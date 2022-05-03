Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow comes to A.C. for a night of shock and awe

There was a time when circus sideshows were just another common form of entertainment in America. A mixed bag of “freaks” — i.e. humans born with bizarre physical abilities or anatomical rarities – were paraded out exclusively for the ogling eyes of whoever paid the fee to enter the tent that day. The bearded lady … the lobster boy … the human unicorn … plus any number of sword swallowers, fire eaters, contortionists and the like were all part of the show.
Much of it was horrifically exploitative and definitely not politically correct, which is likely why the sideshow as a concept began to fade from prominence in the middle part of the 20th Century.
But it never fully disappeared, and a handful of sideshows still exist today, each touring the country and entertaining crowds, some through more tasteful means than others.
One such show is the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, a modernized sideshow that tips its cap to the history of the art form, but focuses more on incredible performances and talents than on merely presenting a lineup of physical “freaks” for crowds to gawk at. This week the show comes to Atlantic City 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Bourre.
Hezzapoppin’s founder and creative force is Bryce “The Govna” Graves. Unlike many folks who were simply born into the circus life or had it forced upon them by a parent looking to make a quick buck, Graves entered the sideshow biz on a whim on his own after years working in a variety of industries including window washing and artist management.
I had the opportunity to chat with him recently from his tour bus while he was on the road with Hellzapoppin. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Your business background includes everything from window cleaning to managing rock bands. How did you end up running a circus sideshow?
BRYCE GRAVES: I had a management company, and I had hired an authentic, old-style traveling circus sideshow to do an event that I was producing for a radio station in Dallas back in 2004. And the second I saw it set up with the circus tent and everything, I was in awe. I knew at that moment it was my job to let the world know that this sort of entertainment still exists, because not many people know that circus sideshows are still around , and there are not many of us left. There are maybe a dozen professional touring sideshows in the world. And not long after that, I decided to drop all my bands and leave literally everything that I had for the last 15 years prior to that. I left it all behind to start my own show.
RL: With thousands of videos on YouTube of people doing crazy stunts, is it harder to shock an audience nowadays?
BG: Not at all. It’s a totally different beast when you watch something on YouTube compared to seeing it in person. Even with our own videos that I use for advertising on social media, they just don’t do it justice. There’s nothing like seeing a show like this live.
RL: Without giving too much away, can you tell us about some of the core elements and characters in the show that Hellzapoppin consists of?
BG: We generally open the show with fire eating, and then we have Short E. Dangerously, the world-famous “half man” who has been with the show for 9 years. He does a really cool presentation with one arm handstands and glass walking on fire. And these are razor sharp bottles of glass that we break right in front of the audience. We have something called the human block head where I take a 6-inch drill bit that is on the end of a drill, and I drill it right into my nose all the way to the back of my skull. And these are all demonstrations of mind over matter. There are some shows that are only there to try and gross you out, but we don’t do that. We like to think we have a lot of integrity and a lot of comedy in our presentation and, of course, a bit of shock and awe. We have all kinds of amazing performers. It’s a rock ’n’ roll circus stunt show, and we only work with the best quality entertainers of this style. The true art form is learning to book the right performers.
RL: You worked for the Brothers Grim Sideshow for a while. How is Hellzapoppin different?
BG: Brothers Grim was an authentic, turn-of-the-century circus sideshow, and it was incredible. It was performed more to the traditional circus music and featured the circus costumes. But there were people hired on that show simply because of the way they looked. With my current show, you have to be an actual performer to be in the show. If you are a human oddity, that’s a plus, but we don’t hire people just because of the way they look. Hellzapoppin is a very modern rock ’n’ roll circus sideshow, whereas Brothers Grim was much more traditional in its scope.
RL: Do your performers regularly land in the hospital?
BG: Hellzapoppin means “anything can happen, and it probably will.” It’s another word for chaos, and we are trained professionals, but there is a margin of error even for professionals. Have they landed in the hospital? Yes. But it doesn’t happen very often, and that’s because these performers live and breathe what they do. They train all the time. If you see a really great circus performer, they don’t just get on the stage and do their thing. They prepare and rehearse each stunt for hundreds of hours, and the more training you do the less likely you are to get hurt.