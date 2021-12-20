Headliner Spotlight

GUIDED BY VOICES When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Hailed as one of the most prolific songwriting bands in history – having released 34 studio and numerous live albums since its 1983 debut in Dayton, Ohio – Guided By Voices is an indie/alternative-rock band founded by lead vocalist and principal songwriter Robert Pollard. The band has undergone several lineup changes over the years, with Pollard being the only original member. Lead guitarist Doug Gillard has been with the band since 1997, and other current members include guitarist Bobby Bare Jr., drummer Kevin March and bassist Mark Shue. According to its website, Guided by Voices’ music was influenced by early post-British Invasion garage rock, psychedelic, progressive, punk and post-punk rock. The band has garnered a dedicated fanbase and is renowned for songs that can be short or end abruptly, and others that are intertwined with eclectic sound effects. Two GBV shows held on back-to-back nights last month in Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Ill., featured more than 50 songs each night, including eight- and nine-song encores, respectively. The band’s latest album “It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!” is their second album released in 2021 and hailed by critics as, “a superior work from a great rock band. GBV delivers a stunning, large-hearted collection of power-pop and off-the-wall oddities.” Fan-favorite songs include “Back to the Lake,” “Game of Pricks,” “Chasing Heather Crazy,” “Spanish Coin,” “A Salty Salute,” “King 007,” “Flying Without a License” and others. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: GuidedByVoices.com, AnchorRockClub.com
THE MOTOWN HOLIDAY SHOW
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 23 and 30
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Motown Holiday Show brings the live feel and energy of Motown to Borgata’s Music Box stage. The Motown sound originated in Detroit, Mich., in the late 1950s, and became known as a style of soul music with a mainstream pop appeal. Producer Berry Gordy was the pioneer of the genre and created the Motown record label that Smokey Robinson, then a 17-year-old singer fronting a vocal harmony group called the Matadors, helped get off the ground. During the 1960s, Motown Records was the most successful soul-music label in the nation, placing 79 records in the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 during that decade alone. Fans of Motown will hear such hits as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by the Temptations, “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” by the Supremes, “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye, and many others. The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12.26, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH
JERRY BLAVAT
FEATURING THE
LEGENDARY BLUE NOTES
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Two Philadelphia legends, DJ Jerry “The Geator with the Heater” Blavat and renowned soul and R&B vocal group formerly known as Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes — now the Legendary Blue Notes — will team up to provide a memorable ringing in of 2022 at Bally’s Grand Ballroom. Born in South Philly, Blavat’s show-business career dates to the early 1950s, and he has been a major influence in promoting music and introducing artists to a wide audience since his 1960 radio debut. Playing songs “from the heart, not the research chart,” Blavat’s radio broadcast was first syndicated in multiple major markets in 1963. He also promoted music through live dances and special events, along with his Margate nightclub “Memories” that he has owned and operated since 1972. He has been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Hall of Fame, Philly’s Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a permanent exhibit in its Museum of Radio and Records. Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes was one of the most popular Philly soul groups of the 1970s. The group’s repertoire included soul, R&B, doo-wop and disco. The group, which from 1971 to ’75 included the late lead singer-turned-solo artist Teddy Pendergrass, continued to perform at special events after Melvin’s death in 1997. Some of the group’s most memorable songs include “If You Don’t Know Me by Now,” “I Miss You,” “The Love I Lost,” “Wake Up Everybody,” “Bad Luck” and “Hope That We Can Be Together Soon.” Tickets include a prime rib dinner, dancing, open bar and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets must be purchased through TicketWeb.com by 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. No same-day tickets will be available at the box office. The show is for guests 21 and over.
