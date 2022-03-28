Headliner Spotlight

LITTLE RIVER BAND
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Little River Band is a five-man rock band originally from Melbourne, Australia. Since its 1975 founding, the band has sold more than 30 million records and had nine singles appeared in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including 1977’s “Help Is On Its Way” that reached No. 1. Other hits by the band throughout the 1970s and ’80s include “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s A Long Way There.” More recent hits by LRB include “What If You’re Wrong,” “Forever You, Forever Me” and “You Dream, I’ll Drive.” In 1982, LRB set a record for having a Top 10 Billboard hit in six consecutive years. Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980 and is chiefly responsible for helping LRB establish its distinctive harmonies and unique sound. In 2020, Nelson became the longest tenured member in LRB history. He is joined by keyboardist Chris Marion, lead guitarist Rich Herring, drummer Ryan Ricks and rhythm guitarist Colin Whinnery, who splits time with Nelson as lead vocalist. The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40, $50 and $60, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BARRACUDA:
A HEART TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, the city where sisters and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson originally hatched the band Heart, Barracuda is fronted by D.L. Car (aka Almost Ann) and Sarah Moon (Nearly Nancy). The two go all out to replicate not only the vocal intonations of Heart, but the looks and styles of the two sisters, too. Guitarist Roger Fisher, a founding member of Heart, has joined Barracuda on stage for numerous performances. The band takes its name from the hit song “Barracuda” on Heart’s third studio album “Little Queen,” which was released in 1977 and earned triple-platinum sales status. The title track of that album was also a huge Heart hit, and other songs fans of the band will likely hear Friday night include “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “What About Love,” “Never,” “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You,” “These Dreams,” “Alone,” “Nothin’ At All” and “Dreamboat Annie.” The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
COLD:
THE BLACK SUNDAY TOUR
When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: Cold is an alternative rock band from Jacksonville, Fla., that was formed in 1986 by lead singer and rhythm guitarist Scooter Ward and drummer Sam McCandless, both of whom are still with the band. Cold released six studio albums since its self-titled debut record in 1998, the most recent being “The Things We Can’t Stop” in 2019. The band also includes guitarist/keyboardist and backing vocalist Nick Coyle, guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Nova, bassist Lindsay Manfredi and drummer Tony Kruszka. According to the band’s website, “For over two-and-a-half decades, Cold has accumulated a strong and loyal fan base, with the intimacy of their shows and music that universally pulls at the heartstrings of the listeners.” Their current series of shows is called the “Black Sunday Tour,” which promises to “take audiences on a musical journey with a culmination of the band’s most impactful songs, starting from their raw-sounding roots to the mature and beautiful songwriting of present day.” Among the band’s best-known songs are “Check Please,” “Ugly,” “Witch,” “Just Got Wicked,” “Gone Away,” “Stupid Girl,” “Suffocate,” “Wasted Years,” “Snowblind,” “American Dream” and others. Opening for Cold will be the alt-rock bands Black Satellite and University Drive. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at AnchorRock Club.com
POPA CHUBBY with LOWER CASE BLUES
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Born Theodore Horowitz in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1960, but best known by his stage name Popa Chubby, this blues/rock singer and guitarist has built a large, loyal following over several decades. His musical chops are as impressive as his appearance is imposing, with a shaven head on a rotund frame, tattooed arms and wild facial hair adding to his aura. He is an exceptional guitar talent with a deep, powerful voice that belts out original material as well as covers of his heroes growing up in the Bronx, among them blues greats Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, and rock royalty Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin. Opening for Popa Chubby is a power-trio of blues musicians from Delaware called Lower Case Blues, who have also opened for such music luminaries as Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Los Lonely Boys and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N/ High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, $20 and $25, are available at Etix.com
