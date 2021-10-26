From haunted junkyards to horror of the ‘Rocky’ kind, there is lots to shriek about in South Jersey

Some people like the foliage, others enjoy the crisp autumn air, but there are many people for which the fall is centered around one thing and one thing only — Halloween.
Sure, you could argue that its only one day out of a whole season, but the truth is that Halloween events start rising from the grave long before Oct. 31. Everything from costumed parades to pumpkin carvings to movie theaters filled with horror films have popped up over the last few weeks, setting the tone for the holiday. And the truly masochistic among us will head out to have the daylights scared out of them at one of the many haunted attractions throughout South Jersey.
Want to come along for the (hay)ride, but not sure where to start? Here are some of the best places to head to for Halloween fun in our neck of the (probably haunted) woods.
The local spots
Terror in the JunkyardOne of the most popular, local, haunted attractions, Terror in the Junkyard takes place at Fleming’s Junkyard in Egg Harbor Township and is run by an army of volunteers from the Scullville Volunteer Fire Co. The spooky atmosphere features both a hayride as well as a maze for you to find your way out of, and you can purchase tickets to either one or both. What’s the catch? Well, there may be a few unexpected cameos from some less than savory characters along the way. We don’t want to give too many of the secrets away as far as what you will see, but let’s just say this won’t be a leisurely ride.
“You jump on a wagon that gets driven through the old Harry Flemings junkyard,” says Vern Cruse, assistant chief of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Co. and the main man behind the mayhem at Terror in the Junkyard. “And we have skits you will pass along the way — some are scarier than others. The ride lasts about 20 minutes. And the maze is a walk-through that winds its way though a bunch of old cars. And you might just run into a few ghouls and goblins ready to scare you.”
If the plan of these so-called ghouls and goblins is to scare you, that leads to the obvious question: How scary is this experience?
“That’s a tough question,” Cruse says. “It really depends on the individual. We’ve seen plenty of people out there with their young children who are all having a blast, but we’ve also had full grown adults that we have had to escort out (due to being afraid). So it’s tough to say, but overall it is a family event.”
Though many may assume that these type pf attractions get put together in a matter of days or weeks, nothing could be farther from the truth. Planning for Terror in the Junkyard never really stops no matter what time of year it is, and the actual physical labor of putting together all the horrifying scenes begins each year in June. And doing so takes a lot of people with a lot of skill.
“You wouldn’t believe the amount of people that come together each year to make this happen, Cruse says. “We have everything from welders to carpenters to mechanics working on this stuff all year. These guys can get pretty creative, and they don’t mind getting dirty.”
Beyond the scares and screams, Terror in the junkyard actually serves a very important role.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, Cruse notes. “The funds we raise from this go directly to the Scullville Volunteer Fire Co., and they are used to purchase equipment and personal protective gear so we can do our jobs. The cost of everything has skyrocketed over the last few years, so this really helps.”
Terror in the Junkyard runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. They will not be open on Halloween. The event is located at Fleming’s Junkyard, 353 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. Tickets are $12 for the hayride, $8 for the maze, or $15 for a combo ticket that allows you to enjoy both attractions. Go to ScullvilleFire.org for more info and to purchase tickets.
R & J FarmA fantastic spot for wholesome family fun, R & J Farm is an ideal space for all your pumpkin pickin’ Instagram photo ops. Sadly, for the second year in a row, the popular — and legit frightening — Cornfield of Terror attraction will not be a part of the festivities at R&J, but the rest of the farm will be fully operational, with the more kid-friendly daytime corn maze, as well as hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a massive, air-filled jumping pad to bounce around on, crafts and a farm stand packed with gourds, mums, pumpkins and bales of hay. R&J Farm is located at 723 W. Hershel St. in Galloway. Go to RAndJFarm.com for tickets, reservations and pricing.
‘Rocky Horror’
makes the roundsBourre: The Orange Loop’s favorite New Orleans-themed bar Bourré will partner with the Atlantic City Theatre Company 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 31, for exclusive showings of the campy cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This interactive production will include a cast of shadow actors who will immerse the audience in the experience. “Rocky Horror” parodies science fiction and horror B-movies, mixing in a healthy dose of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll.
