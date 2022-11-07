Winterfest brings shopping deals and holiday feels to Ocean City

Ocean City’s annual Winterfest by the Sea heads to us from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, as it marks its third year of being the first holiday event of the season.
Winterfest is a one stop shop full of craft vendors, food and other fun surprises that will lead to a full day of shopping and more. This event serves as a way to welcome visitors to Ocean City for the weekend, while offering a chance for folks to kick off the holiday season nice and early.
“We welcome people in OC every weekend, so we thought it was a great way to bring in crafters and vendors so they can show off to all the people. It’s a great getaway right before Thanksgiving, plus a good way to get some shopping done before the craziness of the holiday,” says Michele Gillian, Executive Director of Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.
Winterfest brings an opportunity for locals, second home owners and visitors to come together and have fun in the city for a whole day. Guests will have an opportunity to shop, grab some food, walk the boardwalk while also getting a jump start on their holiday shopping.
The event is hosted at the Civic Center on 6th and Boardwalk. While a majority of the vendors will be inside, a few outliers and all the food will remain outside, creating a nice flow between the two spaces and allowing for fluidity.
“It has grown and become quite successful since we started. It’s now a huge event that people come to visit Ocean City specifically for. Winterfest also adds to all the activities that the town already has — people can walk downtown to the restaurants, walk along the beach and down the boardwalk. This event shows all that Ocean City is open for business, so come and enjoy,” Gillian says.
Over 1,000 people are expected to attend this year, which will make for a great day with busy vendors, cheerful holiday vibes and a frosty ocean breeze.
CraftersAttendees can expect an overwhelming amount of craft vendors this year peddling a wide assortment of goods. Everything from clothing to Christmas decorations for inside and larger ones for outside, purses, dog clothes, home décor, jewelry, glassware, sunglasses, painting, photographs, keychains, ornaments and so much more will be available for purchase.
Don’t miss Holly Buck who has an Esty shop called, beachythingshop which sells crafts and artistic designs done with shells, glass and sand. She will come stocked with a variety of beach-themed Christmas decorations, including trees made out of starfish and more.
Celebrity sightings
for the kids While this event is a big shopping day for all the adults, the kids will still be fully entertained when they catch sight of the stars walking around.
In honor of Thanksgiving (yes, there is still one more holiday before December hits!), a turkey will be trotting around to gawk at all the children while exuding all the proper Thanksgiving vibes. Frankly, you might need a reminder of what time of year it is as you stroll down the boardwalk during this unseasonably warm November.
And if the turkey isn’t enough to get everyone fully engulfed in the holiday spirit, both Santa Claus and The Grinch will be on hand to delight/mildly frighten everyone. Each will be available to take photos and interact with everyone there, so make sure you stop and say hello.