A.C. beach hosts three nights of the world’s biggest jam band

A lot of bands play live. In fact, outside of a handful of projects that are strictly studio-based, you can expect most bands — young and old — to regularly hit the road for tour after tour in an effort to scrape in as much profit as possible.
Though there are infinite shows and bands to choose from, there are only a handful of acts known for their live performances delivering an almost religious experience. It’s generally the heavy hitters, acts like Bruce Springsteen, U2, Pink Floyd and the like that fall into this category, as their epic shows burst from the seams with visceral energy and an ability to form a bond with the audience sonically, visually, emotionally and spiritually.
Another band that falls into that “dude – you gotta see them live!” category is Phish.
Easily the world’s most popular post-Jerry Garcia jam band, a Phish concert is an unpredictable musical journey led by a band that packs in the musical chops to leave everyone in the weed-scented crowd properly blown away every night.
For the second year in a row, they head to the beach in Atlantic City for three nights of shows, beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5 to 7.
A Kinship Between
Band and CityPhish is hardly a local act, as they originally hail from Vermont, but over the years the band has built a sort of kinship with America’s Playground, returning again and again, building upon their reputation with each show.
Interestingly, they seem to prefer to perform shows here in groups of three. Their first concerts in Atlantic City took place back in 2010 when they played three nights at Boardwalk Hall, followed in 2012 by a trio of shows at Bader Field and three more on the beach last summer.
It’s unusual for any band to perform more than one night in a market as small as Atlantic City, making the Phish tradition of three-night stands truly unique. The lore of their shows here has grown over the years, and Atlantic City has become something of a destination for their rabid fans, many of which travel great distances to see the group perform.
Any of the venues that Phish has performed at in Atlantic City have their merits, but having the chance to watch a band perform in front of the crashing waves of the Atlantic is truly special.
“Music has the incredible power to bring us together from all walks of life and different parts of the world. Standing on the beach — which can evoke happy times, great memories, vacations, childhood and other great moments of our lives — combined with the power of music … there’s truly nothing like it anywhere. And, fortunately, we get to do it three times with Phish on the beach,” says Ike Richman, a spokesperson for the Atlantic City Beach Concerts and LiveNation, who have come together with the CRDA to put on this event.
Richman shared a story with us about a sermon he witnessed given by a rabbi in Washington, D.C., on Yom Kippur, in which the rabbi discussed the spiritual power he felt standing on the beach last year watching Phish perform in Atlantic City. An interesting anecdote, but an important message about music and its powers to bond people in ways we might not expect.
“There is nothing like the live music experience,” Richman notes.
His sentiments seem to echo that of the fans, in general. Sure, jam bands such as Phish are known for attracting a hippy-dippy crowd that may be a bit more willing to buy into ideas like cosmic connections between strangers and an overall outpouring of positive energy, but in the case of a show like this, it all seems to make logical sense. The setting and the band seem to work in perfect harmony.
“I went all three nights last year, but that was not the original plan,” remembers Kevin Weid, a retired father of two from Long Island.
Weid had never seen the band live before and only knew a handful of songs, but a friend had an extra ticket to the first night of last year’s three-night stand and offered it to him.
“I figured I would go just to keep my buddy company,” he remembers. “But after what felt like a magical experience, I got a hotel room and bought tickets for the next two nights. It ended up being the best weekend of the entire summer. I’m going back this year for all three nights. They made a diehard out of me!”
The appeal that these shows have on folks from outside our area means that they will also serve as a nice shot in the arm for the local economy.
“These visitors, many of whom have never been to Atlantic City, will get to experience the restaurants, the stores, the beach and the excitement of the area. And when they go home, they may suggest to their families to come back and vacation in Atlantic City,” Richman notes.
A Lengthy JamThough to some they still sort of seem like the “new guys” in the jam world, especially when compared to the flower child legacy of the mighty Grateful Dead, Phish’s tenure in the music business is a long one. Formed in 1983, the group is coming up on 40 years of existence. It may be hard to believe, but that’s nearly a decade more than the Grateful Dead, who were only active for 30 years until founder and lead singer Jerry Garcia passed away in 1995, ultimately breaking up the band in its original form.
Phish has gone on hiatus in the past, but the fan base has remained loyal, as tends to be the tradition in the jam scene. Not reliant on hit singles, viral videos or really any type of push from the powers that be, the band is able to keep fans happy, switching up setlists on the regular, and keeping the entire experience fun and surprising – even for the most experienced Phish-head.
On any given night, Phish may break into unexpected deep cuts and covers, sometimes performed as full albums. The Halloween show that took place at Boardwalk Hall in 2013 actually contained the debut of a full set of songs that would later become their “Fuego” album, with the title track actually being recorded at Boardwalk Hall. Before that, their Halloween show in A.C. featured a homage to Little Feat, as Phish played Little Feat’s legendary album “Waiting for Columbus” in its entirety.
Special treats like that are always possibilities at any of the upcoming shows, but with four decades of material under their belt, it’s likely that they will simply explore the depths of their catalog for most of the memorable moments this weekend, just like they did last year. And that’s just fine, too.