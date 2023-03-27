Things to do for all of you

‘Blessings of the Waters’
Ceremony in Cape May The City of Cape May hosts the revived “Blessings of the Waters” ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Cape May’s Fisherman’s Memorial. The event commemorates Cape May fisherman who lost their lives in pursuit of their vocation and offers up prayers for a safe and successful fishing season. Conducted by local clergy, there ceremony includes a wreath laying and playing of “Taps” by a Coast Guard bugler. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Located at Missouri Avenue and the Harbor, Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
The Great Egg Hunt in Ocean City Ocean City hosts their annual egg hunt 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Saturday, April 8, from 6th to 14th Streets on the Boardwalk. Participants stop by participating stores until supplies last. Rain date: Sunday, April 2.
Disney DJ Night at The Yard The Yard at Bally’s invites guests to “Be Our Guest” at a special Disney DJ Night, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Experience the magic with favorite Disney tracks. Costumes encouraged. No cover required.
Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Casinos.Ballys.com
Dan Tyminski Band at Stockton Stockton Performing Arts Center presents The Dan Tyminski Band 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The folk and bluegrass band, made up of Grammy Award Winners Dan Tyminski and Adam Steffey as well as Maddie Denton, Jason Davis, Grace Davis and Gaven Largent, is on tour in support of two forthcoming projects: an EP celebrating Tony Rice’s legacy and a full-length bluegrass album.
Opening Act is DKM (Daniel Keiser Music). Tickets range from $10 for Stockton Students to $35 for the general public.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. Go to Stockton.UniversityTickets.com
Beach Cleanup in Sea Isle City Sea Isle City Enivronmental Commission hosts its annual Beach Clean Up 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 1. Participants sign up at JFK & The Promenade. Call 609-263-2081 for more information.
Pure Essence at End
of the Road Theater “Pure Essence,” a solo exhibition of contemporary paintings by Chanelle Rene takes place at End of the Road Theater through Friday, March 31. The show includes original expressive portrait and mosaic paintings on canvas and panels, and original works on paper.
Located at 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May. ChanelleRene.com
New Jersey Arts
Annual Exhibition 2023
at Noyes Museum of Art
of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Two New Art Exhibits at Stockton Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester — one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on the art of South Jersey and Philadelphia punk. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Mark’s Wine Club
at Bar 32 Restaurateur and real estate developer Mark Callazzo hosts Mark’s Wine Club 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Bar 32 Chocolate in Atlantic City. The event, $32.75 per person, includes wine tasting and a light snack.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit
at Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu