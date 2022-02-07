Headliner Spotlight

DAUGHTRY
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Fronted by namesake Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on Season 5 of “American Idol,” the six-man rock band Daughtry produced back-to-back, No. 1-selling albums in its first two years of existence, 2006 and 2007. Chris Daughtry is the band’s principal songwriter, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The group is touring behind its sixth studio album, “Dearly Beloved,” which was released in September and marks the return to its original post-grunge and hard-rock sound. The 13-song album, the band’s first since 2018, has already reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hard Rock chart. All 13 songs were either written or co-written by Daughtry, who is backed up in the band by bassist Josh Paul, lead guitarist Josh Steely, keyboardist Elvio Fernandes, rhythm guitarist Brian Craddock and drummer Brandon Maclin. Other hits Daughtry has had throughout its 15-year history thus far include “Battleships,” “September,” “Over You,” “Home,” “It’s Not Over,” “Waiting for Superman,” “What About Now,” “Start of Something Good” and “Crawling Back to You.” The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DaughtryOfficial.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
SUPERUNKNOWN: A TRIBUTE TO THE LEGACY OF CHRIS CORNELL
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Superunknown celebrates the music of the late Chris Cornell, the singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Cornell had a distinctive voice and far-reaching vocal range and was known as a prolific songwriter. He is also considered one of the primary pioneers of the Seattle-based genre that became known as grunge rock. Superunknown, which takes its name from fourth studio album by Soundgarden, released in 1994, has celebrated Cornell’s music since it formed in 2018 with lead vocalist Jason Reed, guitarists Louis Graff and Pete Hefley, bassist Tom Laskas and drummer Ron DiSilvestro. The tribute group covers all eras of Cornell’s music. “I’ve always been a huge fan of the music of Chris Cornell,” Reed says on the band’s website. “When I first heard Soundgarden in the early ’90s, I was blown away, and I started learning their songs.” Fans of Soundgarden and all of Cornell’s music can expect to hear such songs as “Black Hole Sun,” “Outshined,” “Like a Stone,” “Be Yourself,” “Show Me How to Live,” “I Am the Highway,” “Hunger Strike,” “Fell on Black Days,” “River of Deceit” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $22, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheSoundgardenTribute.com, Levoy.net
SONS OF MYSTRO
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Stockton University in Galloway Township
What to expect: The Sons of Mystro are two brothers, Malcolm, 23, and Umoja, 20, who honed their musical skills at the Dillard Center for the Performing Arts in Florida. The siblings perform more than 10 different genres of popular music using violin instead of voice. They mention on their website that they were inspired by the groundbreaking group Black Violin, which is comprising of two classically trained string instrumentalists who perform hip-hop on violins. Sons of Mystro use violins to interpret reggae, rock classics, pop songs and other genres, accompanied on stage by a DJ and a drummer. Since forming in June 2010, Sons of Mystro has opened for such music luminaries as Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Wyclef Jean, Charlie Wilson, New Edition and Earth Wind and Fire. They have also performed at several Miami Heat NBA basketball games. In 2013, they released a 14-song album called Reggae Strings, and in 2020 they released a 12-song follow-up called Reggae Strings 2 that includes such songs as “Living for the City,” “Lovers Rock Serenade,” “Emotional,” “Watch This Sound” and others. Their show takes place at the Performing Arts Center of the Stockton University main campus, located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway Township.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32, are available at Stockton.edu. There are discount rates for seniors, students and children. Tickets also are available at the Stockton PAC box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and 90 minutes before showtime.
