between 1955 and 1999, and the second-most charted female vocalist during that same timeframe. She ranks No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100’s “Greatest Artists of All Time” list. She has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the R&B Music Hall of Fame and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Three of her songs — “Walk On By,” “Alfie” and “Don’t Make Me Over” — have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Many of Warwick’s family members were part of the Drinkard Singers, a popular family gospel group that performed throughout the New York metropolitan area from the late 1950s through the mid 1960s. Other major hits by Warwick include “Heartbreaker,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Then Came You,” “How Many Times Can We Say Goodbye,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and others. Her show takes place in the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $59 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RANDY RAINBOW
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: Randy Rainbow is a 40-year-old, openly gay comedian and singer best known for spoof interviews that blend political satire and musical parodies. He grew up on Long Island, N.Y., and moved to Florida with his family at age 10, where he says on his website that his grandmother became his biggest comedy influence. “She’d talk back to the celebrities and politicians on TV,” he says. “She was a combination of Joan Rivers, Elaine Stritch, Betty White and Bea Arthur rolled into one.” In his early 20s, Rainbow — which is his real last name — moved back to New York to pursue a theatrical career. It was then he began blogging and making comedic videos, often faking phone conversations with famous people by editing real audio clips of those celebrities. Among them were “Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson,” “Randy Rainbow Calls Lindsay Lohan,” “Randy Rainbow Kicks It with Kanye West” and others. Rainbow’s cat Mushi has appeared in some of his videos. Rainbow gained a larger audience during the 2016 American presidential campaign when he made a series of spoof interviews and musical parodies skewering the election process and the candidates, especially Donald Trump, who became Rainbow’s primary subject following his nomination and subsequent election. Rainbow recently released his first full-length studio album called “A Little Brains, A Little Talent.” His show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue and his part of his Pink Glasses Tour.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44.50, $54.50 and $64.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
AN INTIMATE EVENING
WITH DAVID FOSTER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: David Foster is a 16-time Grammy Award winner who was the chairman of Verve Records, which was one of the first major record labels for many early rock ’n’ roll bands and artists. Foster is a former studio musician and keyboardist who would go on to become one of the most successful songwriters and record producers in history, overseeing the production of albums that sold in the hundreds of millions. He created hits for Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, and he co-wrote with Chicago band member Peter Cetera on such hits as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Glory of Love.” In 2008, Foster first stepped out as performer, and in 2018 he began touring behind a show he calls “An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour” that catalogs much of his greatest work throughout the years. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ROBERT KELLY
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, May 14
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Raised in a three-bedroom house with 13 family members in suburban Boston, Robert Kelly’s comedy repertoire is deeply rooted in his own life and relationships. It is a brand of humor that has been labeled honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable. When not touring, he hosts a top-rated podcast called “You Know What Dude?” on iTunes. Kelly was arrested as a teenager in 1987 and spent time in a youth detention center. He has since been clean and sober for more than 30 years, and before taking on stand-up comedy full-time, Kelly worked with juvenile delinquents. It was while attending a conference of Young People in Alcoholics Anonymous that Kelly discovered his gift for making people laugh. His show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
VANESSA COLLIER
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Vanessa Collier is a singer and alto saxophone player who, according to her website bio, “weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone and witty songwriting, Vanessa is blazing a trail and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction.” In a recent edition of “American Blues Scene” magazine, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy said of Collier, “There’s a young lady who came on stage with me (on a Rhythm & Blues Cruise), she’s playing an alto saxophone, and man, she was amazing.” Collier, whose voice has been compared to blue-rock stalwart Bonnie Raitt, has won two Blues Music Awards for “Horn Player of the Year” and has received seven Blues Music Award Nominations. A 2013 graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Collier has toured nationally and internationally and has released four critically acclaimed album, most recently “Heart on the Line” in 2020. Her third album, “Honey Up,” released in 2018, spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Blues Album chart’s Top 15. Her show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room. The series takes place at the Atlantic Shore Pine Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, May 15
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater 4 p.m. every Sunday through June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
