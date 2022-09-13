More on The Right Notes

Cheers to September!
I hope that everyone enjoyed a safe and healthy summer, and that you’re finding time for relaxation, fun, and (of course) good wine.
In last month’s article, I highlighted The Right Notes, South Jersey’s fight against multiple sclerosis. A collaboration between the National MS Society, Passion Vines, and Greate Bay Country Club, The Right Notes is our area’s largest philanthropic wine tasting event, with all funds benefiting our neighbors with MS. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first production of The Right Notes in 2012, and I’m grateful to share that we have raised over $500,000 toward finding a cure. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
For those who may not be familiar with The Right Notes, I wanted to share some additional information about what to expect, and tips on navigating your way through the evening.
Wine (and More!)The Right Notes consistently offers an exquisite lineup of 100+ top-scoring wines. You will find a diverse selection from many of the world’s best wine-producing regions, including Napa, California; Willamette Valley, Oregon; Piedmont, Italy; and Champagne, France. We’ll also be shining the spotlight on some unique and delicious natural and biodynamic wines from producers like Montinore Estate and Bellande.
In addition to the extensive wine offerings, we are excited to feature craft beer from local breweries Ludlam Island, Kane Brewing and Cape May Brewing Co. In terms of spirits, our friends from Tito’s Vodka, Mamma Bella Cello, Little Water Distillery, and Mr. Finger’s Alibi Gin will be joining us again this year. Our newest addition to the spirits contingent is KLYR Rum, the preferred rum of the Philadelphia Phillies. Mixologist Steve Fette of Allied Beverage Group will also be present to serve up his cocktail creations with style.
The culinary team at Greate Bay Country Club is preparing a menu of artisan foods to complement the featured beverages, and live music will be performed throughout the evening. You will also have an opportunity to win an assortment of prizes via our live and silent auctions.
How does one person sample over 100 wines, plus craft beers and spirits?
The short answer is – you don’t have to! A tasting of this size can feel overwhelming. Here are some key tips to help you navigate the evening with ease:
1.) Upon arrival, you will receive a program book that includes a full list of the evening’s vendors and their featured products. I recommend that you peruse the lineup, circle what you would love to learn more about, and start there. For example, if you have a specific interest in Pinot Noir, or wines from Piedmont, Italy, seek out those tables first.
2.) As you taste, indicate in your program book which wines you love, as well as those that don’t suit your palate. This could be as simple as a checkmark beside your favorites, or perhaps something more thorough, such as a scale of 1 to 5.
3.) Perhaps most importantly, don’t be afraid to spit! This may sound strange, but most large wine and spirits tastings have spit buckets for a reason. No one is expected to taste every offering. Quite frankly, this allows you to taste more and to taste responsibly.
Why MS?Finding a cure for MS is a cause that has been close to my heart for many years. After my mom, Jayne, was diagnosed with MS in 1990, her life was forever altered, as she was moved from a cane, to a walker, to a wheelchair. Finding a cure for MS has been the charitable focus of Passion Vines since we first opened our doors, and Jayne inspired the creation of The Right Notes. After a lifetime of advocacy for the MS community, Jayne passed away in June, surrounded by her family. In honor of her beautiful life and legacy, we will continue our mission to find a cure.
Here are the
event details:When: 6 p.m. for VIP Admission; 7 p.m. for General Admission, Thursday, Sept. 22
Where: Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, go to NationalMSSociety.org/TheRightNotes
I hope you are able to join us this year. Should you see me at Greate Bay Country Club on Sept. 22, please make sure to say hello! I would be honored to connect and thank you in person for your support of The Right Notes and our fight against multiple sclerosis.
Thank you so much for reading. If you have any additional questions about The Right Notes, please do not hesitate to email me at michael@passionvines.com
In gratitude,
Michael