From fancy hotel rooms to farms to fabulous restaurants, we put together a perfect dog day afternoon in South Jersey

Anyone who owns a dog knows all about the joys of spending your days with your furry friend – the cuddles, slobbery kisses, fun games and random amusing antics of these animals have truly earned them their moniker of “man’s best friend.”
But when it comes to involving them in fun day-to-day outings, often options become limited. The “no dogs allowed” policy is a common one, and you find it everywhere, from restaurants to playgrounds to beaches, boardwalks and beyond.
It’s frustrating to not be able to travel freely with your doggie, but the good news is that these days in our area, a growing number of spots are welcoming dogs into the mix – and I’m not just talking about the obvious ones like dog parks and hiking trails.
So in the interest of canine-friendly exploration, my wife Liz and I headed out with Johnny Lawrence – our adorable and slightly insane miniature English bull terrier — to hit up a few of the best dog-friendly places in South Jersey – here is what we found:
Showboat Hotel, Atlantic CityAmerica’s Playground may not be the first spot on your list when you think of places to hang with your hound, but maybe it should be. With the legendary Boardwalk allowing leashed dogs to stroll along with their owners during the offseason (Sept. 16 to Memorial Day) you can get your exercise in while taking in the ocean views. And when you are done you can simply head back to your hotel room at Showboat, where dogs are welcome for an additional fee of $50.
Rooms are spacious, and even some of the largest and most luxurious suites are available, meaning we had plenty of room for Johnny Lawrence to partake in his nightly zoomies, hucklebutt and ball chasing antics as he raced at full speed throughout the massive space.
Unlike many hotels, you can even leave your dog unattended in the hotel room as long as you have them in a crate, which means heading out for an hour or two of slots at one of the neighboring casinos is an easy move.
Of course you may opt to just stay put at Showboat for the night, because the doggos are welcome in all areas of the hotel and that includes the giant Lucky Snake Arcade!
Johnny had a blast strutting around the massive former casino floor while checking out all the blinking lights and bleeping noises of the games. The brand new indoor go kart track was about the only activity he was not permitted to partake in, as he couldn’t find the proper helmet to fit his cone-shaped head, and clearly lacked the ability to drive a car in any fashion, much less race one at high speeds.
Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Showboat HotelAtlanticCity.com.
Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City Those looking to stay with their pooch amidst the glitz and glamour of a casino can head to Harrah’s, where dogs up to 50 pounds are permitted to stay in the Marina Tower’s PetStay rooms for an additional fee of $75 per night. Canine in-room amenities include both food and water bowls as well as pet treats and biodegradable waste bags.
There is a two dog maximum per room, and guests must book online to reserve a pet friendly room.
Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac.
Beach Plum Farm, West Cape MayAs rustic and serene as you might expect a farm in West Cape May to be, a trip to Beach Plum is a delight no matter when you go, but we found the autumn to be particularly beautiful with the bright orange hues of the pumpkins complementing the dark earthy brown woods of the main barn structure.
Upon arrival, Johnny Lawrence was stunned to come face to face with a group of clucking, free roaming chickens. Though he has eaten poultry on many an occasion (his favorite preparation being chicken tikka masala), he had never previously interacted directly with a live one. The birds seemed a bit nervous by his presence, scattering as he curiously attempted to sniff their feathers, but in the end they got along fine.
We wandered the grounds for a while, enjoying the beauty of the fields where they grow more than 100 different types of fruits and vegetables before stepping inside the market area which sells a variety of tasty treats. They even have a small counter known as The Farm Kitchen where you can order various sandwiches and hot foods. We split an Italian sausage sandwich and ate it out on the picnic tables just beyond the market while snapping a few shots of Johnny with the pumpkins.
Beach Plum Farm is located at 140 Stevens Street in West Cape May. Go to BeachPlum FarmCapeMay.com.
Exit Zero Filling Station, Cape MayAnother fabulous spot in Cape May to grab a bite-o with Fido, Exit Zero Filling Station is a fun location which includes a bar/restaurant and a store, as well as a series of retro-themed trailers outside that have been converted into private dining spaces.
Exit Zero boasts a fabulous menu featuring everything from classic burgers and their famous Hot Chick chicken sandwich to more exotic fare, including Thai Lobster, Indian Disco Fries and an entire menu of curry dishes.
Of course the dogs get a full menu as well, and this one includes grilled chicken, ground beef and hot dog options as well as Icy Paws (a peanut, banana and yogurt ice cream) for dessert. And just to be extra animal-friendly, the folks at Exit Zero donate a dollar from every Icy Paws sale to Animal Outreach of Cape May County.
Johnny Lawrence made a point of investigating each of the trailers, but ultimately had trouble picking a favorite. You’ll have to decide for yourself.
Exit Zero Filling Station is located at 110 Sunset Blvd. in Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com.
Ferry Park, North Cape MayThe same folks that own Exit Zero Filling Station also run the dining and retail spaces at Ferry Park where the Cape May Ferry is located. The Cape May Ferry Terminal boasts a stunning scene for all furry friends with panoramic views of the Delaware Bay and gorgeous sunsets in addition to a plethora of outdoor spaces for all to wander through. Dog parents can enjoy a craft cocktail or mouthwatering meal while the pup relaxes with a refreshing bowl of water and watches the boats go by. Ferry Station also offers the same doggie menu as the Exit Zero Filling Station, should a special treat be in order.
Ferry Park is located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd. in North Cape May. Go to VisitFerryPark.com.
Smithville Village, SmithvilleOf all of South Jersey’s picturesque spots, Smithville Village ranks high up on the list for its quaint charms, a folksy oasis in the Pine Barrens packed with shops, restaurants and even a train you can ride should the mood strike.
It’s also one of the best spots to visit with your dog, as canines are permitted to roam the grounds and take in the lovely views alongside their masters. Smithville does tend to have a rather large goose population though, and they roam about unchecked, so be aware if your pup may not be used to such things.
Beyond the views they can even get in on some of the shopping fun, as Johnny Lawrence did on his visit, which included a stop at Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique, a specialty shop offering everything from dog collars and leashes to throw pillows and tote bags with various breeds represented. Johnny landed on the receiving end of some well-deserved homemade dog treats, and was wholly appreciative. Much fuss was made over him by the owners and we left with a bag full of goodies.
Those looking to dine at Smithville can bring their doggie along to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant and Tavern where dogs are welcome to join the meal at their outdoor tables.
Smithville Village is located at 1 N. New York Road in Smithville. Go to Historic Smithville.com.