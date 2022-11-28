 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Headliners

Ticket Information

Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.

Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:

Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000

Bally’s: 609-340-2709

Borgata: 609-677-1000

Cape May Convention Hall: 609-884-9563

Caesars: 800-677-SHOW

Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina: 800-777-8477

Grunin Center: 732-255-0500

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: 609-449-1000

Harrah’s Resort: 800-2-HARRAH

Landis Theater: 856-794-4100

Levoy Theater: 856-327-6400

Lizzie Rose Music Room: 609-358-0002

Ocean City Music Pier: 609-525-9291

Ocean Casino Resort: 609-783-8000

Resorts Casino Hotel: 800-322-SHOW

Tropicana: 609-340-4020

Week of Dec. 1, 2022

The Music of Cesar Franck, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., Dec. 2 and 23, Free with Advanced Registration.

Ventnor City Twilight Holiday Parade, Ventnor City, 5 p.m., Dec. 3, Free.

Rock this Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular – A Tribute to Brian Setzer Orchestra, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2, $37, $45.

The Temptations & the Four Tops, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 2, $49, $69, $89.

Popa Chubby, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3, $37, $45.

Dance to the Music – a 60’s Celebration, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 4 p.m., Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30, and Dec. 4, 11, and 18, $25.

Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $59, $79, $99, $129.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $29.50, $44.50, $59.50.

Jeffrey Osborne with Howard Hewett, Caesars, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $58, $70.50, $107.

Gen X vs. Millennials Comedy Jam featuring Marc “Skippy” Price, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 2, $22.

Top of the World — A Carpenters Christmas Show, Levoy, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $39, $54

Westminister Concert Bell Choir, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, $20

Bee Gees Gold, Hard Rock Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 2, $35, $39

The Brooklyn Charmers – The Music of Steely Dan, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $39, $44

The Polar Express, Levoy, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3, $9

Double Vision Tribute to Foreigner, Landis, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50, $44,50

The Midtown Men Holiday Hits Live in Concert, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m. Dec. 3, $39, $79

A Christmas Carol, Grunin Center, 1 p.m., Dec. 3, $12, $15

OCC Concert Band Presents: A Children’s Holiday, Grunin Center, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, $10, $18, $20

The Modern Gentlemen – You Make it Feel Like Christmas, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 1, $42.

Lewis Black: Off the Rails, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $67.75, $77.19.

Week of Dec. 8, 2022

The Writing of Revelation, Landis, 8 p.m., Dec. 8, 9, and 10, and 3 p.m., Dec. 9, $20.

Less Than Jake, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $25.

Wooden Ships Band – A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, $35, $40.

Dance to the Music – a 60’s Celebration, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 4 p.m., Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30, and Dec. 4, 11, and 18, $25.

Santa’s Christmas Wonderland, Harrah’s, various times, Dec. 8 through 11, $24.50, $39.50, $54.50.

Michael Martocci, Resorts, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $39, $59, $69, $79.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 4 p.m., Dec. 11, $29, $49, $69, $89.

Vienna Boys Choir, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, $48, $52.

Deana Martin, Resorts, 8 p.m., Dec. 11, $35, $125.

Broadway for the Holidays II, Grunin Center, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, $14, $17

Christmas with the Jersey Tenors, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 9, $29, $39

Ballet for Young Audiences: The Nutcracker, Grunin Center, 1 p.m., and 4 p.m., Dec. 10, $12, $15

Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata Event Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $143, $190

Nikki Glaser, Borgata Music Box, 7 p.m., Dec. 10, $54, $58

Greta Van Fleet, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 9 and 7 p.m., Dec. 10, $99, $210, $225, $295, $395. Postponed from March 2022.

NJ Ballet Presents Nutcracker, Levoy, 2 p.m., Dec. 11, $35, $48

Judy Collins, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 11, $47, $57

Week of Dec. 15, 2022

Cage Fury Fighting Championships 116, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16, $60, $85, $175, $250.

