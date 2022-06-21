Don’t Get Faked Out at this Year’s Fakefest at Golden Nugget

For those who didn’t have the opportunity to check out star-studded music lineups like Woodstock or maybe the legendary Monsters of Rock festival, Golden Nugget Atlantic City will once again offer you the next best thing: Fakefest.
The four-day experience featuring the best tribute bands on the planet returns to The Deck from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26. Perhaps the best part of the whole weekend is that all performances are free to attend.
Tribute bands include the B Street Band (Springsteen), Completely Unchained (Van Halen), Nighttrain (Guns N’ Roses) and more.
So get your air guitars ready for Fakefest as the bands will make you do a double-take all weekend long.
Here’s the complete schedule:
Thursday, June 238 p.m.: B Street Band — Fakefest kicks off 8 p.m. with the B Street Band, the Jersey-based Bruce Springsteen cover band that started their journey as “Backstreets” in 1980 in Asbury Park. They have played about 6,000 shows and normally play over 175 shows a year nationwide. Reminisce the “Glory Days” as you listen to the B Street Band at Fakefest.
Friday, June 247 and 9:40 p.m.: Completely Unchained—This Van Halen cover band consists of four talented musicians that recreate the Van Halen experience from the David Lee Roth glory days. From production, attitude, sounds, excitement, and energy, you will feel engorged into a Van Halen experience of a lifetime. Get ready for “Eruption” at this year’s Fakefest with Completely Unchained and expect to hear “Panama,” “Jump,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher” and more.
8:20 and 11:10 p.m.: Nighttrain – This Guns N’ Roses tribute has played nationwide in venues such as various House of Blues locations, Toyota Stadium in Dallas, and Club La Vela in Panama City, Fla. They capture the audience from beginning to end with their classic riffs and vocals. The stage presence and accuracy are identical to the legendary band and will leave crowds pleased with their performances that will certainly include hits such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and rarities. You will be “Knockin’ On Heavens Door” with Nighttrain at Fakefest.
Saturday, June 251:30 and 8 p.m.: Refugee – If you love Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Refugee is a must-see act at this year’s Fakefest. The band was formed in 2014 and consists of six artists: Mike Epstein is the lead vocalist and plays guitar; Dominick Rosato is the lead guitarist; Andrew Naiden is a vocalist and plays the keys; Niles Hughs is the drummer; Hillary Epstein is a vocalist, plays the harmonica, percussion, and keys; and Chris Arrigo is the bassist. They encourage their audience to talk to them after their shows and want to meet their fans. They guarantee that you will have a great time at their shows. They love the late Tom Petty and continue to pay tribute to him and his band with songs such as “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “You Got Lucky,” “American Girl” and more. You will be “Free Fallin’” at Fakefest with Refugee.
3:10 and 9:35 p.m.: Tuesday’s Gone – Southern rockers should flock to Fakefest for this Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. Hailing from Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday’s Gone tours all over the country playing 1970s-era Lynyrd Skynyrd. If you were unable to see Lynyrd Skynyrd live in the ’70s, Tuesday’s Gone has you covered as they go above and beyond to look and sound like the legendary band. It will be a “Saturday Night Special” at the Golden Nugget.
4:50 and 11:10 p.m.: Stairway to Zeppelin—Playing the best songs from Led Zeppelin’s amazing catalog, expect to hear “Black Dog,” “The Lemon Song,” “Heartbreaker,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Kashmir” and more from the band featuring Phillip Creamer on lead vocals; lead guitarist Paul O’Conner, who has toured with Heart, REO Speedwagon and more; award-winning conductor, composer and bassist Eric Swanson, whose music has appeared on Netflix, A&E, MTV, Discovery and more; and drummer Paul Scholten, who is also an award-winning producer for Rascal Flats, Kenny Chesney and others. Stairway to Zeppelin will “Rock and Roll” this weekend at Fakefest.
Sunday, June 261:30 and 8 p.m.: Fleetwood Macked—On the final day of Fakefest, Fleetwood Macked starts things off , offering one of the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tributes in the country. Based out of New York, Fleetwood Macked features Hillary and Michael Epstein, a married couple who portray Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on stage, joining their bandmates to play hits from more than five decades. Your wildest “Dreams” will come true listening to Fleetwood Macked at Fakefest this weekend.
2:50 and 8:35 p.m.: Beginnings—A Chicago tribute band will keep the party rolling, just like they have been doing since forming in 2002 in New York. The band is made of professional musicians and a Grammy nominee who has performance credits with music legends such as Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and more. Each show is an electric live concert experience showcasing the best hits from Chicago such as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.” You are not going to “Look Away” while Beginnings performs at Fakefest.
4:40 and 10:10 p.m.: Separate Ways—The last performer is a Journey tribute band offering megahits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Who’s Crying Now” and more. This is the closest you will get to the real Journey live experience. The portrayal of Steve Perry is spot-on and accurate in every way. The show is unforgettable with inflections, harmonies, and visuals. You will ask yourself “Why Can’t This Night Last Forever” during Sunday night at Fakefest.