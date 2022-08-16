The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras.
Here are 3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow.
Vue at The Claridge — Enjoy the best view of the Atlantic City Airshow at Vue at the Claridge located at 123 S. Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City. Easily the most impressive rooftop bar in the area, Vue provides the ultimate viewing location with 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and the city. For the Airshow, they will host a special ticketed event. Paid admission includes access to The Vue and outdoor decks to watch all the action in the skies, plus an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, served from noon until 2 p.m. You can reserve your ticket now at EventBrite.com tickets are $119 for adults, and $59 for kids 10 years and younger. Go to Claridge.com.
Steel Pier — Located on the Boardwalk at the front of the Steel Pier is the Steel Pier Pub where you can grab your drink to go and set yourself up with a prime viewing spot for the Airshow. Or head to the rear of the Pier to check out the Ocean Reef Bar with its 360-degree view of the Atlantic Ocean where all the aircraft will be zooming overhead. Hungry? Stick around after the show for their all-you-can-eat seafood fest from 3 to 9 p.m. Go to SteelPier.com.
The Yard — The party is on at The Yard on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and it’s going to be LIT -literally. After the Airshow, ’90s post-grunge band LIT will perform a free show. Guests can party to hit songs like “My Own Worst Enemy,” while enjoying their cocktails. The Yard has $5 PBR and $6 Bud Lite and Miller Lite daily. Try cocktails like the Purple Haze, made with Bacardi and Chairman’s Reserve rums, butterfly flower tea, house amaro, banana, coconut and lemon. They also offer The Perfect G’N’T made with Alibi Gin, Grey Goose Cucumber Vodka, elderflower liqueur, Fever Tree cucumber tonic, and lime. Go to Casinos.Ballys.com.