MAXWELL: THE NIGHT TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Brooklyn, N.Y.-born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, best known by the mononym Maxwell, is an R&B singer-songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist who has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning the award three times — in 2010 for best R&B Vocal Performance with the song “Pretty Wings,” in 2010 for Best R&B Album for “Blacksummers’night,” and in 2017 for Best R&B song for “Lake By the Ocean.” Along with fellow musicians D’Angelo and Erykah Badu, Maxwell has been credited as an originator of the neo-soul movement that rose to prominence during the late 1990s. Maxwell released his debut studio album “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” in 1996 to widespread critical acclaim and has released four other studio albums since that were all commercial successes. A sixth studio album is set to drop this year. Other popular songs by Maxwell include “Til the Cops Come Knockin’,” “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” “Whenever Wherever Whatever,” “Sumthin’ Sumthin’,” ‘Fortunate,” “Simply Beautiful,” “Bad Habits,” “Cold,” “Fistful of Tears” and “Shame.” Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $70, $90 and $115, are available at Ticketmaster.com
AMERICA
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: America is a folk-rock band that formed in London in 1970 by Dewey Bunnell, Gerry Beckley and Dan Peek, who at the time were all sons of United States Air Force personnel stationed in London. They began performing as a trio in London and soon achieved worldwide fame due to their close vocal harmonies and exceptional songwriting skills. The band released a string of hit albums and singles, many of which found airplay on pop/soft rock stations. Peek died in 2011, but Bunnell and Beckley continue to tour along with bassist Richard Campbell, guitarist Steve Fekete and drummer Ryland Steen. The band is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its self-titled debut album. They have since released 17 other studio albums, most recently “Lost & Found” in 2015. The band, which won the Grammy award for Best New Artist in 1972, is known for their hit singles “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “Lonely People,” “I Need You,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man” and others. The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2006, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012 for having had several of its songs used in movie soundtracks. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $39, $44, $59 and $64, are available at Ticketmaster.com
CHRIS ROCK:
EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR
When: 7 and 10 p.m.Saturday, April 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Chris Rock is one of America’s best-known stand-up comedians, having been voted fifth on Comedy Central’s list of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time. Rock brings his “Ego Death World Tour” to the Borgata Event Center for two shows Saturday night. Born in South Carolina as the second eldest of eight siblings, Rock moved with his family to Brooklyn, N.Y., when he was still a young child. He began doing stand-up comedy in 1984 in New York City’s Catch a Rising Star club and slowly rose up the comedy-circuit ranks. Upon seeing his act, comedian Eddie Murphy befriended and mentored Rock, giving him his first film role in “Beverly Hills Cop II.” He later became a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (from 1990 to 1993) and has since gone on to star or appear in dozens of films and TV roles, including his own TV shows, “The Chris Rock Show” from 1997 to 2000, and “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2005 to 2009. Rock twice hosted the Academy Awards, and has won four Emmy and three Grammy Awards, the latter for Best Comedy Album, including “Roll with the New,” “Bigger & Blacker” and “Never Scared.” On his website, Rock lists among his comedy influences Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, Woody Allen, Bill Maher, Eddie Murphy, Sam Kinison, George Carlin and Rodney Dangerfield. Comedians who have claimed Rock as an influence include Dave Chappelle, Christian Finnegan, George Lopez, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah. Rock became world news Sunday when he was assaulted on stage by actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair when Rock was presenting an award. Rock said he would not press charges against Smith, who later went on to win Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard.” It will be interesting if he brings up the incident at Borgata.