How much: Tickets, priced at $150, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: GeatorGigs.webs.com, BallysAC.com
CHICAGO
When: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: What was initially called the Chicago Transit Authority in 1968 before shortening its name a year later, Chicago, the self-described “rock ’n’ roll band with horns,” blends elements of classical music, jazz, R&B and pop into a sound responsible for 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums in that 53-year stretch. Chicago had five consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and 20 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from the 1970s into the 1980s and was the first American band to chart hits in five consecutive decades. Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; original members Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm and James Pankow were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame; and the band received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Of Chicago’s seven original members, four – keyboardist and lead vocalist Lamm, trombonist and backing vocalist Pankow, trumpet player Lee Loughnane and saxophonist Walter Parazaider – still remain. Of the band’s 28 studio albums, three were Christmas-themed albums released in 1998, 2011 and 2019. Regarding its New Year’s Eve show at Hard Rock, the band posted this on its website: “We will be performing hits spanning multiple generations, so bring the entire family.” Hit songs by Chicago include “If You Leave Me Now,” “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday In the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Will You Still Love Me?,” “Look Away,” “Just You ‘n’ Me,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “Beginnings” and “Colour My World.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Live at Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $80, $100, $130 and $200, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChicagoTheBand.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
LOW CUT CONNIE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: The Philadelphia-based rock band Low Cut Connie was founded by singer, songwriter and pianist Adam Weiner, who began his career as a solo artist before establishing, in various incarnations and with different musical contributors, Low Cut Connie in 2010. The band gradually evolved into not just a vehicle for Weiner’s songwriting talent and distinctive, flamboyant onstage persona, but also what has been described as Weiner’s alter ego. While living in New York City, Weiner played piano in gay bars, karaoke clubs and restaurants, often under the name Ladyfingers. He would later embark on a tour and team with multi-instrumentalist Dan Finnemore and guitarist Neil Duncan to form Low Cut Connie, recording their first of seven albums, “Get Out the Lotion,” in Duncan’s Gainesville, Fla. garage in the summer of 2010. The record earned high praise, earning 3.5 out of 5 stars by Rolling Stone magazine, which described it as “what indie rock might sound like had it been invented in Alabama in the late 1950s.” Last year, Low Cut Connie released the single “Christmas Makes Me Cry,” and earlier this year released the 23-song album “Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts.” High-profile fans of the band include Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama, Howard Stern and Elton John, the latter of whom famously gave a shout-out to Low Cut Connie during his show at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center in 2018, dedicating the song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the band. Hit songs by Low Cut Connie include “Boozophilia,” “Stay as Long as You Like,” “Revolution Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Shake It Little Tina,” “Beverly,” “All These Kids Are Way Too High,” “Nobody Else Will Believe You” and others. The show opens with a fellow Philly group Sixteen Jackies, and Atlantic City drag queen legend Sandy Beach. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $38, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: LowCutConnie.com, AnchorRockClub.com
TONY ORLANDO
When: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Hailed as one of America’s most endearing and beloved entertainers, and one of the biggest stars to emerge out of the 1970s music scene, Tony Orlando will perform at Resorts for a special New Year’s Eve show. Renowned for his friendly demeanor, warmth, humor and seemingly boundless energy, the New Jersey-raised Orlando is best known for his work with the vocal group Tony Orlando and Dawn, which featured the duo Telma Hopkins and Joyce Vincent Wilson. Together the trio produced five No. 1 hits from 1970 to ’78, including “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Candida,” “Knock Three Times,” “Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).” The group had 19 songs crack the Billboard Top 40, with “Tie a Yellow Ribbon” being the top-selling hit of 1973 and one of the biggest-selling singles of all time. The group also had a hit TV variety program, “The Tony Orlando and Dawn Show,” on CBS from 1974 to 1976. The show regularly featured some of the biggest names in show business each week as guests. Orlando’s music career has spanned more than 60 years, beginning with a doo-wop group called the Five Gents when he was 14 in 1958. As a 17-year-old, Orlando was hired by famed music producer/talent manager Don Kirshner in New York City, as part of a burgeoning group of singer-songwriters that also included Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Toni Wine (who wrote the song “Candida”), Bobby Darin, Connie Francis, and Tom and Jerry – a duo who later changed their name to Simon and Garfunkel. The show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $65, $75 and $85, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TonyOrlando.com, ResortsAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 1
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Several holiday songs were recently added to the show’s repertoire. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices and mannerisms in impressive fashion, and also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Rat Pack fans can also expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra. The show takes place 7 p.m. every Saturday through January at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
DEON COLE
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago, Ill.-born Deon Cole is a comedian, actor and screenwriter who is probably best known for his role in the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated TV sitcom “Black-ish,” which has been on the air since 2014, and was renewed for an eighth season scheduled to premier Jan. 4. Cole has had a major role in that show since its start, and prior to that was nominated for two Primetime Emmy and three Writers Guild of America awards as a writer and occasional on-camera contributor for “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He also performed in O’Brien’s “Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television” tour and has appeared in nine films, including roles in all three “Barbershop” flicks. Cole’s latest one-hour Netflix stand-up comedy special “Cole Hearted” follows his successful 2017 appearance in the Netflix special “The Standups,” which is a series of 30-minute segments performed by on-the-rise comedians. Cole had a one-hour special on Comedy Central called “Deon Cole’s Cole Blooded Seminar,” and his 2020 stand-up documentary “Working It Out,” which profiles the inner workings of a stand-up comedy set, has garnered more than 6 million views on social media, and 1.4 million views on YouTube. Cole, who earned a degree in acting from Philander Smith College in Arkansas, started in comedy when a friend bet him $50 that he would not get up on stage during an open-mic comedy night. His A.C. shows, part of his Coleology Tour, take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater. The 7 p.m. show is listed on his website as sold out.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89 and $58.32, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com or Ticketmaster.com
More info: DeonCole.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com