Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow comes to A.C. for a night of shock and awe

There was a time when circus sideshows were just another common form of entertainment in America. A mixed bag of “freaks” — i.e. humans born with bizarre physical abilities or anatomical rarities – were paraded out exclusively for the ogling eyes of whoever paid the fee to enter the tent that day. The bearded lady … the lobster boy … the human unicorn … plus any number of sword swallowers, fire eaters, contortionists and the like were all part of the show.

Much of it was horrifically exploitative and definitely not politically correct, which is likely why the sideshow as a concept began to fade from prominence in the middle part of the 20th Century.

But it never fully disappeared, and a handful of sideshows still exist today, each touring the country and entertaining crowds, some through more tasteful means than others.

One such show is the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, a modernized sideshow that tips its cap to the history of the art form, but focuses more on incredible performances and talents than on merely presenting a lineup of physical “freaks” for crowds to gawk at. This week the show comes to Atlantic City 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Bourre.

Hezzapoppin’s founder and creative force is Bryce “The Govna” Graves. Unlike many folks who were simply born into the circus life or had it forced upon them by a parent looking to make a quick buck, Graves entered the sideshow biz on a whim on his own after years working in a variety of industries including window washing and artist management.