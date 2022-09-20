Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay turns 21

Margate City is gearing up to celebrate yet another year of the Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, which has become one of the biggest events around. This year it will celebrate its 21st anniversary, and as per tradition when turning 21, now the fun can really start!
The festival was started in 1998 by Margate Business Association founder and president, Joseph Tozzi, who came up with the idea in order to give a boost to the local businesses heading into the winter season. Funfest has grown throughout the years and now receives visitors from all over, not just those from South Jersey.
This two-day event will be hitting the streets this weekend, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. The event is free to enter and runs along Amherst Avenue, between Decatur and Coolidge Avenues.
With over 110 booths, vendors, live entertainment, food and drinks, this event offers fun for the whole family. Every year, thousands flock to the streets from near and far, to join in this fall fun.
A free jitney shuttle is also available all along Ventnor and Amherst Avenues and from the parking lot at Eugene Tighe School.
What’s GrubbinAs we all know, one of the most important parts of any festival is the food, and the Margate Fall Funfest offers plenty of it.
Food vendors at this year’s event include, California Frozen Yogurt and Shakes, Double Eagle Saloon, Philly Pretzel, RSK Donuts, Sherri’s Crab Cakes of NJ, TacoCat, Tin Cup Soda, Tommy T, Tony Baloney’s, Vagabond Kitchen and Taphouse and Water Dog Smoke House.
You definitely won’t go hungry either day of this event.
And in honor of Funfest turning 21, it wouldn’t hurt to indulge in a few adult beverages yourself.
That won’t be a problem, as the event offers their very own Beer Garden as well as a Tito’s Vodka tent, providing a wide array of drinks to get you through the day.
What are we jamming to?Live music and entertainment will be bumping through the streets all day long.
Kicking things off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Teddi Fusco will sing the national anthem, followed by No Clue Trio at noon, who will play a set of feel good music to set the day off right.
Other acts playing on Saturday include Bluestreet Duo, Dan Barry, The Chris Yoder Band, Poor Mouth Henry and Brinley & Don.
Sunday, the music starts at noon with AJ Jesson playing some covers. Also performing live is Wring Me Out, Nikki Briar, Isn’t It Always? and The Company Party Band.
Attendees can expect country, rock, pop, covers, original songs, punk, blues, folklore, classics, dance tunes, classic rock and alternative jams featured throughout the day. Basically Funfest has got every genre of music covered, making sure everyone there can jam out to their favorite tunes for a little.
Activities galore,
for the kids and moreIn addition to the live music and vendors lining the streets, there are a few pre-planned activities set for each day of the festival.
On Saturday, Ray Scott’s Wetlands Wonderland will do a terrapin turtle release, and there will also be a brand new monarch butterfly display and a display of metal sculptures by Barry Winokur.
Saturday also offers a cornhole tournament that starts at 1 p.m. Registration is $50 per team and runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The tournament is put on by Haven Marketing and offers a top prize of $500 as well as second and third place prizes of $250 and $100.
A parade will march through the streets and will feature many popular faces including Snow White, Moana, Storm Troopers, Darth Vadar and more for the kids to see and get autographs from.
95.1 WAYV will host a kid’s stage. Here the Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dances and Currier’s Magical Mania and One-Man Circus juggler and magical illusions will perform.
Make sure to bring the kids to Alissa Dirato for face painting so they can show off their design all day long. The kids can also join in on pumpkin decorating and can submit their decorated pumpkin. Winners can receive gifts cards to Margate local businesses.
On Sunday, Steve and Cookie’s 25th Annual Dog show will delight spectators while featuring awards for best dressed, prettiest, most handsome and best rescue. The show begins at 1 p.m.
Throughout the festival, shoppers will enjoy a wide array of handmade merch from crafters, including pottery, décor, candles, wood making, jewelry, foods, clothing, soaps and other unique items.
More than just family funAfter you spend the whole day running around with the kids, put them to bed and head out to enjoy Funfest After Dark: Definitely Not For Kids. This adults only event takes place 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday night and will include live music from Mas Tequila Orchestra as well as plenty of dancing and adult beverages. The Funfest After Dark costs $25 to enter.