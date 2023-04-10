Prepare for a pawsitively perfect afternoon at Ocean City’s Boardwaddle

There are rescue organizations for just about all the living and breathing organisms you can think of, from “Save the Frogs” foundations to snow leopard trusts and beyond. And while they’re all worthwhile causes, few are as adorable — or come with such an iconic event — as the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, which hosts the annual Boardwaddle, an event featuring hundreds of slowly waddling Basset Hounds, which serves as one of the most notable highlights of Ocean City’s iconic Doo Dah Parade.
“This is the 36th year of the Doo Dah Parade for Ocean City, and this is our 25th year in there as their largest brigade,” says Valerie Mazzei, President of Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. “They have a lot of bands, a lot of floats, a lot of different organizations from across South Jersey. But we are the very last brigade in the parade, and we cover about 500 basset hounds.”
The Doo Dah parade itself takes place noon, Saturday, April 15, and starts at 6th Street, traveling south down Asbury Avenue before making a left at 12th Street and looping back to 6th Street via the Boardwalk. And while Philadelphia Phillies great, Mickey Morandini, will be the grand marshal of the parade as a whole, the Boardwaddle has its own grand marshal. His name? Flash Lieberman.
Flash, a 10-year-old rescue was placed with new owners by Tri State Basset Hound Rescue after being given up by a previous owner. He got his role as Boardwaddle grand marshal — a role which earns Flash a fun outfit and a ride on a parade float — via fundraising.
“Our grand marshal is always our top fundraising donor from the Boardwaddle the previous year,” says Mazzei.
Because while the Boardwaddle is a sight to behold — there’s nothing quite like the sight of 500 hounds, many of whom are costumed and in homemade floats, making their way down the Ocean City boardwalk — it also serves as the largest annual fundraiser for Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, where every dollar is put towards rescuing the breed.
The history of the organization
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue was started over 30 years ago by Barbara Wicklund, who has since passed away. Currently under the leadership of Mazzei, who was first a trustee, then vice president before becoming president six years ago, the organization has become one of the largest Basset rescues in the United States, rescuing approximately 300 dogs per year.
Registered in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Alabama and Mississippi, Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is maintained by a core group of seven board members, all of whom are volunteers and all of whom consider basset hound rescue a labor of love.
“I found a basset hound as a stray many years ago, probably almost 20 now and I took him home and I tried to find his owner and no one claimed him,” says Mazzei. “So my family and I decided to keep him, and he was awesome. His personality was unlike any dog I had ever owned before. He was comical, he was funny, he loved our children. We took him everywhere.”
In fact, it was during a family excursion with the dog to Ocean City that Mazzei first became aware of the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue.
“We were in Ocean City in April and stumbled upon the Doo Dah Parade. My son and I had no idea,” says Mazzei. “We found it by accident and became involved.”
Though everyone on the board has a crucial role — transport, adoption, social media coordinators and more — there are other vital contributors including 70 to 80 fosters and 100 to 120 volunteers. Each dog that Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue takes in receives medical attention and foster care before being adopted.
“It’s a network of people that has taken years to build to this magnitude,” Mazzei says.
In addition to the people, like any rescue organization, Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue relies on fundraising. As such, they have three signature events — the Boardwaddle, Barx at the Parx, and Bassetfest — as well as a number of smaller events throughout the year. When in-person events were impossible to hold during COVID, Tri State Basset Hound Rescue got creative, producing virtual fundraisers like auctions, photo contests and even a virtual Basset Olympics. The result? Rather than closing their doors like so many businesses and organizations did during the pandemic, Tri State Basset Hound Rescue expanded their operations to include Alabama and Mississippi as their registered states.
The Boardwaddle at the Ocean City Doo Dah Parade is their longest running event, with several other activities available for the pups and their families beginning on Friday, April 14, with the Basset Hound Olympics at noon on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle.
“Approximately 100 dogs come out and participate in the hurdles and the low jump and the weave poles,” says Mazzei.
No registration is required for the Basset Hound Olympics, but only basset hounds and basset hound mixes are allowed to compete for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
Later Friday evening, a Pawction Dinner takes place 5 p.m. at Linwood Country Club. The cost is $30 per adult and $15 per child, and includes one-of-a-kind basset hound-themed items like artwork, pottery and more.
Finally, the Boardwaddle itself takes place on Saturday, where pups come in costumes and parade floats to strut their little legs and big personalities. With a “Pooped Pup” float available for tired dogs as well as a “Senior Express” that can be reserved for more mature canines, the Boardwaddle is fun for all, and serves a great cause.
And the fun doesn’t end when the pups walk off the boardwalk. The parade is followed by a basset hound picnic, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean City High School Football Field. Sponsored by Ciocca Subaru of Pleasantville, the picnic features caricature artists doing drawings of guests and their hounds, a basset ear making station, beach-themed photo booth, and basset contests, including “longest ears,” “lowest to the ground” and “best trick” as well as plenty of dog-friendly vendors.
“A lot of the parade participants are dogs that have been rescued by Tri State Basset Hound Rescue,” says Mazzei. “But the event is for everyone. It’s something pretty spectacular.”