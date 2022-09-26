Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular Burlesque Show is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13. Produced by Allen Valentine, the Burlesque Show pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ 20.25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
VANILLA FUDGE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Established on Long Island, New York, in 1966, Vanilla Fudge – often referred to as simply The Fudge by its fan base – is a rock band known largely for its slow, extended heavy-rock arrangements of songs, most notably a cover of the Supremes’ hit “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.” The band has been hailed as one of the primary links between psychedelic rock and what would later be known as heavy metal, having influenced such bands as Deep Purple, Yes, Styx, Led Zeppelin and Uriah Heep. The Fudge is touring with three of its four original members, including keyboardist and lead vocalist Mark Stein, guitarist and backing vocalist Vince Martell and drummer/vocalist Carmine Appice. Bassist/vocalist Pete Bremy joined the band in 2002. Other songs by Vanilla Fudge that got major radio airplay over the years include “Season of the Witch,” “Where Is My Mind,” “The Look of Love,” “Come by Day, Come by Night” and “Take Me for a Little While.” The show also features a performance by the tribute band Beyond Purple, which bills itself as “an explosive band that delivers on every level, bringing every song to life with stinging vocals, over-the-top guitar playing, and an amazing rhythm section.” The five-man band plays the greatest hits of Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow and Ronnie James Dio, which are all part of the Deep Purple family tree. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $49, are available at Etix.com
More info:
ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED
ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Zoso: the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 and, according to the tribute band’s website, “embodies Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones in their spirit, tightly wound talent, and authenticity.” Matt Jernigan performs as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s lead-singer Plant, John McDaniel as guitarist Page, Adam Sandling as bassist John Paul Jones and Bevan Davies as late drummer John Bonham. The original British rockers performed from 1968 until Bonham’s death in 1980, reuniting for single gigs four times since – with Bonham’s son Jason on drums – most recently in 2007. Each member of Zoso, which borrows its name from Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, uses authentic vintage instruments that mimic those that the original band used. Based on past show setlists, Zeppelin fans can expect to hear such hits as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,” “Ramble On,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Heartbreaker,” “All My Love,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Fool in the Rain,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Hey, Hey What Can I Do,” “Communication Breakdown” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info:
BEN PLATT WITH ALY & AJ
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Ben Platt is a pop singer/songwriter and actor from the Los Angeles, Cal. area whose title role in the Broadway coming-of-age musical “Dear Evan Hansen” won him Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards in 2017. Now 28, he became, at age 23, the youngest solo recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Musical Role. Platt signed a recording contract in 2017 and released his debut studio album, “Sing to Me Instead,” in March 2019, which featured the hit songs “Bad Habit,” “Ease My Mind,” “Grow as We Go” and “Temporary Love,” all of which he wrote or co-wrote. The album reached No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. He performed the song “Bad Habit” on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019. Platt released his second album “Reverie” last year, which so far has reached No. 84 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Hard Rock show also features the pop-duo act Aly & AJ from the Los Angeles, Cal. area that consists of sisters Alyson and Amanda Joy Michalka. The pair began recording in 2004 and their debut album, “Into the Rush,” reached No. 36 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. It was later certified gold by the RIAA, having sold more than a million copies worldwide. Their third album, “Insomniatic,” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019, becoming Aly & AJ’s best-received album to date. They released their fourth album, the 12-track “A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet,” last year. The show takes place at the Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34.50, $49.50, $99.50 and $125 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LATIN KINGS OF COMEDY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit 2002 stand-up comedy film “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy,” the Latin Kings of Comedy tour features Paul Rodriguez and his Royal Court of Latino comedians, including Joey Medina and Dennis Gaxiola. Rodriguez and Medina were both in the 2002 film along with George Lopez, Cheech Marin and Alex Reymundo. Originally from Mexico, Rodriguez has starred in several TV and films since his 1981 stand-up comedy start. He has been ranked by Comedy Central as one of the Top-100 Greatest Standups of all Time. Rodriguez’s routine tends to focus on everyday-life satire, Latin American culture, race relations, family and human sexuality. Medina, of Puerto Rican descent who was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, is a former professional boxer who earned a shot at the world title before refocusing his career on comedy. Like Rodriguez, he is a veteran of more than 50 TV and film appearances. Latin Style magazine labeled Medina as “one of the few comedians that can bridge together urban with mainstream comedy to make his style a hit throughout the country.” Gaxiola bills himself on his website as one of America’s funniest clean comedians. A preacher’s son and U.S. Air Force veteran, Gaxiola has had more than 20 TV appearances, including Comedy Central’s “Laffapalooza with Jamie Foxx,” “Stand up Revolution with Gabriel Iglesias,” and others. Their show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $31.50, $41.50, $51.50 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LESLIE JONES: LIVE
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, comedian Leslie Jones began doing comedy in college at Colorado State University – where she had earned a basketball scholarship – in 1987 when a friend signed her up for a “Funniest Person on Campus” contest. She won the contest and eventually left school for Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career. Jones became a cast member and writer for “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2019, twice being nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards during that stretch. Jones has cited among her comedic influences Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, John Ritter and Whoopi Goldberg. Currently the host of the TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” Jones has starred in the 2016 remake of the film “Ghostbusters” and in the 2021 film “Coming 2 America” – a sequel to the 1988 film “Coming to America.” Her two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99 and $119, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music – a ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and will also take place 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 16, 23 and 30.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: