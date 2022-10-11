Witch-Craft heads back to the woods for two days of brews, booze and bloody good times

Halloween is one of the biggest kid-centric holidays celebrated in America, but more and more it seems that the adults are the ones partying the hardest and dressing up in the wildest and bloodiest of costumes.
If you’re in that camp and are looking to be spooked out in the most grown-up way, we have some great news for you. Witch-Craft is back.
Once again, Good Time Tricycle Productions is gearing up for another year of adult Halloween fun with their annual Witch-Craft festival, a scarily superb celebration of great brews and plenty of both booze and boos which takes place 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, at Paradise Lakes Campground in Hammonton.
Witch-Craft is a two day event that takes place deep in the foreboding woods and features a rat’s nest of spooky sites, costumes, performers, craft beers, cocktails, food and music. And the best part — everyone entering has to be 21 and over.
Good Time Tricycle Productions puts on many different festivals and events in South Jersey throughout the year, however, Good Time founder Jon Henderson says the group wanted to create a festival that hadn’t been seen anywhere before.
“At first we wanted another festival to fill the gap in the fall that comes after the Seafood Festival. So we tried to think about what people would think is cool and really want to get behind for a festival in the fall,” Henderson says. “Halloween is huge and we decided we wanted to do something Halloween related and something that wasn’t typical or done before. We thought beer, Halloween, let’s let the grownups take Halloween back.”
This massive event has only been around since 2019, but it’s quickly become one of the most popular festivals in the Good Time Tricycle arsenal, outgrowing its original location.
“We first brought the concept up in 2019, ran with it and put it on at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing,” Henderson says. “We very quickly outgrew that space. There is nothing else like this event on the East Coast, so we had to continue and make it bigger and better.”
Witch-Craft has since moved to Paradise Lakes Campground, which Henderson says is a perfect location for the festival. At night the campground has a natural foreboding sense to it and the many decorations and costumes help to give the whole space a frightful ambiance.
Tthis event gives you the perfect chance to put some boo in your brew, imbibe the most potent of spirits and have a night you won’t forget, (or maybe won’t remember).
Sights, frights and delightsWitch-Craft is no small get together — around 4,000 people are expected to attend this year. What will they be doing there? Lots of things, apparently.
If you like to mix in a few chuckles with your screams, the folks from Atlantic City Comedy Club will be onsite to perform a spoof on a ghost séance.
Cocktail connoisseurs will shriek with delight as Lee Sanchez of Bar 32 and Rhythm and Spirits in Atlantic City hosts a mixology demonstration filled with frightfully delicious concoctions themed for the holiday.
Back by popular demand for another year, the Squidling Brothers Circus Sideshow heads to the woods to freak everybody out with their combination of the American carnival and theater of the absurd.
New this year to Witch-Craft, there will also be an excerpt from Rocky Horror Picture Show performed by a group of drag queen sensations, Tastie, E.Licks.Her and Morrigan Von Haunt.
There will be dozens of psychic readers and mediums scattered around at different tables, reading cards, palms and crystal balls.
Face-stuffing gluttons can compete head-to-head in a pumpkin pie eating contest. Five contestants will be picked from the crowd to shove their faces full of pumpkin goo as fast as they can.
Those looking to do the Monster Mash will enjoy the Silent Disco — a headphone-based dance party that keeps the beat going without having the neighbors call the cops.
Probably the biggest and most anticipated event of either night is the costume contest. Those interested in entering must sign up online in order to be placed in the right category. The winners receive a cash prize, with each category winner getting $150. The categories this year are: “Best horror movie character,” “Most frightening,” “Killer looks,” “Best witch or warlock,” “Best group costume” and “People’s choice.”
Boos, brews and spiritsOver 60 craft beverages will be on hand to truly make this event all about the adult fun. Below is the full list of them.
Brews:
13th Child Brewery, Armageddon Brewing, Austin Eastciders, Axe & Arrow, Behr Brewing, Berlin Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Bolero Snort Brewery, Brewdog, Cape May Brewing Company, Chimney Rustic Ales, Cigar City Brewing, Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales, Elysian Brewing, Evil Genius Beer Company, Farm Truck Brewing, Garden State Beer Company, Glasstown Brewery, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company, Lord Hobo, Lunacy Brewing Company, Mother Earth Brewing Company, MudHen Brewing Company, New Jersey Beer Company, Brewery Ommegang, Oskar Blues Brewery, Oyster Creek Brewing Company, Pinelands Brewing Company, Ross Brewing Company, Rusty Rail Brewing, Ship Bottom Brewery, Sloop Brewing, Somers Point Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Spellbound Brewing, Star, Three 3’s Brewing Company, Toms River Brewing, Tuckahoe Brewing Company, Vinyl Brewing Company and Whims Brewing.
Spirits:
Mr. Finger;s Alibi Gin, Blue Rascal Distillery, Kyler Rum, Lazy Eye Distillery, Little Water Distillery, Pine Tavern Distillery, Southern Tier Distilling Company and Western Son Vodka.
Other potions:
BeatBox beverages, Bougie Bubbles, Canteen Spirits, Sea Isle Spiked Iced Tea, Rey Azul Tequila & Soda, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Dewey Crush, Evil Water, CutWater Spirits Good Dogg Hard Seltzer and NoCA.
What the witches cooked upThe scariest thing at any Halloween party is the person who has had downed one too many potions, so if you do attend, you are going to want to make sure to not be on a solely liquid diet. Luckily, the food vendors at Witch-Craft include a fabulous lineup of local restaurants offering bites even a vampire would be envious of.
Food vendors include:
Essl’s Dugout, Jay’s Crab Shack, Josie Kelly’s Public House, TacoCat, The Minnow, Traveling Tomato and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House.
Editor’s note: Witch–Craft is always one of the most popular events of the season, so it’s best to grab your tickets online while you still can. Tickets will be $80 at the door if still available. Designated driver tickets are $50 and do not sell out. There is on-site parking for an additional $20 and free off-site parking and shuttles located at our Lady of Mount Carmel.