Halloween revelers can join in with the star-studded cast on screen and the local cast on stage as they perform the iconic “Time Warp” and other songs from the memorable soundtrack. The film has a long history of audience interaction through an alternate script complete with props, which caught on big with crowds shortly after the film’s release in 1975.
Tickets, priced at $25, will include prop bags and can be purchased at Facebook.com or at the door. Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Road in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Tropicana: If size matters to you, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the IMAX theater at Tropicana Atlantic City will also be showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Get to Trop early and head down to the Quarter’s Central Plaza at 9 p.m. where fans can join the Boogie Nights cast as they dance to Rocky Horror classic,“Time Warp.”
Hard Rock: Fans can geek out 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, as they join the original Brad Majors — Barry Bostwick — at the SoundWaves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for a screening of the original unedited movie, along with a live shadow cast and all of the audience participation that has come to be part of the “Rocky Horror” tradition. There will also be a memorabilia display with artifacts, as well as an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest and more. Tickets, priced at $24 and $39, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
AC Ballet’s ‘Dracula’Those looking for a more cultured and sophisticated Halloween celebration will surely enjoy The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of “Dracula” 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Caesars Atlantic City. Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic gothic horror story, choreographer Phyllis Papa’s “Dracula” seamlessly blends romance, passion, horror and pain. This original ballet, complete with sensuous costumes, theatrical sets and a gripping score, “Dracula” has become one of the biggest hits in Atlantic City Ballet’s 38-year history. Tickets, priced at $48, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.
Trick or treat at Bass ProSo you’ve got big plans this weekend to head down to A.C. like a true outdoorsman and stock up on your camping, fishing and hunting supplies, but your kid is sitting on the couch dressed like Frankenstein and he won’t stop bugging you to take him trick or treating? Fear not: Bass Pro Shops has got your back. Beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, they will have trick-or-treat stations set up throughout the store with plenty of candy to keep everyone happy. Bass Pro Shops is located at 30 Christopher Columbus Blvd., Atlantic City. Go to BassPro.com.
Halloween in O.C.Ocean City comes out swinging this Halloween season with no fewer than three events.
Halloween Fest takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Ocean City Free Public Library and will offer games, stories, crafts and a costume contest under the tent outside the library at 1735 Simpson Ave.
Ocean City’s popular annual Halloween Parade celebrates its 73rd year in 2021. The parade route travels Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Costumes, floats and more are all part of the fun and there will be judges handing out awards in a variety of divisions, and Suzanne Muldowney, best known for her portrayal of Underdog, will appear as the original Count Dracula … Vlad the Impaler! For more information, go to OCHP.blogspot.com.
The Ocean City Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury avenue will offer treats for tricks as they celebrate Halloween from 4 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Oct. 30, with a Halloween Costume Skate. Skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday. There will be prizes for best costume and best trick, as well as candy for the participants.
Halloween events at ACCCAtlantic Cape Community College’s Office of Community Outreach will offer several free Halloween events open to the public this weekend.
Things begin to get creepy Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Mays Landing campus when horror fills the Drive-in Movie screen as “A Quiet Place Part II” is presented in partnership with the Atlantic Cape Office of Student Engagement and Rutgers. The film begins at 5:30 p.m., and parking will be located in Lot 3. Cars may start arriving at 4:30 p.m. While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Atlantic Cape Food Pantry and will be entered into a chance to win a Buccaneer Pride swag bag. The Mays Landing campus is located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.
The spooky spirit continues through the weekend with a pair of trunk or treat events at both the Cape May County and Atlantic City campuses. The Cape May County Campus will hold its drive through Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The Worthington Atlantic City campus will hold their Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1535 Bacharach Blvd. in Atlantic City.
Cape May gets creepyDance Macabre: The Cape May Dancers present their spooktacular Halloween performance 6 pm. Friday, Oct. 29, at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood. Admission is free for this one-hour performance, which is sure to dazzle you while sending chills down your spine. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Downtown Wildwood. For more info, go to CMDancers.com.
Evil Elks: The Greater Wildwood Elks will host a Halloween Haunted House 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick-or-treaters can walk through the “haunted Elks Lodge and receive treats along the way.” Admission is free. The Elks Lodge is located at 109 West 1st Ave., North Wildwood. For more info, call 609-729-2170.