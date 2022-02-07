 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wing Wars V was officially one for the books
The War is over

The long awaited return of Atlantic City Weekly’s annual Wing Wars event on Saturday, Feb. 5, was once again a raving success as 17 of the top local restaurants battled it out for wing supremacy at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

A pair of live contests added to the fun: One requiring competitors to down increasingly hotter shots of hot sauce; and another that had brave souls bobbing for wings in a vat of blue cheese dressing. Both made for thrilling, sloppy fun.

Local rockers Robert’s Basement kept the party going with their mix of classic rock and originals and, as usual, a variety of awards were handed out to the restaurants, with Oshi Modern Asian Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort taking home top honors from the judges for their Ginger Scallion Chili Crunch Wings with Japanese White BBQ Sauce. Below is the full list of winners.

Be on the lookout for an announcement of Burger Bash returning this spring.

Judges Choice

1st Place: Oshi Modern Asian Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort, Ginger Scallion Chili Crunch Wings with Japanese White BBQ Sauce

2nd Place: Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City, Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with Smoked Blue Cheese

3rd Place: Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City, Betty’s Honey Garlic Sweet Buffalo Wings with Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce

People’s Choice

Wings:

1st Place: Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort, Sriracha Agave Wings

2nd Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Smoked Ancho-Chipotle Sticky Wings

3rd Place: Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Garlic Hot Wings

Dipping sauce:

1st Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Truffled Blue Cheese

2nd Place: Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort, The Big Dipper Sauce

3rd Place: Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese

Fat Boy Munch Club Awards

Fattest Imagination: Essl’s Dugout, Cherry Smoked Wings with Cherry Cola Moonshine Glaze with The Reaper dipping sauce

Fattest Presentation: Lillie’s Asian Cuisine at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

“I Can’t Feel My Face” Award: Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen, Wrath of Fury Wings with Kentucky Bacon Crema Dipping Sauce; and Deauville Inn, S.O.G. Wings with Roquefort Blue Cheese (TIE)

The XXL Heavenly Combo: Laureldale Pub and Grill, Buttermilk and Herb Marinated Wings with Sweet Heat Honey Buffalo Sauce and LPG Bold Blue Cheese

