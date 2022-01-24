Wing Wars V is so close we can smell the sauce!

We are less than two weeks away from Atlantic City’s premier chicken-based challenge, and the anticipation is building at a rapid pace.
It’s been two full years since the last Wing Wars. That means it’s been two years since anyone has had the chance to dive head first into a dreamlike ballroom filled with the aromas of perfectly sauced and seasoned wings straight out of the fryers; two years since the heavenly cool of the blue cheese put out the fire of spices on your tongue, and two years since the Judges’ Choice trophy was held triumphantly in the air by the winner after all was said and done.
It’s been a long time coming, and it has a lot to live up to, but it’s going to be amazing.
How could it not be? Wing Wars V is a chicken wing-themed extravaganza pitting some of the best restaurants in South Jersey in a head-to-head battle to see who fries up the top bird and the zestiest dipping sauce. And the best part is that you get to munch your way through the entire day.
It’s gonna be a party like no other, with live music from Robert’s Basement, drink specials, crazy contests and awards galore!
Below is the official list of participating restaurants:
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Essl’s Dugout
Hooters at Tropicana Atlantic City
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Lillie’s at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
OSHI Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort
Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City
Deauville Inn
South 9 Bar & Grille
Renault Winery
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
Laureldale Pub and Grill
Root Cellar Tavern
Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen
It all goes down from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Wanna go? Of course you do, but you better hurry as tickets are going FAST!
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which will include one hour early admission to the event.
To purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com or EventBrite.com. This year’s contestants include:
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Essl’s Dugout
Hooters
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Lillie’s at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
OSHI Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort
Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City
Deauville Inn
South 9 Bar & Grille in Cape May Court House,
Renault Winery
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
Laureldale Pub and Grill
Root Cellar Tavern
Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen