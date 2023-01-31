Wildwoods Doo Wop Experience Museum up for Best Pop Culture Museum

As pointed out by the president of the Wildwoods Doo Wop Preservation League, John Donio, there are often qualities that become synonymous with certain sectors of society that should be embraced and preserved forever.
Such is the case with the Wildwoods, that family-friendly island section of Cape May County that is intimately woven into the fabric of rock ’n’ roll history, particularly regarding the niche genre that came to prominence in the 1950s and ’60s called doo wop.
Seasoned veterans of the South Jersey shore area are probably well aware of the Wildwoods prominent place in rock history, including such benchmarks as Chubby Checker debuting his song/dance version of “The Twist” at the Rainbow Club, Bill Haley and the Comets first performing their hit “Rock Around the Clock” in the resort in 1954, Bobby Rydell penning his hit “Wildwood Days” in 1963, or Dick Clark recording the first of many episodes of his hit TV show “American Bandstand” at Starlight Ballroom on Wildwood’s boardwalk.
For those not already in the know, the Wildwoods Doo Wop Preservation League was established in 1997 to help enlighten them. The organization’s leadership led to the creation of the Wildwood Doo Wop Experience Museum in 2007, which is housed in the restored circa-1960 Surfside Restaurant building. Operational during the summer months, the museum also conducts tours of Wildwoods’ mid-century commercial – or doo-wop style – architecture of preserved 1950s-era motels, diners, restaurants and vintage neon signs, which has been deemed the largest of its kind in the nation.
Recently the Doo Wop Experience Museum was nominated for Best Pop Culture Museum by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, and pared down into a field of the nation’s 20 best. Voting takes place through Feb. 13 (see info box for details), and the winner of the Best Pop Culture Museum division will be announced on Feb. 24.
“We have a great media team at the (Wildwoods) Convention Center that, in working with Suasion Communications, does a fantastic job promoting our island, and I think it was only natural that USA Today would pick up on that,” says Donio, who is also president of Wildwood’s Downtown Business Improvement District. “Every year we get journalists from all around the world coming to Wildwood and wanting to talk to us about doo wop. We get a lot of that kind of national and global attention.
“Wildwood is synonymous with that retro, doo wop look, and we’ve gathered a lot of items and artifacts from its early history over time for the museum,” he adds. “We’ve been in the process of reorganizing it, and better identifying where specific pieces are from, in about the last year or so. We also have a really cool wall that gives you a video interactive discussion of what doo wop is all about, and explains it in a way that the whole family can understand.”
Donio not only fosters a deep appreciation for the family ambience and historical character that the resort community has embraced for decades, he also has a vested business interest as owner of the Daytona Motor Inn & Suites in Wildwood.
“The Wildwoods are so lucky and blessed to have this architectural history that any other resort town would kill to have,” he says. “You can’t put a price tag on it. It needs to be preserved. And I’m saying that as a business person first, not as a preservationist. As a business person I’m saying we need to embrace that retro vibe.
“The bottom line is that (the Doo Wop Preservation League) isn’t a bunch of people chaining themselves to retro hotels and chanting ‘You can’t tear this down!’” he adds. “It isn’t about wanting to just freeze-dry these ’50s and ’60s motels and keeping outdated features.
“What we’re doing is encouraging the restoration of the neon signs and keeping that retro aesthetic intact on the outside, but also freshening up the rooms, bringing them up into the 21st century, and maintaining the integrity of the building’s infrastructure. The vast majority of our hotel owners have been doing that, even the newer owners.”
Embracing Wildwoods’ historyThe five miles and five boroughs that comprise the Wildwoods are home to more than 200 motels built during the doo-wop era of the 1950s and ’60s. Much of the island’s newer construction also mirrors its commitment to preserving that heritage – even though there are no city ordinances or any legal obligations to do so – such as the retro-looking Wawa entering this island, the vintage golden arches on the local McDonald’s, or the classic twist the MudHen Brewing Company gave to a former Harley Davidson dealership.
“We need to embrace our music history and, if anything, turn the volume up on it, not say ‘It’s time to move on, that was grandpa’s era,” says Donio. “I’m only 50 and doo wop wasn’t even my era, but I can tell you there are people a lot younger than me who are very interested in this stuff, and find it very funky and cool looking. I can’t tell you how many times younger people will pull over to take photos and post them to social media, and you’ll hear the same thing from a lot of these other hotel owners too.
“That’s the cool thing about doo wop – it fits in so well with the social-media age we live in,” he adds. “On any given day, you can go onto Instagram and see bunches of photos and videos of our cool Wildwood neon signs. And nothing against the corporate chains, but you’re just not going to see those kinds of photos in front of a Hampton or Fairfield Inn sign.”
Donio has spent the last 22 years in the Wildwoods, having migrated, he jokingly notes, to the Doo Wop Capital of the World from the Blueberry Capital of the World in Hammonton.
“You often hear the expression ‘New generations will make new memories,’” he says. “Well, wait a minute. Tell that to the community in Cape May and say ‘Let’s tear down the Victorian homes and hotels, build new box condos, and start making new memories.’ Or ‘let’s tear down the art-deco hotels in South Beach, Miami, the vacationers will make new memories.’ Could you imagine someone saying ‘Lucy the Elephant was great-grandmom’s generation. Let’s move on. Let’s forget it. Tear it down and build townhouses.’