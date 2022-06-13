5 Places to Hang out Before and After Barefoot Music Fest in Wildwoods

Before going to the Barefoot Music Fest, the best thing to do is to plan the pre-game and after-party.
Just to recap: Gates for the four-day event – Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, on the Wildwood beach between two of the Morey’s Piers - open 6 p.m. Thursday, and 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday, and they close at 11:30 p.m. each night.
Featuring country superstars such as Cole Swindell, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and others, it’s going to be quite a boot – make that flip-flop – stomping weekend.
Here are five places to hang out before and after the Barefoot Music Fest
Morey’s Piers
There are plenty of things to do at Morey’s Piers, from their waterparks and amusement parks to places to dine such as Jumbo’s Grub and Pub, Wilhelm’s Biergarten and PigDog Beach Bar BBQ. So, if you want to relax with a frosty beverage as the kids have their fun at the waterpark or amusement park, this is the perfect place created for you. Jumbo’s Grub and Pub is known for its famous fries. Whether you prefer them plain, with old bay seasoning, with Cuban spice and cilantro dipping sauce, there is no wrong answer. Don’t forget to try their frozen drink, “Yea, Salt Water Taffy,” made from frozen daiquiri mixed with light rum and a choice of strawberry or mango. Wilhelm’s Biergarten is known for its bratwurst served with sauerkraut and mustard on a pretzel bun. PigDog Beach Bar BBQ is known for its sandwiches, from pulled pork to fried shrimp po’ boys, and you will get a side of chips and pickles either way. The best part about this place is that the concert is between both Morey’s Piers, so the walking distance to and from the beach is minimal. MoreysPiers.com
Old City Pub
Known for its famous pot roast sandwich, Old City Pub is a great spot, especially because of its history. The building dates back to 1913 when it was the Wildwood Title and Trust Company. It then became Cape Savings and Loan Bank, which was one of the first financial institutions in Wildwood. In 2001, it transformed from a bank to a bar known as Tucker’s Pub. Finally, after an owner change and renovations, the Old City Pub was born in 2015. Their specialty cocktails feature the Teller’s Tea made with citrus vodka, raspberry vodka, lemonade and a splash of iced tea. The Pay Day cocktail consists of coconut and spiced rums, cream of coconut, orange, pineapple and apple juices. The Money Ball cocktail is made from coconut and light rums, melon liqueur, blue curacao, and pineapple juice. OldCityPub.com
Dogtooth Bar & Grill
Good Food. Good Beer. Great Times … is the motto at Dogtooth Bar and Grill. With $8.95 lunch specials from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., they have entrees such as a tuna and artichoke salad panini and buffalo chicken wraps. Each special comes with a choice of a small house salad, a small Caesar salad, or kettle chips. Every day from 4 p.m. to the hour before they close they have dinner specials which consists of DogTooth Turbot and the chicken and asparagus risotto. Happy hour is from 3 to 5 p.m., so you can cool off with a $2 domestic draft, a $3 domestic bottle, or $4 well drinks. During happy hour their $6.95 food specials feature Baja quesadillas, cowboy fries, potato skins and more. Don’t miss out on Dogtooth Bar & Grill this weekend. DogtoothBar.com
The Cove in Wildwood
Even though this place just opened several weeks ago, it is slamming every weekend and may be the most popular spot in Wildwood during the Barefoot Music Fest. Happy Hour is every day from 3 to 6 p.m., which features great deals on drinks such as $2.50 PBR Pounders, $2.50 Miller Lite drafts, $3.50 Yards Pale Ale and more. Select appetizers are half off during happy hour, too. Every Thursday is Throwback Thursday at the Cove. DJ Cloudnine starts the party at 9 p.m., and well drinks are $2 from 8 to 10 p.m. That’s not all: live entertainment is plentiful for the weekend featuring Nicolena 5 p.m. June 17, and Stay Tuned 9 p.m. later that night. At 5 p.m. June 18, check out Seamus McGroary, followed by South 47 at 9 p.m.. Finally, at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 19, Bobby Williams takes the stage. Make sure to join the party at the Cove in Wildwood. TheCoveWW.com
Goodnight Irene’s
This is the best place for pizza and beer lovers out there. Goodnight Irene’s is Wildwood’s original brick-oven pizza and tap house. If you want some tasty pizza for a reasonable price before going to the Barefoot Music Fest, this is the place for you. Dogs are welcome, too, so if you want to bring your furry friend along for the ride, the more the merrier. Happy hour is from opening to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. There is also live music every weekend. Not in the mood for pizza? No problem, Goodnight Irene’s serves burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads, and offers one of the best draught beer menus on the island. Check out Goodnight Irene’s this weekend, you won’t regret it. Goodnight-Irenes.com