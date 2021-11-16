Things to do for all of you

Elf the Musical
at Levoy Theatre
Levoy Theatre brings holiday cheer by offering “Elf, The Musical”, based on the film written by David Berenbaum, now in its final week.
The play is centered on Buddy, an elf-raised human who embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and get him off the naughty list.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Levoy Theatre, located at 126-130 N. High Street, Millville.
Tickets are $12 to $15 for Thursday show. All other shows are $20 to $25, and can be purchased at Levoy.net.
LBI Annual Holiday Market
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (LBIF) Annual Holiday Market begins Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 5 inside the gallery during LBIF’s regular business hours, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The foundation will transform the gallery space into a market showcasing handmade work in all mediums and price points, from amazing clothing and jewelry to ceramics, paintings, home décor and more.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
LBIF Small Business Saturday Festival
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences hosts Small Business Saturday Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. The festival takes place indoors and outdoor and includes a day of food catered by Angellos, hot cocoa, cider, s’mores, fire pits, live music by Karen Beals, holiday carols by Barnegat High-School Choir and artisan shopping.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Gratitude Fest
in the Wildwoods
Chrissy Marie Designs hosts a Gratitude Fest, featuring artists, creatives, and holiday gift vendors of all kinds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.
Located at 610 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest. ChrissyMarie Designs.com.
Holiday Preview Weekend and Tree Lighting Ceremony in Cape May
Cape May MAC (Museums+ Arts+Culture) hosts Holiday Preview Weekend, Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Emlen Physick Estate, with daytime and evening holiday tours and events.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are invited to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items for collection during the evening to donate to Cape May Community Food Band. There will also be a Toys for Tots table as well as a performance of holiday favorites from the Atlantic Brass Band. Santa will hit the switch on the lights at 7 p.m., and Mrs. Claus will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Playmates Quartet and Cape Shore Chorale Free Concert
Playmates Quartet and the Cape Shore Chorale will present a classical jazz fusion concert 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point.
The program will feature music from composers Claude Bolling and Rob Landes, and is a special celebration for Scott Breiner, longtime musical director and beloved accompanist for local choruses and a professional chorister and accompanist. As part of the Playmates Quartet, Breiner on keyboard will be joined by Pamela Whitman, flute; Richard Kurtz, bass; and Jason Koenig, percussion.
Donations benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City and Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View.
Located at Shore Road and Dawes Avenue in Somers Point.
Wheaton Arts Folklife Exhibits
The Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition,” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road., Millville. WheatonArts.org.
Spanish Wine Pairing
Dinner at La Mer
La Mer Beachfront Resort is offering a Spanish Wine Pairing Dinner 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, where guests will indulge in a four-course menu that has been specially curated by the Pier House. All four courses will be paired with a delicious Spanish wine that balances each dish and accentuates the flavor with each sip. Special wine teachings accompany each course.
Courses include Spanish Tapas (first course); Bacalao a la Baezana (second course); Albondigas de Chorizo (third course); and Duo of Flan (final course).
Dinner is $75 per person (tax & gratuity not included). A Spanish Wine Dinner Special Room Package is also available. To make a reservation, call 609-898-2244.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts
Presented by PNC Arts Alive, Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts begins 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19. Exhibits include the Artful Giving Holiday Shop in the main gallery, with a reception — with live music from Andy Dimacale — from 6 to 8 p.m.; Associate Artist Show Winners 2020 in the Witt Gallery; solo exhibit “Deep Blue Dreams” by Jessica Lotito in the Atrium; and found object art from Nancy Sharp and prints and watercolor from Kandy Lippincott in the Associate Artist Alcove.
Located at 22 North High St., Millville. RRCArts.com.
Holiday Feast Thanksgiving Dinner Community Feeding Tour
Hosted by Healing for the Soul in association with Grace Tabernacle, a special “Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes” Community Feeding Tour will be offered at two locations beginning noon Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The Community Feeding Tour is serving 340 seniors a traditional dinner as part of its Holiday Feast Event. The tour will be at the Pleasantville Housing Authority at noon; and Jeffries Tower Apartments at 4:30 p.m.
Pleasantville Housing Authority is located at 156 N. Main St., Pleasantville. Jeffries Tower Apartments are located at 227 N. Vermont Ave., Atlantic City. CommunityFeedingTour.com.
Juried Art Show
at O.C. Arts Center
Ocean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show through Nov. 30. The show is open to artists of all levels working in oil, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking and will be judged by Janet Miller, director and owner of SOMA NewART Gallery in Cape May, Margate artist Barry Pisetzner, and Michael Cagno, director of the Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton.
An awards reception was held on Friday, Nov. 12, where awards are for Best of Show ($200), second place ($150), third place ($100), plus three honorable mentions ($50 each) were distributed. Last year’s Best of Show went to Joanne Killan’s “Happiness.”
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArts Center.org.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘Last of the
Red Hot Lovers’
at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” now in its final week.
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
ACCC Back to
Nature Exhibit
Atlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Wednesday, Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.
Earlier Than the
Bird in Ocean City
Ocean City brings you “Earlier Than the Bird,” where shoppers can find great deals at stores on Asbury Ave. from 6th to 11th streets from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20. Shoppers are encouraged to wear their pajamas, and free turkeys will be awarded for the best dressed. In addition to great shopping savings, visitors can get free coffee at Jon & Patty’s (6th & Asbury) and at Ocean City Coffee Company (9th & Asbury) and free standard donuts from Drip N’ Scoop (10th & Asbury). Shoppers will also be able to text in to win up to $150 in downtown gift certificates and giveaways from downtown shops; catch a glimpse of the Earlier Than the Bird Turkey; and enjoy free horse and carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m.
Located between 6th and 11th streets on Asbury Avenue, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com.