Under the Sun, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 4 and 8 p.m., Dec. 17, $29, $39, $49.

Damn the Torpedoes – The Music of Tom Petty, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, $37, $45.

The Calamari Sister’s Christmas Carol, Levoy, 3 p.m., Dec. 18, $37, $47.

Dance to the Music – a 60’s Celebration, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 4 p.m., Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30, and Dec. 4, 11, and 18, $25.

Atlantic City Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 17, $48, $53.

Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis Holiday Show, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 16, $35, $39.

Studio Two – Tribute to the Beatles, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Dec. 16, $20.

Christmas with the Celts, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, $39, $35

Broadway for the Holidays II, Grunin Center, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, $14, $17

Trevor Wallace, Borgata Music Box, 7 p.m., Dec. 17, $39, $45

Christmas with Elvis: Matt Lewis & Long Live the King Orchestra, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 17, $30.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 17, $40, $85.

Week of Dec. 22, 2022

The Music of Cesar Franck, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., Dec. 2 and 23, Free with Advanced Registration.

The Wizards of Winter, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 23, $39, $49

Shadows of the Night Pat Benatar Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Dec. 23, $20

Week of Dec. 29, 2022

Almost Queen – A Tribute to Queen, Levoy, 8 p.m., Dec. 30, $49, $69.

Forever Motown, Resorts, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $55, $65.

The Customers, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Dec. 30, $8.88.

Genessa & The Selena Experience, Levoy, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 29, $35, $45.

Deon Cole – Coleology Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $63.98.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock Etess Arena, 9 p.m. Dec. 30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31, $80, $200

Week of Jan. 5, 2023

The Bell Bottom Blues – Clapton Tribute Band, Levoy, 8 p.m., Jan. 7, $25, $30.

Deaf Leopard – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience, Landis, 8 p.m., Jan. 6, $20.

Van Hagar – Sammy Hagar era Van Halen Tribute, Landis, 8 p.m., Jan. 7, $25.

Week of Jan. 12, 2023

All Stars of Hip Hop 2023, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Jan. 15, $60, $75, $85, $95, $145.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – 2023 Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 14, $58.32, $77.19, $96.06.

Chaka Khan, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Jan. 14, $64.50, $84.50, $109.50.

Amish Outlaws, Landis, 8 p.m., Jan. 13, $20, $30.

Sidewalk Angels featuring Rob Thomas, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 15, Ticket price TBA.

Wayne Newton, Sound Waves, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Jan. 14, $79, $129.

Week of Jan. 19, 2023

Lucy Kaplansky, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21, $30, $35.

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Levoy, 8 p.m., Jan. 20, $34, $39.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Jan. 21, Ticket price TBA.

Brain Damage – Tribute to Pink Floyd performs “Wish You Were Here”, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Jan. 21, $25, $30, $35, $40.

Week of Jan. 26, 2023

Lisa Polizzi’s Janis Joplin Experience, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, $30, $35.

Dead on Live – The Sam Cutler Years, Levoy, 8 p.m., Jan. 28, $29, $34.

Afternoon Recital with Dr. Sungji Kim, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., Jan. 27, Free

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Experience, Hard Rock Sound Waves, 7 p.m., Jan. 28, $39, $69

Indoor Auto Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 and 7 p.m., Jan. 28, $22, $25.

BAT: The Official Meatloaf Celebration, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 27, Ticket price TBA.

Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Jan. 28, Ticket price TBA.

Week of Feb. 2, 2023

‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!, Levoy, 8 p.m., Feb. 3, $27, $30.

Engelbert Humperdinck, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 4, $54.50, $69.50, $94.50.

David Spade, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 4, $59, $79, $99.

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Feb. 3, $20.

A Night of Metal: Ultimate Live Evil, Ancient Mariners & Metal Godz, Landis, 8 p.m., Feb. 4, $20.

