Atlantic City Comedy Festival promises two days of nonstop laughter

The Atlantic City Comedy Festival will return this weekend for another two nights of laughter.
Brain Alden, president of North American Entertainment has partnered with Bill Ingram of Platinum Productions to put together this massive comedy festival in Atlantic City for the past 15 years.
Atlantic City was deemed the perfect spot for this show because of its location. Alden says everyone loves coming to A.C. for the show and they up staying in town to check out the beaches, boardwalk and casinos.
A total of 11 comedians are set to perform this year, with five on Saturday night and six on Sunday. Alden says they try to choose comics who are up and coming in the field.
“We choose a lot of the comedians by word of mouth. Other comedians know who is doing good currently in the business and will tell us. This show is a great opportunity for comedians to be seen and to grow,” Alden says.
While the line-up is full of great acts, one standout is Sommore, known as the “Queen of Comedy.” We had the chance to chat with her recently about her upcoming performance and comedy in general.
Delaney Crawford: How did you first get into comedy?
Sommore: It was so many years ago but I remember it like it was yesterday. I was a young student and had gotten a degree in business administration. I was working a part time job, doing all these things and I was just frustrated and not happy with my life. I thought to myself, “I have nothing else to lose, so what would I want to do in my wildest dream?” and that was to do stand-up.
So, I bought a book about how to be a stand-up comedian, and I did what it said. Now, 30 years later, I’m still doing it, living the best life that I never imagined.
DC: How did you know you wanted to make comedy a career?
S: I had people that I admired who I saw do it. My number one was Joan Rivers. She did it so eloquently and well that I thought “I want to do something like that.”
DC: Have you been a part of Atlantic City Comedy Fest before?
S: I have been every year. One thing I like about is that people come from all over. It’s a melting pot of people that appreciate stand-up and come to see it. It’s also a reunion for the comedians and is always a good time.
DC: What are you most excited for with this event?
S: To be getting paid, I’m always happy to be working!! No, I’m happy because people come from all over. Every year this fest gets better, so I am hoping the numbers are even bigger this year
DC: What can people expect from your set?
S: Funny, relevant, relatable.
DC: How would you describe your humor?
S: My humor is smart and I am more of a story teller.
DC: What is your favorite part about being a comedian?
S: The instant gratification. You know instantly if a joke is funny or not. Nothing else can compare to that instant validation.
DC: Why did you decide to join this festival?
S: I came for the comradery. It’s always good to be a part of big presentation and I have been there from day one so watching it grow has been great.
I’m from New Jersey, I grew up in Trenton and would always go to Atlantic City for massive entertainment so to be a part of it is a big thing for me.
DC: Are there any other acts that you are excited to see?
S: I’m excited to see everyone. There are people I haven’t seen in 2, 5, 10 years, so I’m excited to see them all!
Who is performing??
Saturday Lineup:
Sommore
Gary Owen
Tommy Davidson
Corey Holcomb
Bruce Bruce
Sunday Lineup:
Dominique
Lavell Crawford
Desi Banks
Karlous Miller
Luenell
Don DC Curry