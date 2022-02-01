Wing Wars V brings fowl-mouthed fun to the Nugget this Saturday

It’s back!
After a 24-month absence, Atlantic City Weekly’s much-loved chicken wing extravaganza has come home to roost as Wing Wars V returns to Atlantic City 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, Feb. 5, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
If you have never been to Wing Wars, be aware that you’ve been missing out on one of the greatest days of gluttony South Jersey has ever known.
Once the gates open, guests enter a poultry paradise unlike any other. Seventeen of the best local bars and restaurants will set up in the Grand Ballroom, each of them handing out wing after glorious wing. And you can eat as many as you like.
Though there will be many OG-style wings, Wing Wars V means much more than just Buffalo: Every flavor profile from sticky and sweet to blasting with heat will be found accompanied by a variety of heavenly sauces to dunk in.
There will be three wing experts judging every restaurant’s entry for the most coveted Judges’ Choice plaque, but everyone who attends will also vote for their favorite wings and dipping sauces in the Eaters’ Choice Awards.
Wings and delicious dipping sauces are just one aspect of this kick-ass party as there will be a fully stocked bar, live music from Robert’s Basement, crazy contests and an awards ceremony as the grand finale. We know that’s a lot to sort through, so we’ve done that for you.
VIP tickets are sold out, but there are some general admission tickets ($30) available, but they are going fast, so you better grab ‘em while you can. If tickets are available, they will be sold at the door, but don’t take that chance!
Here is everything you need to know about Wing Wars V:
The WingsGet ready to salivate as we bring you the official list of wings for Wing Wars V:
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City: Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with Smoked Blue Cheese
Sriracha heat meets honey sweet in this glorious mashup from Chelsea Five Gastropub. This wing took 1st place from the judges two years in a row (at Wing Wars III and Wing Wars IV), and it’s back again looking to snag the crown for a third year. It’s a fantastic wing, and the blue cheese dipping sauce adds a bit of smoke to the mix for a divine ending to a fantastic culinary tale.
Deauville Inn: S.O.G. (Son of a Gun) Wings with Roquefort Blue Cheese
Many restaurants at Wing Wars try to play nice, keeping their sauces on the milder side in order to please the masses. Such is not the case for the Deauville Inn. Their S.O.G. Wings are hot. Damn hot. Multiple varieties of hot peppers are used in the sauce including Thai bird chilis, habaneros and the much-feared Carolina Reaper. Those brave enough to bite into one will mercifully have the chance to dunk them in a creamy Roquefort Blue Cheese dipping sauce that will surely be the savior of many.
Essl’s Dugout: Cherry-Smoked Wings with Cherry Cola Moonshine Glaze with The Reaper dipping sauce
Proving they are about more than just Messls, Essl’s Dugout starts off sweet with some very cherry-ful wings that include such fun ingredients as moonshine and cherry cola. But they flip the script on everybody by bringing the heat on the back end thanks to their Reaper dipping sauce, a fiery blue cheese haunted by the heat of ghost peppers.
Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen: Freddy J’s Sweet-Heat Smoked Wings/Freddy J’s Wrath of Fury Wings with Freddy J’s Kentucky Bacon Crema Dipping Sauce
A Mays Landing newbie that’s made a big name for itself since opening last year, Freddy J’s will offer wing warriors two options: Sweet-Heat Smoked Wings bring enough spice for some while also adding the smoky flavor of chipotles and ancho chilis and the bright sweetness of mango; the Wrath of Fury Wings are aimed at the true hotheads in the crowd with a downright scary blend of sriracha, wasabi, Thai chilis, ghost pepper and Carolina reapers that are likely to turn your tongue into the surface of the sun. Will Freddy J’s Kentucky Bacon Crema be enough to cool you down? Who knows? And, really, who cares? We are talking about a cream sauce that somehow combines the flavors of bacon and bourbon … in our minds, it can do no wrong.
Hooters: Naked Spicy Garlic Wings with Rockin’ Ranch
When you think of Hooters wings you might picture the heavily breaded style covered in their famous buffalo sauce. But this year they caught us off guard, subbing in their Naked Spicy Garlic Wings, which are unbreaded but still loaded with flavor thanks to a garlic-laden sauce with a nice kick that is sure to rub you the right way. Add their Rockin’ Ranch dipping sauce to the mix and you’ve got a match made in Hooters heaven.