More info: SonsOfMystro.com, Stockton.edu
THE ORIGINAL MOONLIGHTERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Original Moonlighters have been praised as one of the top Motown tribute bands on the East Coast, one that promises to have audience members “dancing in the aisles to all your favorites from the Temptations, the Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson Five.” The Moonlighters have been performing the Motown hits since 1990, happily take requests from their massive song catalogue. Motown fans can expect to hear such hits as “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Just My Imagination” by the Temptations; “For Once In My Life,” “Livin’ in the City” and “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder; “Dancing in the Streets” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas; “Ooh Baby, Baby” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles; “Can’t Hurry Love” by Diana Ross & the Supremes; “How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You)” by Marvin Gaye; “I Can’t Help Myself” by the Four Tops; “I Feel Good” by James Brown; “In the Midnight Hour” by Wilson Pickett, and many more. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: MoonlightersWeddingBand.com, TheLandisTheater.com
LOUNGE FLY
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Philadelphia-based Lounge Fly is considered the premier tribute to the classic band Stone Temple Pilots, providing STP fans with an authentic musical and visual experience that will transport them back to the ’90s. The band is fronted by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Brian Rosner, who seemingly channels the energy of the late STP frontman Scott Weiland. Others include bassist/vocalist Richard Dean Wilson, guitarist/vocalist Scott Eller, and drummer Ira Fleisher. Lounge Fly plays all of the hits and the deep cuts that made STP one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Fans can expect to hear such hits as “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush,” “Still Remains,” “Piece of Pie,” “Down,” “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: LoungeFlySTPTribute.com, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
VALENTINE’S DESSERT DANCE PARTY WITH JERRY BLAVAT
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: As a tune-up to Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy cocktails, desserts and live entertainment by legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry “The Geator with the Heater” Blavat in Bally’s spectacular, sixth-floor atrium setting called Dining on the Sixth. Blavat has been a major influence in promoting such genres as doo-wop, classic rock and popular music since his 1960 radio debut. Playing “songs from the heart, not the research chart,” Blavat’s radio broadcast was first syndicated in multiple major markets in 1963. He also promotes music through live dances and special events, such as the one Friday night at Bally’s, and through his Margate nightclub “Memories” that he has owned and operated since 1972. Blavat has been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Hall of Fame, Philly’s Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a permanent exhibit in its Museum of Radio and Records. Bally’s is at 1900 Pacific Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, are available at Ticketweb.com or BallysAC.com
More info: GeatorGigs.webs.com, BallysAC.com
EL GRAN COMBO DE PUERTO RICO
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico is a Puerto Rican salsa orchestra that is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, having been founded in 1962 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Often touring with 12 or more members, it is one of Puerto Rico’s most successful musical groups, spawning dozens of famous salsa musicians and singers who developed their careers within the group. According to the band’s website, the Gran Combo de Puerto Rico “has shared the flavor and culture of Puerto Rico with the entire world. With more than 70 record productions, this salsa orchestra has marked an important space in our Puerto Rican and Antillean songbook.” Rafael Ithier was one of the founding members of the orchestra and is the only remaining member from the band’s original lineup. He is still occasionally active well into his 90s. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75, $99 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ElGranComboDePuertoRico.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
SAL ‘THE VOICE’ VALENTINETTI
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: When he was a young child, and through the influence of his grandmother, the New York City-born Sal Valentinetti developed a passion for the musical genius of the classic-crooner sounds of Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. Valentinetti started singing Bobby Darin’s hit “Mack the Knife” while taking horn lessons from a music teacher in his neighborhood, and the teacher immediately urged him to take up singing lessons. Valentinetti was later featured on Season 11 of NBC’s hit TV show “America’s Got Talent” and reached the finals, wowing the judges with not only “Mack The Knife,” but Sinatra’s “That’s Life” and “My Way,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” Valentinetti also produced a six-song EP that includes covers “My Way” as well as the hits “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “You Make Me Feel so Young,” “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” and others. Backed by a big band, Valentinetti’s show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SalTheVoiceNY.com, ResortsAC.com
