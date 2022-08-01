A.C. hosts free concerts on the Boardwalk each week through the summer

As a general rule, concert tickets cost money. They always have, but lately, they tend to cost A LOT of money. Price increases over the past few years have resulted in sticker shock from concertgoers almost across the board, with face-value tickets for some acts hitting four figures – and that’s before you factor in Ticketmaster’s outrageous “what-are-these-even-for?” fees and surcharges.
Recently, even Bruce Springsteen, who has been known for keeping prices at his shows affordable over the years, upset many longtime fans when tickets to his upcoming arena tour quickly priced out all but the wealthiest buyers, with some seats reaching as high as $5,000 each, thanks in part to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system, which adjusts the cost of seats based on demand.
With so many shows seeming like true luxuries or straight-up ripoffs at this point, it sure is refreshing to find somewhere offering free live concerts. You know, the kind of shows that don’t force you to face absurd decisions like, “Should I buy this ticket, or should I pay my mortgage this month?”
Atlantic City has plenty of pricy options for shows at the casinos, but the CRDA has also put on a variety of excellent free concerts over the last month on the big stage at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk, and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the summer.
Tourists and locals alike can enjoy the outdoors while taking in the sounds of jazz, funk, Broadway showtunes, classic rock, R&B and more.
nights on weeknightsThis summer there are three separate concert series occurring weekly at Kennedy Plaza: Broadway on the Boardwalk, which takes place 8 p.m. Mondays; Tony Mart’s Mardi Gras AC 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz on the Beach series, which takes place 7 p.m. Thursdays. All shows run through Sept. 1.
Broadway on the Boardwalk is a popular series now in its fifth year in Atlantic City. It’s hosted by comedian Dena Blizzard and features members of the casts of various Broadway musicals performing some of their biggest hits live.
Tony Mart’s Mardi Gras AC is a long-running summer concert series which hosts a lineup of some of the most exciting performers, including thrilling, brass-driven acts from New Orleans, as well as some classic rock, bringing the street party vibe to the boards.
The Chicken Bone Beach Jazz on the Beach series enters its 22nd year and plays host to a variety of world-class jazz musicians, both on the local and national levels.
Limited seating is available at Kennedy Plaza, but guests are permitted to bring lawn chairs if desired. Standing room is plentiful with much space for dancing should the mood strike.
the Mardi Gras ManWe spoke to local promoter Carmen Marotta, the man behind the Tony Mart’s Mardi Gras AC series about its popularity over the years and how important free live concerts are to the city.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: When you first launched this concert series 10 years ago, were you surprised at the popularity New Orleans style music had in South Jersey?
CARMEN MAROTTA: Yeah! And we were certainly surprised when they almost had to close the boardwalk for Buckwheat Zydeco a few years back! There was an aerial photo that appeared in The Press of Atlantic City that showed the crowd. It was so big you could hardly get through. So we were surprised for sure. The whole New Orleans thing just started growing more and more. People love it, and we were lucky enough to get artists like Dumpstaphunk and other legendary acts. We know a lot of people down there (in New Orleans), and we try to bring them up to our audience here.
RL: This year there seems to be a lot more straightforward rock music included with artists like John Cafferty and the tribute to Jimi Hendrix. What made you want to expand the genre that is featured?
CM: The Tony Mart legacy is classic rock, and the people want classic rock here. They come to our shows in Somers Point, and they love when we have classic rock and tributes to classic rock acts. It’s about giving the people what they want.
RL: We are about halfway through the Mardi Gras AC series for this summer. How has the response been?
CM: The response to every show has been just fabulous. People really love being able to enjoy the music again, especially after COVID.
RL: Any particularly memorable performances so far that stand out?
CM: Tommy Castro played his heart out last week, and Bonerama was simply incredible. Gary US Bonds gets up there at 83 years old and still crushes it. But really everybody has been amazing.
RL: How important are free live events like this to the city?
CM: Well, it’s obviously fantastic for the locals, and if we can the regional people to come and rent hotel rooms and go to the restaurants on weeknights when they wouldn’t otherwise have a big crowd, I think it’s a great thing.