How much: Tickets, priced at $96.06, $133.79 and $162.09, are available at Ticketmaster.com
QUIET RIOT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Quiet Riot is a heavy metal foursome from Los Angeles that exploded onto the popular-music scene with their 1983 album “Metal Health,” which went five-times platinum and became the first heavy metal album in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Legendary Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to the band after a nearly 20-year absence. He is joined in the lineup by guitarist Alex Grossi, lead vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly. Quiet Riot has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and was the feature of a critically acclaimed documentary called “Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back” that was a huge hit on Showtime and won the “Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking” award in the music category of the 2014 Newport Film Festival. Songs that Quiet Riot fans can expect to hear include “Cum On Feel The Noize,” “Bang Your Head (Metal Health),” “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” “Slick Black Cadillac,” “Party All Night,” “Don’t Wanna Let You Go,” “The Wild and the Young” and a cover of the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $40 and $45, are available at Etix.com
QuietRiot.band,
MOLLY RINGWORM with
SONIC BLUME, FAE MOUNTAIN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: Molly Ringworm is an indie-rock band from South Jersey whose name was spun from singer/songwriter Sarah Holt’s father’s “endearing name for a 1980s teen movie star (Molly Ringwald).” Holt fronts the band as its lead singer and is backed up by guitarist Johnny Zappas, bassist Andrew Simpson and drummer Michael Auble. They have released three EPs. Sonic Blume is an indie trio from Asbury Park whose sound is described as “dreamy with jangly, upbeat guitar melodies.” It was formed in 2015 and includes original founding members Max Connery as lead vocalist and guitarist, drummer Danny Murray and guitarist/backing vocalist Noah Sullivan. Sonic Blume released their self-titled debut EP in November 2017, and their second EP “Beach Karma” in July 2018. Their first full-length LP “We’re Drifting Further Apart, Aren’t We?” was released in August 2021, and they are working on a new album, slated for a November 2022 release. Also performing is the indie-rock band Fae Mountain. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Avenue, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $8.88, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
ABBA: THE CONCERT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: With roots back to 1996, ABBA: the Concert is a tribute band celebrating the pop-music supergroup ABBA, which formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972. The original foursome’s name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names — Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni — and arranged as a palindrome. ABBA was a perpetual presence on the radio airwaves during their 1972 to ’82 heyday and one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music. Many of the band’s songs are still staples on radio stations and in dance clubs 50 years after their founding. ABBA produced 48 hit singles throughout their career, the most popular including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Super Trouper,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and others. The show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JERRY CANTRELL
When: 9 p.m.Saturday, April 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Jerry Cantrell is best known for being the founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and principal songwriter of rock band Alice in Chains, which rose to international fame in the early 1990s during Seattle’s grunge-rock movement. The band became known for its distinctive harmonized vocals between Cantrell and Layne Staley, and later Cantrell and William DuVall. Cantrell was nominated for Grammy Awards nine times as a member of Alice in Chains. He has also had a solo career in tandem with the band, releasing the albums “Boggy Depot” in 1998 and “Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2” in 2002. His third solo album, “Brighten,” was released in October 2021. He has also collaborated with numerous other artists over the years, among them Heart, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Pantera, Gov’t Mule, Pearl Jam, The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Duff McKagan, Deftones and others. Among the songs Cantrell is best known for include “Rooster,” “Man in the Box,” “Down in a Hole,” “Them Bones,” “No Excuses,” “I Stay Away,” “Got Me Wrong” and others. His shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
IN THE LIGHT
OF LED ZEPPELIN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Founded by the band’s lead guitarist, Antonio Bolet, In the Light of Led Zeppelin is a seven-person band that pays tribute to iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin. The tribute band is described on its website as “a musical interpretation using masterful artistry, with technical note placement carefully designed for the listener to feel the music and experience it as new.” Bolet is the nephew of Jorge Bolet, a legendary Cuban-born pianist who died in 1990, but not before passing on his reputation for having “a legendary lyrical tone and undisputed mastery of interpretation” to his nephew. Songs Led Zeppelin fans will likely hear include “Kashmir,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Ramble On,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Fool In the Rain,” “Hey Hey What Can I Do,” “Heartbreaker” and some of Zeppelin’s deeper cuts from their 12-year history (1968 to 1980). The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, $35 and $40, are available at Etix.com
LONESTAR
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Lonestar is a pop-country foursome that originated in 1992 in Nashville and includes rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Drew Womack, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Michael Britt, keyboardist/guitarist and backing vocalist Dean Sams and drummer Keech Rainwater. The band has released 10 full-length albums since its self-titled debut in 1995 (which spawned the hits “Tequila Talkin’” and “No News”), including a Christmas compilation in 2000. The other albums include “Crazy Nights” in 1997, “Lonely Grill” in 1999, “I’m Already There” in 2001, “Let’s Be Us Again” in 2004, “Coming Home” in 2005, “Mountains” in 2006, “Life As We Know It” in 2013 and “Never Enders” in 2016. The band won the Academy Of Country Music award for Best New Vocal Group in 1996, and the Single and Song Of The Year award in 2000. Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records since their start 30 years ago. Other hits the band had that reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Country chart include “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and “Mr. Mom.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, $39, $49 and $59, are available at Etix.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, April 3
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through April 24 at Sound Waves.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticket master.com