Week of Feb. 9, 2023

The Grateful Allman Band Experience, Landis, 8 p.m., Feb. 11, $20, $35.

Katt Williams, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 11, $59, $79, $99, $125, $250, $350.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 11, $49, $79, $99, $129.

Doktor Kaboom It’s Just Rocket Science, Grunin Center, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Feb. 10, $5

Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science, Grunin Center, 1 p.m., Feb. 11, $15, $20

Week of Feb. 16, 2023

John Pizzi, Music Box, Borgata, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Feb. 18, $12.26.

Mardi Gras Party with James Day & The Fish Fry, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, $30, $35.

Billy Strings, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, 17, and 18, Ticket price TBA.

Afternoon Recital: Alexander Timofeev, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., Feb. 17, Free

The Guess Who, Bally’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 17, $40, $60.

Kool & The Gang, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 18, $35, $45, $55, $69, $79.

Puppy Pals, Landis, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Feb. 18, $20.

Billy Hector with the Midnight Horns, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, $30, $35.

Valentines Soul Jam, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Feb. 19, $59, $75, $99, $125, $250.

Marc Anthony Viviendo Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 18, $81, $252.

Harlem Globetrotters, Boardwalk Hall, 1 p.m., Feb. 20, $15, $80.

Week of Feb. 23, 2023

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Feb. 24, $39.45, $45.11.

Flying Circus – Led Zeppelin Tribute, Landis, 8 p.m., Feb. 25, $20.

Eddie B, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 25, $30.02, $39.45.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 25, $59, $129.

Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Carmina Burana, Caesars, 7 p.m., Feb. 25, $48, $53.

Enuff ‘Znuff, Ted Poley, Zenora, & Cowbell Superstar, Landis, 8 p.m., Feb. 24, $12.50, $25.

Consoul Indie Video Game Music, Grunin Center, 1 p.m., Feb. 25, $15, $20

Week of March 2, 2023

The Soul II Soul Tour, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7:30 p.m., March 4, $59, $75, $99, $125, $250.

Deadgrass, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., March 4, $30, $35.

The House of Blue Leaves, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., March 3 and 4, $12, $15

Classic Albums Live performs: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 3, $42, $48

2023 MAAC Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 7 through 11, $50, $75, $120.

Week of March 9, 2023

Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 8 p.m., March 11, Ticket price TBA.

2023 MAAC Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 7 through 11, $50, $75, $120.

Peter Karp Band, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., March 11, $30, $35.

Leslie Jones: Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 11, $79, $99, $119.

Jo Koy, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 10, $337.66, $347.66, $367.66.

A Conversation with Mia Hamm, Grunin Center, 6 p.m., March 8, $15

The Life and Music of George Michael, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 10, $40.40. CANCELED. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

Jazz at Lincoln Center – Songs We Love, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 10, $42, $48

The House of Blue Leaves, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., March 10 and 11, $12, $15

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., March 12, $39, $49

Week of March 16, 2023

The Sixties Show, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 18, $29, $39. RESCHEULED FROM OCTOBER 15, 2022.

Sugar Mountain Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., March 18, $30, $35.

Journey: Freedom Tour 2023 with very special guest Toto, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., March 17, Ticket price TBA.

The Blues is Alright Tour, Tropicana, 7 p.m., March 18, $59, $75, $99, $125.

Afternoon Recital: Sonnet, Grunin Center, 2 p.m. March 17, Free

Week of March 23, 2023

Ireland with Michael Live, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 25, $35, $45.

Chris O’Leary Band, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., March 24, $30, $35.

Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 5 p.m., March 26, $48, $53.

Starman David Bowie Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 25, $24.50, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50

My Mother’s Italian My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., March 30, $50.

Chaka Khan, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 25, $64, $109.

Week of March 30, 2023

Kenny Wayne Shepherd – 25th Anniversary of Trouble, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 31, Ticket price TBA.

