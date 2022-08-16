The Right Notes 2022 – Honoring Jayne Bray

While we are still in the midst of summer at the shore, many of us (especially those who live locally) are looking toward Labor Day and the “local summer” months of September and October. With its beautiful weather, lighter traffic and abundance of festivals and events, September is one of my favorite months to be a Jersey Shore resident.
I’d like to take this opportunity to share some information about one of my favorite annual fundraising events: The Right Notes, presented by The Donovan Financial Group of UBS Financial Services.
The Right Notes is South Jersey’s fight against multiple sclerosis, and it will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. This year marks the 8th production of The Right Notes and 10 years since the event’s inception in 2012. To date, the generous support of event attendees and donors has allowed The Right Notes to raise over $500,000 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and those living with MS in our local community.
The Right Notes is very personal for me. My mom, Jayne Bray, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1990, and finding a cure for MS has been the charitable focus of Passion Vines since we first opened our doors. This debilitating neurological disease moved my mom from a cane, to a walker and ultimately to a wheelchair. These circumstances, despite their challenges, never led Jayne to a space of negativity. Rather, she chose Grace – which was visible and felt by everyone she met. In June of 2022, Jayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Jayne leaves us with many beautiful stories and a legacy of kindness, compassion, and gratitude. As her friends will attest, Jayne was a deep listener, and she happily gave the gift of mindfulness and attention to everyone who had the good fortune to be in her presence. Because of Jayne, The Right Notes was born. This year, the 10th anniversary of the event’s founding, we will celebrate Jayne’s beautiful life and legacy by continuing our mission of making a positive impact and working to find a cure.
The Right Notes is produced collaboratively by the National MS Society, Passion Vines, and Greate Bay Country Club, and it remains the only fundraising event of its kind in South Jersey. The main feature of the evening is a large-scale wine tasting, including more than 100 top-scoring wines from around the world. To complement the impressive wine offerings, the event also includes a prominent selection from acclaimed breweries and distilleries. The addition of artisanal food, live music and amazing auctions makes for a truly remarkable and unforgettable evening.
The funds raised at The Right Notes benefit ongoing MS research and support the more than 400 people living with MS in Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the Society’s MS Navigator Program. This program connects patients and caretakers with information, education, support and resources to help navigate the challenges of living with MS. Over the past two years, the MS Society received more than 450 requests for information, financial assistance, and services from our community through the Navigator program.
If you are able to join us for this year’s production of The Right Notes, please stop and say hello. I would be honored to connect, and I’d be happy to provide some tips to guide you through the evening. It can be intimidating to enter a room with over 100 fabulous wines to taste (although I’d definitely categorize this as a good problem to have!), and I’ll be happy to share some of the insight I’ve learned over the years.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your time and readership. Should you have any questions about The Right Notes, wine, or our South Jersey community, please feel free to email me any time at michael@passionvines.com
In gratitude,
Michael