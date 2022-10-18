From pumpkin patches and harmless hayrides to hair-raising haunted horrors, we bring you the best of Halloween fun in South Jersey

October, the month of frights, sights and terrifying delights. Here in South Jersey, we’ve always known how to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year is no different.
It seems that every week a new Halloween themed event, corn maze or haunted attraction pops up, and while you probably wish you could visit them all, there is only so much time until All Hallows Eve.
So in the interest if saving you time, here are our picks for some of the best Halloween attractions in the area. Check out one or 10, we don’t judge.
Terror in the JunkyardTwenty-one years of blood-curdling screams heard around town. Terror in the Junkyard is a classic Halloween experience hosted each year by the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company.
With both a haunted walk-through maze and a haunted hayride, the chances to scare yourself silly are plentiful.
Start your night off by sitting down and enjoying a pleasant and relaxing hayride — until it’s not! About two minutes in you’ll be hiding behind your hands. The ride is about 15 to 20 minutes in length and winds down the hauntingly abandoned junk yard. The old junk yard is frightening in the dark even without creatures popping up every few seconds.
Next up, head over to the walk-through maze, if you dare. Walk past creepy figures and scenes all while expecting something to pop out at every turn. Will it? Probably. Also, watch your back, you never know who (or what) might be following you.
After all the terror has left your body, there are concession stands with various food and drink options and some fun games scattered around the spot.
Tickets are $14 for the hayride, $9 for the maze or $18 for a combo ticket. Terror in the Junkyard is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. throughout October.
Terror in the Junkyard is located at 353 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township. Go to ScullvilleFire.org for more info.
Showboat’s 1st Annual
Halloween BashShowboat is showing out this year with five full nights of Halloween fun. People of all ages can enjoy these thrilling events too, so bring the kids, bring the parents and give everyone a night filled with fun and fright. Each event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Starting Monday, Oct. 24, Showboat presents its Halloween Movie Night. Grab your popcorn and head to The Bourbon Room where everyone can enjoy the showing of the original Hocus Pocus movie. There will be a concession stand full of all the snacks and drinks you need for any classic movie night and admission is free. What’s better than a Halloween movie night? A Halloween movie night that you don’t have to host yourself.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, take part in a pumpkin painting contest. Head over to the Lucky Snake VIP desk to purchase a pumpkin for $5, then get as creative as you can. Three prizes will be awarded to whoever paints the best pumpkin, so don’t hold back on your pumpkin painting skills.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, show off your best look during the costume contest at the Lucky Snake Spirit Lounge. Enjoy live music, arcade games, go-karting and catching sight of the craziest and most terrifying costumes around. Three prizes will be awarded to the top dressed of the night. Admission for this night is free so put on your scariest mask and get out there.
Then, on Thursday, Oct. 27, enjoy the Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt all around Showboat. Explore the whole property and find clues while also snagging some candy every chance you get. Admission is free, just check in at the Halloween Bash check-in table and join the fun.
To end off this week of Halloween fun with a scream, on Friday, Oct. 28, Showboat will be hosting their Haunted House. Head over to the Foundation Room located on the second floor after purchasing tickets at the Lucky Snake VIP desk.
Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Ventnor City’s Halloween FestHalloween by the beach? Yes, please.
Ventnor offers another year of fun with their Halloween Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. You can expect live music, pumpkin carving and painting, a full parade, rows of crafters and plenty of food trucks.
Spend your Saturday cruising down Ventnor’s streets, enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.
Ventnor City’s Halloween Fest is located on Newport Avenue in Ventnor. Go to VentnorCity.org for more info.
R & J FarmLooking for some fall fun without the fright? R & J Farms offers fun filled family adventures all season long.
A must-do during the Halloween season is pumpkin picking, and this farm does it right. You can take a hayride out to the patch and hunt for the perfect pumpkin yourself. There are photo staging zones set up in and around the patch as well to capture the moment in all its autumn glory.
Got some time to kill? Get lost in R & J’s corn maze as you wind through the trails in search of the six location points you need to find. Maybe eat beforehand, you are sure to be wandering for some time.
