Things to do for all for you

Irish Whiskey Pairing Dinner at La Mer
La Mer Beachfront Resort hosts an Irish Whiskey Pairing Dinner 6 p.m., Friday, March 18, where guests will indulge in a four-course menu specially curated by the Pier House Chef. All courses will be paired with an Irish whiskey.
Courses include a starter of cheddar potato soup, an appetizer of purple cabbage and pecan salad, an entrée of whiskey-glazed salmon and Guinness Stout Cake for dessert.
Dinner is $85 per person, and reservations are required by calling 609-898-2244.
La Mer is located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Alexander Lo performs at Grunin Center
Pianist Alexander Lo performs the works of three romantic composers Chopin, Scriabin and Tchaikovsky 2 p.m., Friday, March 18, at Grunin Center.
Event is free, however, advance registration is required.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Prima Dance Celebration at Grunin Center
Dedicated to the music of Louis Prima and Gia Maione Prima, the world premier of “PRIMA!” presented by Carolyn Dorman Dance, as well as a performance by the Ocean County College Dance Club take place 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at OCC’s Grunin Center.
The show marks the dedication of the Gia Maione Prima Studio Theater, made possible through the support of Maione Prima Foundation.
This free event is currently sold out. Call the box office at 732-255-0500 to inquire about wait list options.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org
Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts opens 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, for a Third Friday opening reception of its March through May exhibits.
In the Main Gallery is the Associate Artist Member Show, a group exhibit that represents all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL,” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display. During the reception, live music is provided by Evans & Dancik.
Located at 22 N. High Street, Millville. RRCArts.com
Showboat hosts national Cornhole tourney
The National Cornhole League Conference, the second of four national tournaments set for the year that includes ACL Pro Players, takes place at Showboat Friday through Monday, March 18 through 21.
Airing on ESPN, the free event is open to the public for spectating,
Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. IPlayCornhole.com
Iron Smoke Whiskey Takeover at Ocean Casino
As part of #OceanACEats Culinary Series, Ocean Casino Resort’s Villain & Saint hosts the Iron Smoke Whiskey Takeover 6 p.m. Monday March 21.
Guests will enjoy cocktails, passed appetizers and tastes of a variety of Iron Smoke and Rattlesnake Rosie’s whiskeys. Co-founder of Iron Smoke Whiskey and guitarist Tommy Brunett will perform during cocktail hour before guests are served a four-course feast from Chef Jose Barreto at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $98 per person.
Ocean Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
March Third Thursday at Stockton
Celebrate Downtown Hammonton’s March Third Thursday at Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. The Saint Patrick’s Day-themed event features citywide shopping, food specials and live music.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wildwood hosts spring Bridal Expo
The 12th Annual Spring Bridal Expo comes to Oceanfront Arena at Wildwoods Convention Center noon to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 20.
The expo, which is the largest free bridal event in southern New Jersey, includes representatives from area wedding venues, florists, bakeries, caterers, salons, spas, transportation companies, honeymoon destinations and formal wear, as well as contests and a fashion show presented by Tesi’s Bridal and Formal.
Admission is free. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. WildwoodsBridalExpo.com.
‘Larger than Life’ at O.C. Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s March exhibit is a solo show featuring the work of mixed media artist, Andee Axe, with her show, “Larger Than Life”. Running through March 30, the show features the mixed media work of Axe, a contemporary painter based in Philadelphia.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Irish Comedy Tour Comes to Stockton
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Comedy Tour 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Stockton Performing Arts Center.
Participating comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane.
Tickets are $32 for adults with discounts for groups of 10 or more. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu/Pac/.
Hammonton’s Third Thursday
Celebrate Downtown Hammonton with a special St. Patrick’s Day Third Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Go green with three breweries and a distillery, in addition to citywide shopping, food specials and live music.
Stockton Battle of the Bands continues
The Stockton Performing Arts Center and WLFR 91.7-FM Lake Fred Radio are hosting Wild Mothers vs. Zach LoPresti Boom Squad as part of their ongoing Battle of the Bands Series 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. This is the fourth of five battles before the ultimate festival.
Tickets are $8. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.
‘Xanadu’ at Eagle Theatre
The Eagle Theatre’s 2022 mini season begins with “Xanadu,” a fun, self-parodic adaptation of the ’80s cult classic featuring the music of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO).
The production, a story of forbidden love, chaos, and roller disco that travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., is being directed by Producing Artistic Director Angela Longo.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through March 20. Tickets are $38.
Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org.
‘Charlie Brown’ at Grunin Center
Ocean County College’s Repertory Theatre Company presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Through music and vignettes, this charming musical comedy based on Charles M. Schulz’s famous comic strip explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends.
The show runs 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20. All performances are at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center’s Black Box Theater on the main campus of Ocean County Community College. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Seasons of Life Photo Exhibit
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Seasons of Life,” an exhibit of inspirational, nature-centered photographs by Ocean County resident Carol Stauffer throughout March.
“Seasons of Life” is free and open to the public.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat TheOceanCountyLibrary.org/Events.
Dinner theater with South Jersey Players
South Jersey Players presents dinner theater at Aroma Restaurant 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in an innovative grass-roots effort to bring live theater to Ventnor in an elegant restaurant. The evening will consist of five original one-act plays by emerging and established playwrights Tom Chin, Sondra Mandel and Phyliss Shanken, with guest playwrights Jeff Dunne and Amanda Quaid. Stand-up comedian Scott Friedman will serve as MC. The production’s directors are Tish Becker, Heidi Mae, Marlene May and Helaine Stredwick.
Tickets are $45. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at 347-920-6399.
Located at 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayer.org.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. An opening reception will take place 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17. Closing reception will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wood Engravers Exhibit at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.