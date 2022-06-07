A.C.’s Rock Fest hosts stacked deck of bands from ’80s to present

Saturday will see performances from Chevelle, Hinder, Stephen Pearcy: The Voice of Ratt, Great White, Slaughter, Doro and more, while Sunday features Stone Temple Pilots, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd, John 5 and the Creatures, LA Guns, Dangerous Toys and a one-of-these-things-is-not-like-the-others performance from rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature.
And, if all that still isn’t enough to make you buy a ticket, there will also be midget wrestling taking place at various times on both Saturday and Sunday.
Brotherly Love
Chevelle speeds into A.C. as festival co-headliner
Formed in 1995 and named after the classic Chevy automobile of the same name, Chevelle’s brand of post-grunge hard rock made its mark on the pop charts with the release of their 2002 album “Wonder What’s Next,” which contained their biggest hit singles, “The Red” and “Send the Pain Below.”
The core of the band since the beginning has consisted of brothers Sam and Pete Loeffler on drums and vocals, respectively, with various members playing bass throughout the years, including their other brother Joe, who filled the chair until 2005.
Though the band’s biggest success was during the early part of the millennium, back when hard rock and nu-metal acts were all over the radio, Chevelle has managed to continue to put out records over the last two decades, with their most recent release being 2021’s “Niratias.”
We spoke with Sam Loeffler in advance of their upcoming headlining performance at the Orange Loop Rock Fest. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: The core of your band is you and your brother Pete, and for a while you had your other brother Joe as a member, as well. Does working with such close family members make things easier or harder? So many bands that have siblings in them are famous for fighting.
SAM LOEFFLER: It’s actually been really good for us. Pete and I have always been really close, but that’s obviously not the case for everybody. If we weren’t close, we definitely wouldn’t have been able to be successful, because it seems that the key to success is longevity. My other brother was in the band early on, but he isn’t a writer, and he really didn’t love the lifestyle, so he moved on pretty quickly.
RL: You came up at a time when guitar music was all over the radio. Now there are very few guitar-based acts on the charts. Do you think that will change anytime soon?
SL: I think what we are seeing is that things are cyclical. Everything comes back around, but I don’t know if it will in my time. I don’t think people change their interests as much as the industry changes what it chooses to focus on. It’s not like all the rock fans just all the sudden began listening to Harry Styles or something. Music taste is so fundamental to who we are.
RL: Was it frustrating to be lumped in with the “nu-metal” scene initially? So many of those bands aren’t remembered very fondly.
SL: At the time it was good that there was a scene to be a part of. I’m not sure who the grandfather of nu-metal would be, but I think that it’s a pretty broad selection of bands, but at the end of the day I don’t think it’s bad to be a part of something. At this point in our career it is what it is, but I don’t feel like we have to lean into anything that has any negativity associated with it whether it be nu-metal or whatever the genre is.
RL: You released an album last year. Any new music in the works?
SL: We are always writing new music. Right now we are working on putting a new album together. Our last album came out during the height of the pandemic, which was a rough time to release a record, but we had to release it because we are a band and that’s what we do. So we did it and it did well on the charts, but we weren’t able to tour and that held us back a bit.
RL: What is your writing process like? Do you tend to work things out in the studio or do you prefer to go in with fully fleshed-out song arrangements?
SL: We write everything ahead of time. Pete works on music and usually brings me a piece or something, and we usually go from there and work on it. Or sometimes he will bring in a fully written song too. But no matter what, we won’t go into a studio until a song is fully fleshed out.
RL: What can fans expect from your show at the Orange Loop Rock Fest in Atlantic City?
SL: We just want people in the audience to be engaged and be a part of it. That being said, it’s a lot of work to write a setlist and try to touch on all these different albums that we have put out. But that’s what we always strive to do, because having people connect and sing along is amazing – that’s always what we are shooting for.
5 Questions with Stephen Pearcy: The Voice of Ratt
SCOTT CRONICK
If there was a Mount Rushmore of ’80s metal singers, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt would likely be on it.
With his trademark gravelly, pitch-perfect voice, love of crunchy guitars and ability to write some of the catchiest rock tracks of all time – “Round and Round,” “Back for More,” “I Want a Woman,” “Lay It Down,” “Way Cool Jr.” – Pearcy embodies the sound and image of that awesome, gluttonous era of rock.
Now 65, Pearcy will bring his solo band to the Orange Loop Rock Fest on Saturday, June 11, inside Showboat Hotel on a day that will feature colleagues such as Great White, Slaughter and Doro, along with ’90s and early 2000s rockers Chevelle and Hinder.
On the 20th anniversary of the death – to the day – of his Ratt bandmate and guitarist Robbin Crosby, Pearcy reminisces about his late friend, the glory days of Ratt and what to expect this weekend in Atlantic City.
SCOTT CRONICK: Stephen, it’s great to talk to you, but today has got to be a little bittersweet.
STEPHEN PEARCY: As we celebrate Robbin’s passing 20 years today, it’s still Ratt & Roll. (The music’s) got life … so we are kind of tripping in a good way. He was such an important part of the band. I knew we could play without him, but when he was gone, I knew the band was done. I knew we could go through the motions with different players, but I lost a real, true partner there … a driver in that machine. So, I continue to do the solo thing because I can write what I want and do solo records and tour when I want … with who I want. We were supposed to do a big summer tour with Ratt this year. I initiated doing something if the guys would get together. But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys (in my band) have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to Ratt & Roll, come see my shows.
SC: The ’80s scene was so unique. I miss the guitars and the whole over-the-top nature of that era.
SP: Well, it never went away. I mean when the ’90s came, people were like, “Where did they all go?” Well, some of us were and are still standing. You got Motley Crue out there headlining stadiums, and you have me and a lot of others tripping around doing concerts. Look at everyone else on this festival this weekend. Everyone is out there having fun. It’s colorful, it's dangerous, it’s exciting again.
SC: We always hear rock is dead, but it’s far from it. Do you think music is cyclical and we will get a comeback of the big guitar riffs?
SP: I already see it now because I listen to a lot of different kinds of music, and the stuff being played now sometimes is like they emulated the ’80s. When it comes to us and bands like us, people are like, “Yeah, I remember them. I grew up with them.” Back then, the demographics were interesting. You had girls from 14 to their mothers and everyone in between coming out to see us. Now, 30 and 40 years later, they are still Rattin’ & Rollin’, their kids are Rattin’ & Rollin’, and their kids’ kids are Rattin’ & Rollin’. It’s all good.
SC: Do you feel blessed that you were in your prime when rock stars weren’t afraid to be rock stars?
SP: For sure. It’s possible to have a decent career now, but it doesn’t seem as much fun. I’ll tell you a funny story: When we took Poison out on the road years ago, they thought they could out party us, and we sent (Poison frontman) Bret (Michaels) to the hospital after a show.
SC: When did you realize you made it?
SP: It was a brilliant thing to experience. It was when Robbin and I were headlining with Ratt, and we were playing Madison Square Garden the first time. When we were walking backstage up the ramp to the stage, we looked at each other and said, “Led Zeppelin was here! We made it!!”
