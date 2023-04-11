With the rise in air and water temperatures comes heightened hopes of landing that trophy fish

Some serious dilemmas tend to occur for certain outdoorsy sorts this time of year. While there is plenty of yard work, spring cleaning, house sprucing and honey-do lists that need attention, the mind tends to retain only such thoughts as huge striped bass hammering lures and nearly ripping the rod out of one’s hands.
To paraphrase a famous country singer, in an effort to clarify the feeling, “I’d rather be on the water with my mind on God, than in a church with my mind on fishin’.”
The southern New Jersey coastal area is renowned for some of the finest fishing on the East Coast. It is undoubtedly why so many of us chose to call the area home, and options are bountiful from both the means-of-catching and the species-waiting-to-be-caught perspectives.
The best advice on which fish are in-season, where to look for and how to target them, and regulations on size and bag limits, would come from your local marinas and bait-and-tackle shops. It is there than you can also find tide charts and all the gear one would need – whether a novice or seasoned pro – for catching such popular, close-to-shore saltwater gamefish as stripers, flounder, bluefish, weakfish, tautog and others.
Owning a boat opens up the range considerably, but it is by no means a necessity for finding fish. Here are a few suggestions as the prime fishing weather approaches.
Surf and jettyHuge rock structures called jetties or groins jutting out into the ocean are prevalent all along the beaches from Sandy Hook down to Cape May. They were put there by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help prevent beach erosion, but a blissful by-product is their serving as home to crabs, barnacles and assorted shellfish that certain premium gamefish like to eat, and providing shelter for smaller baitfish that bigger fish prey upon.
Species such as tautog and sheepshead feed around the rock piles, but most other prized gamefish like stripers, blues, flounder, weakies and kingfish lurk around them or between them close to shore. Two of the best jetty/beach areas are on the Brigantine and Atlantic City sides of the Absecon Inlet, where there is plenty of room for anglers on the rock piles, and a long history of some exceptional catches coming from there over the years. In 1982, the late Al McReynolds caught the world-record striped bass from the Vermont Avenue jetty in Atlantic City, and that record (78 pounds, 8 ounces) stood for nearly 30 years.
Public piersFishing piers along the Jersey coast were once much more prevalent than they are today, due to destruction and eventual demolition of several following severe storms, and the proliferation of affordable watercraft that decreased their demand.
Many still remain intact and are thriving, including the Ventnor Fishing Pier., located at Cambridge Avenue and the Ventnor Boardwalk. With roots dating to 1914, and having undergone a $3.2 million renovation about 15 years ago, the pier is one of the nicest and most historic on the Jersey coast. And jutting about 1,000 feet into the ocean, it is the longest public pier in the state. Annual membership and/or daily fees give anglers access to its farthest reaches through a gated area, but there is public access most days and times year-round for just sightseeing. Its fishing area features cleaning tables, benches and lighting for night-time fishing.
For more details, go to VentnorCity.org, click the Visitors link, then drop down to Fishing Pier.
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is located at 1557 Boardwalk in Ocean City, and has a history dating to 1916. It is the only on-ocean fishing pier in the resort town, extending 635 feet out from the Ocean City Boardwalk, a few steps south of 14th Street entrance. The pier includes a clubhouse and deck, a storage facility, cleaning tables, a sink and tent shelter. OceanCityFishingClub.com
The Grassy Sound Marina Pier is located at 13 Old North Wildwood Boulevard in Wildwood, off the Hereford Inlet that divides Seven Mile Island from the Wildwoods. It bills itself as “your last chance to fish before you run out of land” on the South Jersey coast. The pier offers bait, tackle, rental equipment, cleaning stations and restrooms. The pier is 285 feet long and, at 24 feet wide, offers plenty of moving-around space. GrassySoundMarina.com
Party and charter boatsParty boats are a fun and affordable way to fish from a boat without the cost of owning and maintaining one. Many shore towns have party boats that anglers can merely walk onto, without reservations, and fish for fees that usually ranging from about $35 to $50 per person on trips that last about four hours. Bait is always provided and rod-and-reels are available to rent for those who do not bring their own. The boats typically range in size from 40- to 60-foot pontoon boats that stay in the inlets and back bays, to those 100 or more feet long that can travel out to the reefs, wrecks and deeper-water locations.
Charter boats offer more individualized attention, almost always require advanced reservations, and tend to be a bit more pricey than party boats. And while party boats primarily drift the back bays and inlets for fluke and other popular inshore species, some charter-boat captains will target almost anything a paying customer wants them to, including sharks, tuna, marlin and other big-game species found well offshore. The website FishingBooker.com gives details, pricing and scheduling for 144 charter boats throughout New Jersey.
Established party boats in the South Jersey area include The Highroller – a 50-foot pontoon boat that leaves Atlantic City’s Gardner’s Basin for two trips daily starting 8 a.m. in early May. HighrollerFishing.com.
Two other local pontoon party boats that fish the back bays include The Keeper, offering two four-hour trips – 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. – daily out of the 9605 Amherst Avenue marina in Margate; and The Duke O’Fluke, which operates those same hours out of Higbee Avenue in Somers Point. KeeperFishing.net, DukeOFluke.com
Long Beach Island has a pair of party boats that originate from opposite ends of the island, and are fully equipped and licensed to travel out into the ocean. They include the 80-foot-long Miss Beach Haven, which leaves from 100 Northwest Avenue on the south end of LBI, and the Miss Barnegat Light, a 90-foot, twin-diesel vessel celebrating its 50th year of service. The Miss Barnegat Light is on the north end of LBI at 1801 Bayview Avenue. MissBeachHaven, MissBarnegatLight.com.
Other long-serving local party boats include the 70-foot Reel Fun Fishing out of 308 Bay Avenue in Ocean City (ReelFunOCNJ.com); the 65-foot Starfish out of Sea Isle City (StarfishBoats.com); the 80-foot Miss Chris out of Cape May (CapeMayFisherman.com), and the 78-foot Miss Avalon out of (MissAvalon.com).