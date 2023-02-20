The Atlantic City Boat Show offers everything from great boats to great bites

Among the most popular post-pandemic trends in seashore towns during the summer has been the tiki-cruise experience — charter-boat captains touring parties of up to a dozen people around the back bays in pontoon boats outfitted with thatched roofs and a tropical décor.
Similar to a floating stage, pontoon boats lend themselves well to the whole nautical-party theme, and have been among the most favored purchases by boat buyers recently in an overall market that remains on fire.
“There is still a very high demand across the board, but we’re seeing a really big demand for pontoons, wakeboard boats and personal watercraft. Those are really driving the market on the sales side,” says Carrie Waible, spokesperson for the Atlantic City Boat Show, which returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center Wednesday through Sunday, March 1 to 5.
“From a trend perspective, we’re seeing lot more technology, and the kinds of creature comforts related to those we also have in our homes and cars – things that make the boating experience easier and more accessible. If you have a backup cam in your car, you might consider one for your boat. It’s really exciting to see.”
The A.C. Boat Show will have nearly 500 boats and personal watercraft from 12 feet long to well over 40 feet. Befitting event partner Discover Boating — an online resource designed to help new boaters “learn the ropes” — the show also offers many how-to seminars and learning tools, plus a Marine Marketplace with all the latest engines, services and boating accessories.
Among the high-tech trends that for years was only an option on the mega-yachts is joystick technology and automatic-positioning systems. With these, the boat’s main power source works with side thrusters, allowing the operator to make precise movements at low speeds, such as pulling up to a dock or loading the boat onto a trailer.
“Joystick technology has been around for long time, but you traditionally only saw it on yachts and much bigger boats, and now you’re seeing it on everyday boats,” Waible says. “You can literally just push a button (on a GPS-guided computer control panel), and the boat will be held in position even in a strong current. It’s ideal if you’re fishing, waiting for bridge clearance, if something happens and you just need to stop and stay in one spot – it’s great for all that.”
The show is also keeping on the cutting-edge of technology with Discover Boating’s Boat Finder app. Prior to attending the show, prospective buyers can use their computer or smartphone app to get all the information up front on the style and size of boat they are looking for (go to ACBoatShow.com and click the Boat Finder link).
“The app allows you to shop for boats available at this show, as well as in the industry at large,” Waible says. “It’s a great place to start because you can check out the different features, styles, pricing, specs. Then you can come to the show, see and board these boats, and literally compare your choices side by side.
“We’ve seen a lot of good interest on this app from other shows that we do around the country, especially among the younger demographic,” she adds. “Because of how business now operates, and with the way many people now shop, you want to have as much information as you can before you make a major purchase. And once you do, the boat show gives you the best opportunity to see and feel and learn more about the products, as well as get good deals.”
The Atlantic City Boat Show — and others like it — truly offer excellent opportunities for purchases. Florida is the East Coast’s most prolific boat manufacturer, and if sales reps from the southern states can avoid hauling boats hundreds of miles south by making deals in A.C., they will.
“A boat show is great place to shop and compare, but also to get the best deals,” Waible says. “You’ll find a lot of show specials. You’re in that environment. And for those who just want to explore what’s new and see what’s on the market, it’s also an excellent place to do that.”
Fun for the family
The boat show is not just a prime place for dad to spend that big tax refund from Uncle Sam. There is a myriad of family-oriented things to do throughout each of the five days, in a space that takes up more than eight football fields, including boat-driving and fish-catching simulators. Kids can splash around in paddleboats on a mini lake, or build their own toy boats and take them home as souvenirs.
There will be a classic race-boat display, a sand-sculpting display, an art-of-casting exhibition atop a 30-foot fish tank, and the One-Mann Band — billed as the best five-piece one-man band on the East Coast — where multi-instrumentalist Pete Mann will entertain at the show’s Anchor & Ales Lounge.
Captain’s Table Gala benefit
A highlight of each year’s Atlantic City Boat Show for many folks, and a charitable component that has become synonymous with the show, is the Captain’s Table Gala, which returns for the eighth year 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Convention Center.
The gala was established by the late James L. Cooper, a founding attorney of the Cooper Levenson Law Firm whose daughter Cynthia, a teacher, called to his attention the number of families struggling to put food on their tables. Cooper created the Let Us Eat, Please charitable arm, which partners with the fellow non-profit Community FoodBank of New Jersey, to help feed the less fortunate.
The gala annually supplies the funds needed to purchase fresh and non-perishable foods for several schools throughout Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties. The schools distribute the food to qualifying families during the summer months, when students are not receiving school-provided meals.
More than two dozen restauranteurs, food-service groups, wineries, distilleries and breweries provide a delectable array of small plates, wines, beers and spirits for gala ticketholders to sample during the gala.
“These restaurants, chefs, wineries and distilleries are donating not only their food and beverages, but their time and talents to a great fundraising event,” says Christina Faulk, development associate for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “We’re hoping to raise so much more this year so that we can expand to other schools, because there’s a growing need.
“The problem with food insecurity doesn’t hold back from any demographic. It affects everyone, and almost always through no fault of their own. More and more we’re seeing people reaching out to us who never had to, or thought they would never have to, before.
“We stress that this is not a free ride,” she adds. “People sometimes feel there is the stigma that they’re getting a free ride, which is not the case. We’re just lending assistance and carrying people to their next destination.”
Art students from the Egg Harbor City Community School, the Charles L. Spragg Elementary School, and the Galloway Township School District created hand-painted planters to be sold during the gala, with the proceeds being donated to the cause.
“We’re also doing a wine pull, which has been very popular and successful in the past,” says Faulk. “We have 100 donated bottles of wine, all of which are good, quality wines, but some are really exceptional. People buy a ticket, pull a wine cork and discover what they’ve won. It’s a lot of fun.”
A ticket to the gala also serves as all-day admission to the A.C. Boat Show on Thursday.
Below is the official list of restaurants participating in the Captain's Table for 2023:
AC Boys & Girls Club
ACHS | Sodexho
Angelo's Fairmount Tavern
Arts Ballroom | Merion Inn & Caterers
Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails
Bill's Burger Bar, Golden Nugget
Cardinal Restaurant
Chickie's & Pete's
Classic Cake
CORE Foodservice
Essl's Dugout
Formica's Bakery
Gary's Restaurant
Kelsey's Restaurant
Lilly's, Golden Nugget
PJ Buckets
Professional Chefs of So Jersey
Rastelli's Food Group
Rhythm & Spirits
Rutgers University Culinary
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall