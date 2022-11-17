Wingin’ It …at The Chicken or the Egg

Long Beach Island is an odd place to visit in the offseason. The same streets that are bursting with life on this barrier island during the summer months are suddenly barren, with the most of the traffic lights on the main drag shut down and covered with black bags as a sort of unspoken warning that this place is a ghost town.
But despite the overall scarcity of bustle, there are a handful of businesses that keep their doors open year round on LBI, and the one I was headed to on that chilly November afternoon was a little spot in Beach Haven known as The Chicken or the Egg.
“The Chegg” as its known by the cool kids is one of the better known spots on the island, boasting a huge menu with everything from creative breakfast favorites to sandwiches and award winning soups like their incredible New England Clam Chowder. But I was here for one reason – the wings.
The Chegg has become famous for their wings over the years, but as someone who only finds himself in LBI once in a while, I had never sampled them. I decided to change all that.
The Wing: Massive and meaty, The Chicken or the Egg takes great pride in serving some of the larger wings that you will find anywhere. Personally, I prefer my wings in the small to medium category as they tend to be crispier and less rubbery, but these were enjoyable nonetheless.
What is generally a big no-no among wing aficionados is breading, so be forewarned, the standard wing here is HEAVILY breaded. Generally I prefer wings without breading, but since this is their signature style, I opted for the breaded version (non-breaded wings known as “naked wings” are also available). Though purests may frown upon them the breading was enjoyable and crunchy, and added texture and flavor. It also made the already large wings appear even larger, and made each wing more filling. An order of six is likely plenty for most people.
The Sauce: They offer 18 different wing sauces, running the gamut from mild flavors like Garlic Parm and Teriyaki all the way up to the stupidly hot ones that have names like “Obscene” and “Ludicrous.” I had heard good things about the Beesting varity, so I ordered a batch of those. Spicy with a vinegary tang a touch of honey worked nicely to mellow out the edge while also adding flavor. A great sauce overall.
The Dipping Sauce: The blue cheese was underwhelming. If it was homemade or not, I can’t say for certain, but either way, it was uninspired and on the thin side, without any elements making me eager to dip in it. That was a shame.
The Sides: Some nice celery sticks came with the wings and provided a cool break from the heat and the heaviness of everything else on the plate.
The Value: Wing used to be cheap. Seems this is just not the case anymore, and at $10.99 for a six-piece, that’s nearly 2 bucks a wing. Sadly, the days of the 25-cent wing nights at local bars and restaurants are long gone. You can still save a few bucks here though if you come in on a Wednesday night, where five wings can be had for $5 from 4 to 9 p.m., which is a pretty solid deal, especially when you consider the size of the wings at The Chegg.
The Bottom Line: The Chicken or the Egg did a damn good job making a case for breaded wings. While they may not be my go-to, they were a nice change of pace with a fabulous crunch and some excellent sauce. Next time I’ll try the naked version just to see how they compare, but overall I was impressed, and I can’t wait to come back and try some of the other sauce options. With some doctoring up of their blue cheese recipe, you might just have a star on your hands here.
The Score: 7.1
The Chicken or the Egg is located at 207 N. Bay Ave. in Beach Haven. Go to 492Fowl.com.