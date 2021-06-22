 Skip to main content
At 82-years-old, folk singer Judy Collins shows no signs of slowing down, much less stopping
Resonation without resignation

At 82-years-old, folk singer Judy Collins shows no signs of slowing down, much less stopping

Her first album “A Maid of Constant Sorrow” may have been released 60 years ago, but folk singer Judy Collins appears as comfortable with her role as a touring musician as ever. In fact, at 82-years-old, Collins is feverishly active.

Between writing poetry on a daily basis and working in the studio on her upcoming album, which she has set for an early 2022 release date, Collins is a creative dynamo.

The Grammy winner will appear live at Ocean City Music Pier 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, for a duel headlining show with British singer-songwriter Richard Thompson. We had a chance to speak with Collins about music, life and what it’s like to be a touring octogenarian.

Ryan Loughlin: You rose to fame at a time when it seemed that music really mattered to everyone growing up in the ’60s generation. What are your thoughts on music’s role in society today?

Judy Collins: Well, I know what it is to me! Music is how I make my living, how I created my career and how I found out who I was as a writer, a singer, a musician, a collaborator and a businessperson. It has made all the difference.

If you have some sort of talent – it doesn’t matter what it is – you have to follow it. So I think what happened in the ’60s was that a lot of us followed it. And the fans were able to dig out who was really going to make it and send us on our way. It was an extraordinary combination of talent, turbulence and a devotion to the artists who were performing. But I think that’s also true now. You may not like all of it, but there are a lot of devoted fans of all kinds of things in music. I really feel that we wouldn’t be able to stay on the planet without music and all of the arts. That’s what makes able to endure all of the insanity!

RL: Early on you had much success recording your own versions of songs penned by others. What made you start writing your own material?

JC: I didn’t write anything until 1967. And I only wrote something because Leonard Cohen said to me, “I don’t know why you aren’t writing your own songs.” So, from then on I have been writing.

RL: Do you think the lyrics you wrote as a young woman still resonate with people today?

JC: Yeah! Last night was the second live concert I have done since the lockdown ended, and I was singing “My Father.” I wrote that song in 1968. And people were going crazy. And they were not all Judy Collins fans, and they were not all my age. So it resonates. Of course it does. RL: What inspires your writing these days?

JC: You name it. I try to write some kind of poetry every day. I don’t always succeed, but I try. And I keep my book writing going, too. And then I take my lyrics to the piano, and I see if what I have written is going to make a song. And I have a whole batch of songs which are coming out on an album called “Spellbound,” which will be coming out in January or February of 2022. And I’m singing the new songs out on the road.

RL: What was your initial reaction to being the inspiration for the Crosby Stills & Nash classic, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes?”

JC: I fell on the floor! Stephen (Stills) played it for me on my birthday in a hotel room in 1969 – we were breaking up at the time – and I said to him, “It’s beautiful – but it’s not going to get me back!”

RL: Many musicians describe touring as exhausting. How is it that you manage to keep doing it at 82 years old?

JC: Because I love it. Because I was tuned up to travel like that by the time I was 3- or 4-years-old. My dad, when he was not on the radio in Seattle, was out touring with National School Assemblies, which was a Roosevelt invention designed to keep people on the road making music. And I had the back seat for the first four years of my life.

So I have all the background. And I spent all of COVID lockdown practicing every day because that’s what you do when you learn to play the piano. You write songs, you keep singing, and you wait for the next song to come. This is a lifetime commitment.

JUDY COLLINS AND RICHARD THOMPSON

WHERE: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, June 28

HOW MUCH: $59, $79 and $89

MORE INFO: OCNJ.us; JudyCollins.com; RichardThompson-music.com

The Pier rocks again

After 2020 became the summer that wasn’t for the Ocean City Music Pier, many folks in South Jersey began to wonder if 2021 would follow that same pattern. Sure, it was easy to see that COVID numbers were dropping in recent months, but even as restrictions were lifted, the question remained – would there be enough time to put together a full schedule of summer shows?

The answer has turned out to be a resounding “yes.”

In fact, the Ocean City Music Pier’s schedule for this summer has been one of its most exciting in recent memory, with headline shows planned from a wide variety of artists including Colin Hay, Straight No Chaser and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, just to name a few.

Here is the full lineup:

June 28- Judy Collins & Richard Thompson

July 2: Don McLean with Steve Forbert

July 5: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

July 12: The Machine performs Pink Floyd

July 19: David Bromberg Quintet with Tom Rush

Aug. 2: Straight No Chaser *2 shows*

Aug. 9: Jon Anderson of YES with the Paul Green Rock Academy

Aug. 10: Colin Hay with Paula Cole

Aug. 16- Tommy James & The Shondells

Aug. 23- The Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League

A virtuoso takes the stage

The other half of the co-headlining bill at Ocean City Music Pier on Monday is Richard Thompson. Thompson originally rose to fame in the late ’60s as the lead guitarist and main songwriter for the British folk-rock band Fairport Convention, before going on to launch his own solo career, which has continued to this day.

Thompson is known as a virtuoso on the guitar and employs a pick-and-fingers technique that involves using a pick to handle the bass notes on the instrument while his other fingers add elements of melody by plucking the higher strings. He is known for his versatility as a master of both acoustic and electric guitars.

In addition to his own work, Thompson has played on countless records from other artists including Robert Plant, Shawn Colvin and Bonnie Raitt, among others. His show with Judy Collins gives folks a chance to see two of the most talented performers of the ’60s in one night.