The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., April 1, $35.

A Bronx Tale, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 1, 2023, $29, $59.

Bella Gaia, Gruinin Center, 10 a.m. and noon, April 5, Ticket price TBA.

Week of April 6, 2023

In the Light of Led Zeppelin, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 8, $35, $40. Postponed from April 2, 2022.

Christopher Shin, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., April 7, Free.

The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 7, Ticket price TBA.

Week of April 13, 2023

Paula Poundstone, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., April 13, $35, $45.

Aaron Weinstein, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., April 16, $20, $24.

Selwyn Birchwood, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., April 19, $35, $40.

Chicago, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., April 15, $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $90, $100.

Awaken – Tribute to YES, Landis, 8 p.m., April 15, $24.50, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50.

Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Carmen, Caesars, 7 p.m., April 15, $48, $53.

My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 15, 2023, $49, $69.

Week of April 20, 2023

E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 22, $24.50, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50.

Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 21, $49, $69, $79, $89.

Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 22, Ticket price TBA.

Nimbus Dance: Falling Sky, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., April 21, $20.

The Taming of the Shrew, Grunin Center, multiple times, April 21 through April 30, $12, $15.

Paul Nelson Band, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., April 22, $30, $35.

Piano Battle, Grunin Center, 5 p.m., April 23, $29, $39.

A Conversation with Michael Beschloss, Grunin Center, 6:30 p.m., April 25, $15.

Week of April 27, 2023

Through the Years – Kenny Rogers Band starring Dan Gatlin, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., April 27, $50.

RAEL – The Music of Genesis, Landis, 8 p.m., April 28, $20, $35.

The HillBenders present: WhoGrass, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 28, $35.

Mutts Gone Nuts, Grunin Center, 1 and 4 p.m., April 29, $15, $20.

Week of May 4, 2023

OCC Concert Band: The All-American Music Festival, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., May 6, $10, $18, $20.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Tropicana, 9 p.m., May 5, 6 and 7 $39, $64

Week of May 18, 2023

Rob Schneider: I Have Issues Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., May 20, $39.45, $45.11.

Afternoon Recital: Anna Keiserman, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., May 19, Free.

Dayna Kurtz, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., May 20, $30.

Bell Bottom Blues, A Tribute to Eric Clapton, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., May 20, $35, $40.

John Colianni’s Jazz Orchestra, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 21, $20, $24.

Mr. Speed – A Night of KISS, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 20, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50, $44.50.

Aretha: The Queen of Soul – Musical Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Caesars, 3 p.m., May 24, 2023, $50.

Week of June 1, 2023

Brian Betz & Jon Barnes, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., June 4, $20, $24.

Week of June 15, 2023

Buddy Guy — Damn Right Farewell, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 16, 2023, $29, $99.

RAEL, The Music of Genesis and Peter Gabriel, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., June 17, $30, $35.

Week of June 22, 2023

The Great Rock N Roll Time Machine, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., June 23, $20, $30.

The Jersey Tenors – From Sinatra, To Valli, To Figaro, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., June 22, $50.

Week of July 27, 2023

Smokey and Me, Ceasars, 3 p.m., July 27, $50.

Week of Aug. 24, 2023

Dance to the Movies, Caesars, 3 p.m., Aug. 24, $50.

Week of Sept. 21, 2023

Killer Queen, Music Box at the Borgata, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, $35, $45,

Week of Sept. 28, 2023

The Spinners, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 28, $50.

Week of Oct. 26, 2023

Sweet Caroline – Musical Tribute to Neil Diamond, Caesars, 3 p.m., Oct. 26, 2023, Ticket price TBA.

Week of Nov. 23, 2023

Anita Baker — The Songstress, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Nov. 24, 2023, $79, $199.

Week of Nov. 30, 2023

Doo Wop Christmas Starring The Doo Wop Project, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, $50.