Laureldale Pub and Grill: Buttermilk and Herb Marinated Wings with Sweet Heat Honey Buffalo Sauce and LPG Bold Blue Cheese
Nobody knows which spots will come home with the trophies this Saturday, but another newbie — Laureldale Pub and Grill — definitely wins the award for longest name for a wing, so they’re already ahead of the pack. Expect flavors to burst from all sides as the sweetness of brown sugar and cinnamon goes head to head with face-melting heat thanks to a bit of Carolina Reaper. Luckily their LPG Bold Blue Cheese dipping sauce seems to be up to the challenge of putting the fire out in the most delicious way possible.
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine at Golden Nugget Atlantic City: Sweet Chili Wings
Golden Nugget’s favorite Asian restaurant heads to Wing Wars V with a wing so tasty it needs no dipping sauce whatsoever. Their Sweet Chili Wings stand on their own, forming a yin-yang of sweetness and spice on a crispy wing that you’ll be returning for again and again.
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City: Garlic Hot Wings with Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie is another Wing Wars OG – and multiple award winner — and they’ll pack a one-two punch with a garlicky wing that still brings in the heat courtesy of Frank’s Red Hot and a dipping sauce that takes blue cheese to a whole other dimension with the bold, yet smooth flavor of freshly roasted garlic. It’s the ultimate garlic lover’s dream.
Oshi Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort: Ginger Scallion Chili Crunch Wings with Japanese White BBQ Sauce
Oshi Modern Asian Kitchen imparts an Eastern flavor profile with ingredients such as ginger, sesame seeds and Chinese chili oil kicking up their crunchy and delicious wings. Paired with a mysteriously tasty Japanese BBQ sauce, this wing will be one to watch at Wing Wars V.
Renault Winery: Sea Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Wings with Parmesan Ranch Dipping Sauce
Love the flavor of salt and vinegar potato chips? Then you won’t wanna miss out on the incredible wings Renault Winery brings to the party this year. And let’s face it, a crispy chicken wing beats a boring old potato chip any day, especially when you have the chance to dunk it in a creamy Parmesan Ranch dip.
Root Cellar Tavern: RCT Sweet Bourbon BBQ Wings/RCT Sweet & Spicy Wings/RCT Smokin’ Wings with Root Cellar Bangin’ Sauce
Looking to make a big splash at its first Wing Wars appearance, Root Cellar Tavern will bring not one, not two, but THREE different wing options to Wing Wars V. First up is their RCT Sweet Bourbon BBQ Wing, which combines America’s favorite brown water spirit with a bit of brown sugar and a whole lotta love; next is the RCT Sweet & Spicy Wing, a classic South Jersey-style buffalo wing with a kiss of sugar; and finally, the RCT Smokin’ Wing mixes the tropical sweetness of pineapple with the potent heat of habanero for a best-of-both-worlds combo you won’t soon forget. Any one of these wing options pairs well with their Root Cellar Bangin’ Sauce, a creamy, mayo-based dip with flares of chilis and soy sauce.
South 9 Bar & Grille: South 9 Thai Wings with Thai Chili Coconut Dipping Sauce
For their first time at Wing Wars, Cape May Court House’s South 9 Bar & Grille goes with a Thai theme in both wing and dipping sauce. The wing blends traditional Asian ingredients such as ginger, sesame and sriracha with subtle bursts of mint and cilantro, while the coconut milk in the dipping sauce works to take the edge off nicely.
Surf Dog Bar & Grill: Naked Wings with Cherry BBQ Dipping Sauce
Surf Dog calls them “Naked Wings,” but the truth is they are dressed to the nines in a killer dry rub with garlic, cumin and chili powder. And their dip is one of the few at Wing Wars to buck the creamy trend in favor of their Cherry BBQ Sauce, which makes this easily one of the most interesting wing/dip combos in this year’s Wing Wars lineup.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: Miso-Glazed Sake-Soaked Wings with Buttermilk Wasabi Blue Cheese
One of the Orange Loop’s most popular watering holes, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a Wing Wars veteran that is known for bringing some seriously creative flavor combos, including the award-winning Sweet Soy Wings that are now a permanent staple on their menu. This year the Beer Hall returns to Wing Wars with one of Chef Charles Soreth’s most ambitious creations yet: An Asian-themed wing packed with some of your favorite flavors from the Far East such as ginger and miso, plus it was marinated in sake to add some more flavor and tenderness. This wing teams up with a tasty Buttermilk Wasabi Blue Cheese that’s sure to bang your gong.