KATT WILLIAMS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Cincinnati, Ohio, born comedy firebrand Katt Williams draws from an intense life full of more than one’s typical share of speed bumps. It may have been this rough-and-tumble upbringing and occasional brushes with the legal system that makes Williams, who brings his World War III Tour to Atlantic City, fearless if stand-up gigs ever devolve into verbal sparring with unruly audience members. In fact, some have contended that Williams is at his entertaining best when hurling rhetorical blows at misbehaving fans. Williams has been hailed as a master at relaying his vulnerabilities onstage, sometimes, as one of his show reviewers puts it, “resulting in displays of volatile brilliance that precious few can boast. Williams always opens himself up and lays himself out there, where nothing’s off limits, and in his case, truth is indeed stranger — and always funnier — than fiction.” As he says on his website, “You never know what you’ll get when you see me.” With a career spanning more than 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, not only as a stand-up comedian coming but also maintaining an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and in major box-office hits.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99, $125, $250 and $350, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BoardwalkHall.com
MJ LIVE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Lauded for maintaining the same brand of energy and excitement that the “King of Pop” brought to the stage, and backed up by mega-talented dancers, an intense sound system, lighting and special effects, MJ Live has been hailed as one of the best tribute shows in the world. The late Michael Jackson won 15 Grammy Awards and was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and as part of the Jackson Five with his four brothers. In a career that spanned more than four decades, Jackson’s contributions to music, dance and fashion made him a global figure in popular culture and one of the most awarded musical artists in history. MJ fans will be welcome to sing along to hits such as “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black and White” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” The show features a younger Michael Jackson is spotlighted during a Jackson 5 segment, which featuring such songs as “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There.” The event takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom. It is open to all ages but guests younger than age 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Ticketweb.com or BallysAC.com
More info: MJLiveShow.com, BallysAC.com
TAYLOR TOMLINSON
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Now in her mid-20s, Taylor Tomlinson began doing comedy at age 16 in her native California after her father signed her up for a stand-up class in the basement of a church. That led to regular routines at various church venues, and she has since become a hot ticket in comedy clubs everywhere. She appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Conan” and “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and was a Top 10 finalist on the Ninth Season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015. She was also named one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch” by Variety at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival. The fact that she was raised in a devout Christian family setting factors heavily in her comedy routines, but, according to an interview she did in 2020 with Entertainment News, the squeaky-clean comedy she performed in church venues has evolved into something slightly more risqué. Her first hour-long special on Netflix, “Quarter Life Crisis,” is not what she would call “an hour you would do at a church.” She says the origins of the clean comedy she performed as a teenager have had lasting effects on how she approaches jokes today about sex and other not-so-church-friendly subjects. “If I’m going to do a dirty joke, it’s at least clever and not cheap,” she says in the interview. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68, are available at Ticket master.com
More info: TTomComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
THE EXCLUSIVES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Fans of the doo-wop and street-corner harmony genres will be treated to all of their favorite hits on Saturday night in Vineland. The Exclusives is billed as a dynamic and engaging group of talented musicians and singers who also perform Motown, pop, R&B and Top 40 selections from the 1960s onward. The Exclusives cover the best of Little Anthony and the Imperials (songs such as “Tears on My Pillow” and “Two People in the World”), the Platters (“The Great Pretender” and “If I Didn’t Care”), the Drifters (“Under The Boardwalk,” “Save the Last Dance for Me” and “Up On The Roof”), as well as songs by New Jersey’s own Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and the Duprees. Based in the Washington, D.C., area, the Exclusives mix exceptional musicianship with choreographed dance steps, also covering songs by such renowned retro artists as the Five Satins, the Cadillacs, the Coasters, Dion and the Belmonts, the Spaniels and the Flamingos. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: ExclusivesBand.com, TheLandisTheater.com
THE U.S. AIR FORCE HERITAGE OF AMERICA CONCERT BAND
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band is comprised of 45 accomplished musicians and active military members of the U.S. Air Force. The band has a rich history of “inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism” and enhancing pride, fellowship and loyalty in the United States Air Force. The Air Force Heritage Band was one of the original U.S. Military bands, established in 1941. It has performed ceremonies for U.S presidents and foreign heads of state, as well as at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events. The band has also produced more than 50 highly acclaimed recordings, and collaborated with many world-renowned artists. The band has been praised for its exceptional musicianship has earned international critical acclaim and numerous honors. Along with performing many patriotic favorites such as “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America The Beautiful,” “God Bless The USA,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” and the official song of the United States Air Force, “Off We Go (Into The Wild Blue Yonder),” the band also performs renditions of great symphonic classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards and sound tracks to classic movies. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: TheLandisTheater.com