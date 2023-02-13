Sales, celebrations and a charity race add up to big fun this Presidents Day Weekend in Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City is about to be open and ready for business. That’s the news we wait for, and finally get, each February on Presidents Day Weekend, when the town emerges from its winter hibernation with celebrations, sales and events that bring in thousands of people. And it’s finally here. This Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, marks the annual Presidents Weekend Celebration in Sea Isle, and there is much to look forward to.
“We are extremely excited about Presidents Weekend this year,” says Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio. “In the past, it has become our “unofficial” kickoff for the new season upon us. Although it is only February, it is great to see over 90 percent of our businesses re-open and many second homeowners return for the long weekend.”
Known as “Polar Bear Plunge Weekend” for over two decades, the weekend has been renamed “Presidents Day Weekend,” with the focus shifting from a plunge into the Atlantic to a more land-focused celebration. Rest assured, however, it is indeed the same (super fun) weekend that visitors and locals alike anticipate all year long, with almost all of Sea Isle open and raring to go, from bars and restaurants, to anchor activities like the Mike’s Seafood 5K Run-Walk for Autism, to shopping galore.
“For the businesses in Sea Isle, we’ve gone through the holiday season where everybody does well, but then you’re kind of sitting around with January and coming into February, you’re looking for that shot in the arm,” says Brian Heritage, President of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce. “So, this is a great way to get back to the local community, to shop small and shop locally.”
Despite the chill in the air, Presidents Day Weekend in Sea Isle City feels more like to 4th of July than a mid-winter weekend. And that’s part of the thrill.
“The weekend, which also serves as a cabin fever weekend for many, resembles a summer weekend and jitney’s will be in service,” says Desiderio. “Year after year, Presidents Weekend has been a banner weekend for all, and this year we expect nothing less. It is also a reminder to us that summer will soon be here!”
Here’s What to Expect:
The Main Event: Mike’s Seafood
5K Run-Walk for AutismAnchoring the weekend is the annual Mike’s Seafood 5K Run-Walk for Autism. Now in its fifteenth year, the family-friendly event has moved from Sunday to Saturday, and with it, a huge celebration under heated tents.
This year also marks a return to an in-person event. Due to COVID, the annual Run-Walk for Autism was only held virtually for the last two years. Despite that, it still earned over $100,000 annually, with funds going to special services schools, autism support groups and families with special needs.
“The last time we did it in person was in 2020, and 3,500 people participated, “says Mike Monichetti, owner of Mike’s Seafood and the founder of the event. “Most people come and register the day of, but we already have 1000 signed up. It’s a big event.”
Both before and after the run/walk, guests can enjoy clowns, face painters, balloon makers and magicians in an event for the whole family. Afterwards, there’s an enormous Continental Breakfast consisting of muffins, bagels, danishes, fresh fruits, juices and more. And instead of t-shirts, participants will receive wool hats with pompoms made in Eagles colors, in a nod towards the Birds playing in the Super Bowl this year.
“We’ll have an awards ceremony for the winners after the event and door prizes that consist of Eagles, Sixers, Flyers and Zac Brown tickets,” says Monichetti. “There will be fifteen tables with different organizations throughout South Jersey to hand out literature on where you can go to get the help and support for your child with autism.”
Because besides all the fun, this is a day centered around a cause.
“Everyone’s accepted that day,” says Monichetti. “Any day you can do something for children with disabilities, it’s a good day.”
The race itself consists of a family friendly one-mile walk and a 5K chip timed race. Participants can register online through midnight on Thursday, Feb. 16, or in person between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. at JFK Blvd. and the Boardwalk. The run/walk takes place noon, Saturday, Feb. 18. Registration is $30.
The Shopping“This is really the kick-off for retail stores getting in their spring merchandise,” says Heritage. “They’re looking to have huge sales and blowing out their winter merchandise. And you can also see the new spring arrivals.”
