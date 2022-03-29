Def Leppard’s Rick Allen shows artistic side at Hard Rock

Sometimes, talent has no boundaries.
Take Rick Allen as a prime example. Not only did the England native become a professional drummer at the age of 15, he helped make Def Leppard one of the most successful bands of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide, leading to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019 … even after losing an arm in a 1984 car accident.
As if that wasn’t enough, Allen yearned to create more, starting with photography and eventually venturing into the fine art world, initially with abstract artwork built from rhythm and evolving into a painter of everything from the band’s trademark Union Jack flag logo on drumkits to portraits on canvas.
That evolution can be seen this weekend during Allen’s “Wings of Hope” exhibit at the Wentworth Gallery at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, where Allen will make an appearance 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Fans of his music and art can meet him and have artwork personally signed if they make a purchase. The exhibit is free to observe.
“I think we all need a bit of hope right now,” says Allen, who used downtime during COVID to focus on painting more. “I would say creating art from home was a great way for me to maintain my sanity during COVID. Hopefully, the worst from COVID is behind us, but who knows? We can be dealt another curveball like we did with Delta, but I hope that is not the case. It’s great to see everyone coming back to some sort of normalcy. And I am one of those people. We are all in this together.”
New legendsThe new exhibit will feature originals, limited editions, his painted drum series, mixed media originals plus the “Legends Series” that now includes new portraits of the late Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Johnny Cash and one of his drumming idols – Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones.
“The last piece I did (during COVID lockdown) was the one I worked on with Charlie Watts,” Allen says. “I created a piece that I call Saint Charlie that I am super proud of. I don’t think I would be here if it wasn’t for Charlie. I think he inspired a lot of players and lot of musicians to do what they do, and I’m one of them. He just made the Rolling Stones complete, just like Ringo Starr was to the Beatles, just like Keith Moon was to The Who, just like John Bonham was to Zeppelin. It seemed as though the chemistry just worked. The only downside to hearing Stones music when I was young was I was normally getting ready for school, so it was a bittersweet experience.”
Allen admits that his “Legends” series may seem dark and macabre considering everyone he paints has died, but these are the legends that made Allen what he is today.
“All of the pieces that I have done in that series are the people who inspired me growing up to become a musician,” Allen says. “It is my way of paying homage to people I really respected and looked up to. Eddie Van Halen, for instance: My best friend called me in 1978 and said there was a record he wanted me to listen to … and he was playing the first Van Halen album. A month later we got word Van Halen was opening for Black Sabbath. So we went to the show, and to be honest, Van Halen just blew the doors off the place, incredible, just so hungry. I love Black Sabbath, but you could see the wheels were coming off and on a different trajectory to Van Halen. Then, years later, I moved to the United States in 1991, and my friend Steve Lukather from Toto called me and said, ‘I want you to come to dinner and meet someone special.’ And he introduced me to Eddie Van Halen, which was incredible. I was so star struck. You wouldn’t think that he did what he did and made the guitar sound the way he did, and that was me paying homage to him, his family, particularly his son and all of his fans. I think between him and Jimi Hendrix, who I also painted, they changed the face of guitar playing forever.”
Art with some hopePart of the reason Allen’s latest venture is titled “Wings of Hope” is because a portion of each sale benefits Project Resiliency, in which Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe work passionately with veterans from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. To make Allen seem even more otherworldly, he has helped teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, at-risk youths in crisis and families of domestic violence, leading to multiple humanitarian awards.
“In 2006, I went to visit Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and it really hit me – there was a lot of suffering,” Allen says. “For me to support them is the least I can do. So in 2006 we started Project Resiliency, and that was more focused on our Wounded Warriors. I think my accident and then discovering that I also suffer with PTSD and traumatic brain injury … was one my main motivation to help other people. I see a level of suffering from my own experience, and I would hate for anyone else to go through that.”
An artist’s evolutionAllen’s artwork has come a long way since 2012, when he debuted 300 pieces that quickly sold out and inspired Allen to focus more on his artwork.
“At first I was a little afraid,” he says. “I thought people would be judgmental … like here is another musician trying to be an artist, but I find painting to be as therapeutic as playing drums and playing music. It really keeps me in the moment. When I am working on artwork, time just flies. I find it really quite healing in many ways. There are a few really nice techniques that I learned. I tend to work more with posterized images where you see them up close and you see geometric shapes, and they don’t really make a whole lot of sense, but then when you stand back from the piece, it’s almost like your mind fills in the blanks. And I love the way art does that. I think the first time I saw that was with Salvador Dali, and that really inspired me to want to create art that was more than just looking at this two-dimensional piece. I like when the piece reveals itself.”
Def Leppard a priorityAllen, however, always puts Def Leppard first. The drummer will embark on the long-delayed “Stadium Tour” with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts that was derailed in 2020 by COVID that begins June 16 in Atlanta and will take them around the nation through September, with the closest stop at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on June 25.
“I have been trying to get ready for the last year,” he says. “It got postponed twice, so I have been there or thereabout for quite a while. I just need to get myself in shape, and that’s what I’m doing, playing a lot of drums.”
Def Leppard will have some new music to offer fans on tour as their new album “Diamond Star Halos” hits the streets May 27, including the new single “Kick.”
“We normally try to do two or three songs from the new record,” Allen promises. “We love it, and we think our fans will love it, too.”
When Allen arrives in Atlantic City this weekend, it will be the first time since being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he looks forward to meeting and greeting fans again.
“It’s definitely more intimate to spend a bit longer with people and get a little more personal with fans,” Allen concludes. “Some people who have bought my art … I have become really quite friendly with and on a first-name basis. You just get to know people in a different way … through the artwork.”