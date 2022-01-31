Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala returns

Tickets are now on sale for the Atlantic Cape Foundation’s 39th annual Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala, “Immersion,” a scholarship fundraiser to benefit students in the Academy of Culinary Arts, now in its 40th year.
Since it began in 1983, the Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala has raised well over $3.5 million for scholarships for students attending the Academy of Culinary Arts (ACA).
This year’s gala will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. The gala will take attendees on an immersive culinary experience. Guests will sample signature dishes, beverages and desserts from the area's best establishments, enjoy live entertainment from the Dirty Dance Band while raising funds to support the Academy of Culinary Arts students as they train to become the area's next great chefs. ACA alumnus Peter Slavin, owner of Ice Sculpture Philly, will perform a special ice carving presentation.
“We are delighted to wow our guests once again as we feature many of the area's finest restaurants, tantalizing desserts from local bakeries, and exceptional wines and spirits,” says Jean McAlister, Executive Director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation. “We could not put together the event we imagined without the generosity of our community, restaurants, bakeries, wineries and distilleries. We are most grateful for the outpouring of support from our community.”
This year’s gala celebrates the contributions of retired ACA Dean Chef Kelly McClay and the Mullock Family of Cape May to the Atlantic Cape community.
Tickets are $225 a person or $2,100 for a table of 10.
For more information about this year’s gala and to purchase tickets, go to Atlantic.edu/gala.