Stores all over the island will be open with big sales and promotions, including things like 50% off select apparel at Birdcage; 50% off markdown tables at Sands Department Store, and all merchandise $35 or less at Sunsations.
“This is a big weekend for local businesses to ramp back up towards spring. Many who come down are lifelong visitors who revel in enjoying this first look at their beloved shore town, and for local business owners, it’s a chance to brush the dust off,” says Vanessa DeRose, Operations Manager, Raffas Charcuterie + Fine Foods. “As a first-year business, we are learning just how much folks love Sea Isle first hand — it’s been an awesome experience.“
New this year, many stores and arcades on the Promenade will also be open, expanding the fun all way to the beach.
For a full list of participating stores and their promotions, go to SeaIsleChamber.com/Presidents-Day-Weekend.
The DiningIf it’s been a long and lonely winter without access to your favorite Sea Isle City restaurant, this is your weekend. Loads of local eateries re-open for Presidents Weekend, including O’Donnell’s Pour House, Shoobie’s by Bright Spot, A Modo Mio, La Fiestra, Uncle Oogie’s and more, all welcoming hungry customers. Be warned, however, that with crowds this big, reservations are strongly recommended.
The PartiesThough the weekend has most definitely become more family-oriented, it wouldn’t be Presidents Weekend in Sea Isle City without plenty of parties. Fortunately, just about every Sea Isle City summer bar is open for business, with live entertainment and gobs of good times at all of them.
Delco’s favorite Aunt is back at Beachwood at the Dunes. Open Thursday through Sunday, Beachwood at the Dunes features Aunt Mary Pat in their ballroom 8 pm. Saturday. Located at 8600 Landis Ave. BeachwoodSIC.com
Sea Isle’s legendary Dead Dog Saloon is open all weekend, kicking off with music from Joe O’Brien on Friday; Shaun Durnin and Nicki Sbaffoni on Saturday; and Dean Dunleavy on Sunday. It’ll feel like you never left. Located at 3815 Landis Ave. DeadDogSaloon-SeaIsle.com
Though it’s not quite in Sea Isle, Strathmere’s Deauville Inn hosts a “Halfway to Summer Party” noon Saturday with the new Sand Bar Summer Menu, drink specials and tunes from DJ Smooth from 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Sea Isle Spiked Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. with The Island Podcast guys and a Sunday brunch. Located at 201 Willard Road., Strathmere. DeauvilleInn.com
Kix Bars & Nightclub, the quintessential Sea Isle destination, is open all weekend with The Chatterband performing 9:30 p.m. Friday; DJ Tommy at 1 p.m. followed by Legacy Band at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas (who needs music when you have those?) starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. Located at 63rd St. KixSeaIsle.com
One of Sea Isle’s newest nightlife venues, Ludlam Bar & Grill, is opening its doors with food trucks, fire pits and fun with live music from Matt Avery, Sean Loosh, Matty Q and the Hot Toddy’s all weekend. And on Sunday, in memory of Colleen “Coco” Moon and to benefit Stroke Research and Prevention, get there for Loco for Coco Karaoke with Aunt Mary Pat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 4004 Landis Ave. LudlamBar.com
Oar House Pub features live music all weekend with Mike LeCompt, FunZaLuv, The Insiders Band, Goodman Fiske and more as well as a cornhole tournament on Sunday. Also there? The La Costa Tent! Located at 318 42nd Place. OarHousePub.com
The iconic Ocean Drive welcomes revelers back on Friday night with music from Split Decision. Music starts at noon on Saturday with Secret Service, Juliano Brothers and The Benderz. Located at 3915 Landis Ave. TheOD.com
At O’Donnell’s Pour House, there’s live entertainment from Kim & Tonic starting noon Saturday while Dueling Pianos perform in their heated tent outside. And on Sunday, it’s the Juliano Brothers.
Shenanigans opens 9 p.m. Friday with tunes from DJ Quinn and then re-opens 2 p.m. Saturday for happy hour with DJ Kurteousy followed by DJ Quinn at 9 p.m.