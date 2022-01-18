Borgata ends 15-year boxing drought with championship bout Russell vs. Magsayo

Atlantic City’s boxing slump is finally about to end.
The resort will host a world championship fight for the first time in two years when World Boxing Council featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) Saturday, Jan. 22, at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa.
The event will also be televised by Showtime Championship Boxing.
The 12-round bout, which is being promoted by TGB Promotions, will be the first world title bout held in town since Claressa Shields won the women’s WBC and World Boxing Organization welterweight belts by beating Ivana Habazin at Ocean Casino Resort on Jan. 10, 2020. The last time a men’s championship fight took place in Atlantic City was Nov. 24, 2018, when World Boxing Association light-heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol beat Jean Pascal at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Several other droughts are also ending on Saturday.
Borgata is getting back in the boxing game after a 15-year hiatus. Its last card was on Nov. 15, 2007, when then-WBO featherweight champ Juan Guzman earned a unanimous decision over Humberto Soto.
“MGM Resorts is looking to reintroduce live broadcast boxing to the East Coast, and Borgata is the preferred venue to do so,” says Borgata Senior Vice-President of Marketing Ryan Ross. “With the history of top-notch boxing in Atlantic City, Borgata provides an ideal venue to launch this effort.”
Russell, from Capitol Heights, Md., is boxing’s longest reigning champion. He’s held his 126-pound belt since 2015. But various professional and personal issues have kept him out of the ring for two years.
Russell, 33, is the oldest of six brothers, all named Gary. One of his siblings, Gary Darreke Russell, passed away in December 2020 from a heart attack at age 26.
“I use everything going on with me outside of the ring as fuel,” Gary Jr. says. “It’s been very difficult dealing with the passing of my brother. I tell people all the time that life is like boxing: You have to keep your chin down and hands up. I’m grateful that I’m mentally strong when it comes to stuff like this. This is what champions do: We overcome adversity.”
His recent career has been a series of professional ups and downs. He only fought once a year from 2015 to 2020, then didn’t fight at all in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic was part of the reason, but he also has passed up some bouts while unsuccessfully pursuing fights against fellow world champs such as Terence Crawford, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz.
“I’ve been willing to compete against whoever, whenever and wherever,” Russell says. “But I can’t force these guys to get in the ring and fight me. I need a dance partner. Finally, we have another fighter (Magsayo) with some heart and (guts) who’s willing to fight.”
Magsayo earned the bout as the WBC’s mandatory challenger.
The hard-hitting 26-year-old is trained by legendary Freddie Roach and is managed by Filipino hero Manny Pacquiao.
“I’m not trying to be the next Manny Pacquiao,” Magsayo says. “I’m trying to put my own mark on the history of this sport and for all Filipinos. I respect Gary Russell Jr. He’s a great champion, but I’m winning this fight. I’ve been waiting patiently for my chance, and I’m ready to prove that I’m the best featherweight in the world.”