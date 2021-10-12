Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City MarathonThe AmeriHealth New Jersey Atlantic City Marathon & Half Marathon presented by the U.S. Army will take place 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in Atlantic City. There will also be 10K and 5K races 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All races will begin and end on the Boardwalk at Bally’s Atlantic City.
Established in 1958, the Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest-continuing marathon in the United States. The marathon course is noted for being fast and flat, including 8 miles of oceanfront Boardwalk running.
Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more info or to register, go to ACRaceSeries.com.
HERO Walk in OCThe John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers will hold its 10th Annual HERO Walk to prevent drunk driving 11 a.m. at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, Oct. 17. Hundreds of supporters, along with families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving, are expected for the 5K event.
A 1-mile fun run will also take place at 10 a.m., and registration begins at 9 a.m. Participants can pre-register individually or as a team at HEROCampaign.org.
This year’s event will feature a display of HERO patrol cars from police departments throughout South Jersey, wrapped with the HERO Campaign’s blue and yellow logo and message, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.” The cars serve as rolling billboards for the campaign, which hopes to raise $80,000 for its DUI educational and awareness programs in partnership with schools and colleges, law enforcement, bar and tavern owners and professional sports teams. For more info, go to HERO Campaign.org.
Bark for Life in
Egg Harbor CityAbsecon Veterinary Hospital will sponsor Bark for Life, a community event for dogs and their owners to help raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Help celebrate the survivors of canine cancer with an afternoon of events pets and their families can do together, including Fit for Paw, a participatory activity for dogs; a Kid and Dog Pie Eating Contest with prizes and dog shows for ages 5 to 12 and 13 to 18 to exhibit their best furry friends.
Other activities include a silent auction, a caricature artist, face painting and pumpkin painting for the whole family.
Entertainment will be provided by acoustic duo Brian & Mindy, and there will be working dog demonstrations (including Search and Rescue and explosives detection), along with several pet education sessions for dog parents. Rescue groups will be in attendance with adoptable pets.
A variety of food will be available for purchase, as will exclusive Bark for Life merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts.
The Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 3210 Route 50, Egg Harbor City. For more info go to AbseconVet.com.
Fall Festival at La MerFall is in the air, and La Mer will celebrate the change in seasons by hosting a weekly Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
There will be face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cookie decorating, a fortune teller and more. For those looking for a little bit of friendly competition, there will be hay bale bowling lanes and cornhole. And the lawn bar will be open, serving up festive treats and specialty fall cocktails.
The fun continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music on the lawn. Guests can cozy up to a firepit while relaxing in La Mer’s Adirondack chairs.
Tickets to the Fall Festival may be purchased the day of on site from one of the many La Mer team members. Each game and activity will require a ticket.
La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com for more info.
Cape Shore
Chorale ConcertCape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott Breiner, will present Schubert’s Mass in G with a chamber orchestra 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Guest tenor soloist will be Reid Shriver, recipient of Cape Shore Chorale Scholarship, who now attends Temple University. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City.
Taste of Cape May Kitchen TourSee where family chefs perfect their homemade dishes inside six of Cape May’s magnificent homes during the Taste of Cape May Kitchen Tour 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Pick up your tour map at the Emlen Physick Estate before setting out to travel on this self-guided tour of some of the most incredible kitchens in Cape May. The tour also includes a tasting at each location provided by KARA Catering and Cape Island Foods, and a wine tasting with Cape May Winery at the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is $30 and tickets may be purchased online at CapeMayMac.org or by calling 609-884-5404.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
The Grunin Center hosts a pair of events this weekend“Assisted Living: The Musical,” a vaudevillian revue filled with original songs is a comedy for the ages … or maybe it’s the aging? Either way, it will be presented 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College.
Two actors play 18 different characters who sing and dance, revel and kvetch, celebrate and bloviate their way through later life. Expect lots of sex jokes about old folks as the cast plows through eye-rolling numbers like “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) And I Can’t Get Up” and “Golf Cart Seduction.”
Tickets are $22 to $27 and can be purchased online at GruninCenter.org.
Then, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, come enjoy the music of “The Greatest Generation” as the Sentimental Journey Big Band takes the stage offering a mix of jazz and big band classics from years gone by.
Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $13 for virtual viewers and can be purchased online at GruninCenter.org.
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College is located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Go to GruninCenter.org for more info.
Vineland’s Cruisin’ Down Memory LaneMillions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will once again line Landis Avenue as the 29th Annual Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
This event attracts over 1,000 American cars — over 1 mile of cars — and will feature street rods, muscle cars, stock and custom classics, rat rods and cruisers. This year will also mark the return of the cruise portion of the event, following the static display of the cars. For more info, go to TheAve.biz.
Comedy and Cocktails at Harbor PinesHarbor Pines Golf Club, South Jersey’s premier destination for golf, dining and special events, is once again bringing laughter to the links 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, with Comedy and Cocktails.
Comedy and Cocktails will feature the area’s funniest comedians, including headliner Robin Fox. Guests can dine on a Fall Harvest Buffet featuring herb-roasted stuffed pork loin, flounder florentine, chicken forestiere, penne pasta and more. Tickets are $59 and must be purchased in advance either online or by phone. The cost includes all taxes, fees, dinner, and the show.
Harbor Pines Golf Club is open to the public and is located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. For more info, go to HarborPines.com.
Beehive at
OC Music PierThe Ocean City Theatre Company will present “BEEHIVE The ‘60s Musical,” a wild, toe-tapping, head-shaking musical tribute to the rockin’ women who made the music of the era so special – everyone from Lesley Gore to Janis Joplin, from The Shirelles to The Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner and more. With two dozen beloved hits, the show takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the ’60s. Performances begin 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $18 and $20.
The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to OceanCity Theatre Company.com.
Getting There Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily: noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. For more info, go to Stockton.edu.
SOMA Art ExhibitCape May’s SOMA Art Gallery will feature exhibits from three stylistic artists: Larry Francis, Elise Bond and Don Merwin. These creators will showcase their artistry in three separate galleries within the space. The art exhibit runs from now through the last day of their fall season on Saturday, Oct. 30. The SOMA Art exhibit is located at Carpenters Square Mall, 31 Perry Street, Cape May. For more info, go to Soma Gallery.net.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ at Cape May StageCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMay Stage.org.
East Lynne Presents ‘Dorothy Parker’Check out the award-winning East Lynne Theater Company’s major fall production of “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Women” 8 p.m. now through Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tickets, priced at $20 to $35, can be purchased at the box office or online.
The Cape May Presbyterian Church is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. Go to EastLynneTheater.org
ACCC Back to Nature ExhibitAtlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.
Painted Ambiance in OC Arts Center ExhibitOcean City Arts Center’s Painted Ambiance Exhibition runs now through Thursday, Oct. 28, and will feature works from artist Patti Speed. Her work reflects abstract, reimaginings of elements resulting in new environments that she feels must exist together. The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1725 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to Ocean CityArtsCenter.org.