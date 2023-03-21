Ocean City comes alive with a two-for-one weekend of fun

The Jersey Shore in the dead of winter can be a little tough. With so many seasonal businesses — and activities — unavailable in winter, we can’t be the only ones who go a little stir crazy. We may remember the sunny days of summer, the smell of the salt air and the excitement of hearing live music at a beach bar, but it all feels a little fuzzy. By March, we’re craving something fun.
Fortunately, the end of March is right about that time when our island towns begin coming back to life. This weekend, shake off your slumber and head to “America’s Greatest Family Resort” — Ocean City, in case you didn’t get the memo — for not one, but two big events: Ocean City Girls Weekend and OC Con.
Ocean City Girls WeekendCalling all the ladies! The downtown merchants of Ocean City host the sixth annual Girls Weekend Friday through Sunday, March 24 to 26, with loads of ways to kick back with the ladies in your life. While a lot of it is shopping related — and honestly, isn’t that reason enough to make Girls Weekend a part of your weekend? — there are a whole slew of activities to make things a bit more special than your average shopping spree.
The weekend kicks off 7 p.m. Friday with a fashion show at the Ocean City Yacht Club. Tickets are $35 and with lite fare and refreshments — plus lots of new digs to get excited about — it’s a fun way to launch into a fashionable weekend.
“I’m really excited for the fashion show this year,” says Caitlin Quirk, owner of Bowfish Kids on Asbury Avenue. “We’ve made a lot of upgrades, including changes to how we’re doing our layout and increasing the amount of people we can invite. So we’re really excited about that.”
It’s a fun and unique way to see fashion — from so many Ocean City vendors — come to life. In addition to little models showing off the best in kid’s clothes from Bowfish, there are highlights from dozens of other vendors and store-owners.
“The fashion show is a great way to highlight some of the fashions you can find underneath our roof,” says Bridget Jacobsen, Director of Operations at Stainton’s. “We carry an array of trendy fashion for all ages. From designer names we love and have grown up with, to handmade art wear and hand-sewn clothing designed and manufactured locally.”
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can hit the stores on Asbury Avenue between 6th and 14th Streets for plenty of specials, sales and discounts, but also for a variety of classes, demonstrations, workshops, wellness activities, crafts and giveaways. If you’re looking for a way to connect with the ladies in your life, Girls Weekend could be it.
“I’m always blown away by how many people plan their weekends around Girls Weekend with their own girls weekend, with lots of second homeowners coming to town” says Quirk. “It’s a pretty big concerted effort from all the merchants in the downtown to have different events happening on Saturday. So a lot of the shops are doing workshops and different crafting things. There’s a ton of stuff to be done on Saturday in addition to shopping.”
For those just visiting the resort, there are special accommodation packages — some including well-deserved pampering — at Port-O-Call Hotel, Flanders Hotel, and Scarborough Inn.
“It’s a great event for Ocean City,” said Michele Gillian, Executive Director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We see a growing interest in the Girls Weekend this year. It’s a nice weekend for women to getaway and enjoy fun activities and terrific shopping in our downtown.”
OC ConWhile fashion and shopping take precedence at Girls Weekend, OC Con is the destination for comic book and memorabilia enthusiasts. The two-day event is free, family friendly and takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Like Girls Weekend, OC Con includes an array of events and activities designed to round out the convention itself, starting with a Saturday morning Super Hero Run and Super Hero Obstacle Dash at the Ocean City Civic Center and continuing with things like Anime Mad Libs, live music from The OC Pops, and Saber Guild: Zeffo Temple Demo on Saturday; and Fandom Trivia with John Wallace, Saber Guild: Zeffo Temple Demo and Cosplay Contest on Sunday.
Both days also give guests the opportunity to have photos taken at a photo booth, meet Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers, have their hair decorated with Faerie Hair, make their own lightsaber and meet the 501st Legion: Northeast Remnant Garrison and Saber Guild: Zeffo Temple. And, of course, attendees can meet and interact with a variety of artists like Bob and Luke Petrecca, Tony DiGerolamo, Neil Vokes, Niko Lopez and more, and cosplay heroes including Kevin D and Lady J, among others.
“OC Con is a fun weekend for the whole family,” says Julie Howard, Adult Programming Librarian at Ocean City Free Public Library. “It’s a great chance to meet talented artists, vendors, cosplayers, and fellow comic book enthusiasts! We hope everyone will enjoy this exciting line-up of entertainment and activities.”