Want to get your kids energy out before heading back home? The Jumping Pad is exactly what you need. The huge air filled jumping pillow is new this season and allows for loads of laughs to explode from the bouncing kids.
There is also a pumpkin stand where you can purchase mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, straw and gourds.
The Snack Shack keeps everyone happy, and on weekends, Taylor Made Treats brings her artisan ice cream sandwich truck to the farm as well.
R & J Farm is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the corn maze hayride are $7 each and $5 for the jumping pad. Or get a combo ticket for all three at $17.
R & J Farm is located at 723 W Herschel St. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RAndJFarm.com for more info.
Haunted Mini GolfMini golf and scary sights go perfectly together, or at least they will this year.
North Beach Mini Golf in Atlantic City is hosting their first haunted golf experience and pulling out all the stops to make this inaugural event one to remember.
The haunted golf course is a bi-level 18-hole miniature golf course with larger than life Halloween animatronics and décor all around. To top it off there will be spooky music played throughout your game to make your hair really stand on end.
Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, guests can book a tee time in advance or upon arriving.
North Beach Mini Golf is located at 120 Euclid Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to NorthBeachMiniGolf.com for more info.
Howl-o-Ween Parade
and Dog Day in OCDogs need to be able to enjoy the holiday too! For the second year in a row, the Ocean City New Jersey Boardwalk Merchants and the Humane Society of Ocean City come together to give dogs a day of howling fun.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on the Ocean City Boardwalk between 6th and 12th streets, dogs can roam the boardwalk, see dog-specific vendors, photo stations and eat dog treats while the owners can purchase a variety of unique pet products.
All dogs are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for a parade beginning at 3 p.m. where prizes will be awarded to the best dressed.
Go to OCNJ.us for more info.
Trunk or Treat at Ferry ParkSure, Trunk or Treats are always great, but you know what would make one even better? If it happened on a ferry with breathtaking views of the water.
And from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 23, Ferry Park is bringing us just that this Halloween season.
The ferry will be packed with youngsters filling up their pumpkins, reusable bags, pillowcases and more with more candy then they will know what to do with.
But don’t worry parents, there will be things for you too.
The three restaurants onsite at the ferry’s terminal will feature food and beverage specials for you to enjoy. Exit Zero Ferry Station will offer a special — one free kids meal will be included with the purchase of an adult meal during the event.
Ferry Park’s Trunk or Treat is located at 110 Sunset Blvd. in Cape May. Go to VisitFerryPark.com for more info.
Cape May frights and sights Cape May has always been said to hold echoes of spirits who used to live there. In honor of the spooky season, what better time to head to the oldest resort town in the country?
Here are three must-sees:
Ghosts of Cape May Trolley TourWant to hear frightening tales of real ghost stories while on board a trolley roaming around Cape May?
Psychic medium and author Craig McManus guides this 30-minute trolley tour through the historic district of Cape May which is offered year round, but is particularly fun during the Halloween season.
This haunting trolley tour begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.
The Ghost’s of Cape May Trolley Tour is located at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May.
Phantoms of the Physick Estate: The Spellbound SistersCape May’s original haunted house was the home of many irregular folks back in the day. Some say those spirits still linger and many hope to catch them in the act this season.
Watch as actors perform a sinister tale of black magic as you walk through Cape May’s Victorian House Museum. This show is offered at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Thursdays, and on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29.
The show is put on at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May.
Scarecrow AlleyAlso at the Physick Estate, the grounds have been completely transformed into a crow’s, (and potentially your), worst nightmare.
Walk through the grounds and enjoy the 12th Annual Scarecrow Alley. Witness a community display of every kind of scarecrow imaginable all built by local Cape May businesses, schools, families, neighbors and community groups.
The scarecrows will range from funny and scary, all derived from the minds of people in the community. Scarecrow Alley is on display throughout October. Admission is free.
View the crazy variations of scarecrows at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May.
Go to CapeMayMac.org for mor information.