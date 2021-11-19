Trop celebrates four decades in Atlantic City

Tropicana Atlantic City recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in grand style with several days of events to honor the occasion.
The celebration
Several events marked the historic 40th anniversary celebration including an exclusive, invite-only chef curated dinner and wine pairing at il Verdi, Trop’s signature Italian restaurant, a staple on the property since opening day; a celebration party at the Grand Exhibition Center featuring food, cocktails and live entertainment; and the creation of a time capsule filled with various relics from Atlantic City history - both new and old - including T-shirts, a commemorative shovel from the groundbreaking of The Quarter, a company newsletter from the 1980s known as TropWorld Magazine, a mask memorializing the pandemic and several copies of Atlantic City Weekly and The Press of Atlantic City.
“The 40th anniversary means so much to the Tropicana,” says Jackie Grace, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. “It really is a celebration of family because we have so many team members – 54 to be exact – who have been here since Day 1. And that really is a testament to the family atmosphere here at Tropicana. And it also shows in the way that we treat our guests, because we treat our guests as family. So, the 40th anniversary really reflects 40 years of family, community and great service here in Atlantic City.”
A bit of history
The building was originally constructed in 1919 and opened as The Ambassador Hotel, a modest 400-room property overlooking the boardwalk and beach in Atlantic City. It wasn’t until 1981 that it became the Tropicana, officially opening its doors on Nov. 23 of that year.
The property expanded in both size and branding over the years, adding the South Tower and an indoor amusement park known as Tivoli Pier while rebranding as TropWorld from 1988 to 1995. In 1996, the casino became known as Tropicana Atlantic City, the name it still goes by today. Further expansions continued over the years, with the most significant being the addition of the Havana Tower and The Quarter, a massive shopping, dining and retail complex that opened in 2004.