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House: Smoked Ancho-Chipotle Sticky Wings with Truffled Blue Cheese Dressing
Vagabond has won top honors several times at Wing Wars over the years, and they are hopeful that will happen again this year despite the fact that local rival Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has been taunting them on social media as of late, preemptively awarding them a “2nd place” trophy. Vagabond started the verbal assault, so it will be fun to see them go back and forth on social media. This year, Vagabond looks to make the Beer Hall eat their words with a smoky, spicy wing rounded out with a hint of honey sweetness and paired with a sophisticated dipping sauce featuring truffle oil. Can they take top honors? “We are in it to win it,” Vagabond owner Elvis Cadavid says.
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort: Sriracha Agave Wings with The Big Dipper Sauce
Back at Wing Wars for a third straight time, Villain & Saint brings a brand-new wing and sauce combo this year that we can’t wait to try. Everyone’s favorite rooster sauce, sriracha, pairs with the sweetness of agave and a few other secret ingredients to please your palate before the Big Dipper Sauce comes in to take everything to a pickle-y paradise.
Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City: Betty’s Honey Garlic Sweet Buffalo Wings with Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce
A Wing Wars rookie, Water Dog throws its hat in the wing ring this year and is ready for battle. Their wing looks to be a fan favorite of those who aren’t all about the blazing heat. Instead it relies on massive flavor thanks to garlic and honey along with a subtle kick of spice on the back end. And their Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce is living proof that there’s more to dipping than just blue cheese alone.
The ContestsArguably the most fun thing at Wing Wars is the contests. A handful of brave/insane Wing Wars attendees will battle it out in front of the crowd for great prizes and some serious bragging rights. But win or lose, it ain’t gonna be a walk in the park for any of them.
Winners of both contests will receive prizes including overnight stays at Golden Nugget, dining gift certificates, tickets to Atlantic City Weekly’s Burger Bash and 50 Bites, Good Time Tricycle’s Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival and more.
Think you are up to the challenge of either of these contests? Shoot an email to Rloughlin@pressofac.com to enter.
Here are the contests for Wing Wars V:
Hot ShotsThe first is strictly for those with a “burning desire” to defeat the competition. It’s called Hot Shots, and the premise is simple: Eight competitors will compete. Each will be given 10 quarter-ounce shots of hot sauce ranging from medium to nuclear inferno. They will drink the shot, let it sit in their mouths for 20 seconds with no reprieve of water, milk or any substance that will cool the heat down. Then they move to the next one and repeat. If they can last through all 10 without a drink or getting sick, well-deserved prizes will await them. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong. This is an endurance sport not for the weak of heart … or palate.
Blue in the Face Contest No. 2 was such a big hit at Wing Wars IV that we decided to bring it back this year for another go. A twist on the classic kids party game bobbing for apples, Blue in the Face is a gloriously messy competition straight out of an episode of Double Dare. Eight competitors will have a large container filled with blue cheese dressing placed in front of them. Whoever pulls the most wings from the container within the time limit — using their mouth only — will be declared the winner. This contest is sponsored by Westside Meats, an amazing food distributor and meat purveyor that is supplying the wings for this contest and some restaurants at Wing Wars.
Judges ChoiceWhen all is said and done, there are going to be lots of winners at Wing Wars, and we’re not just talking about the folks chomping down on wings.
A team of three professional judges has been assembled in order to hand out 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors in the categories of Best Wing. Here’s a quick bio on each of them:
Clara ParkClara Park returns for the second time as a Wing Wars judge. Park is a culinary development chef for OTG Management, as well as a former champion on Food Network’s hit show “Chopped.” She also serves as head of the chef’s advisory council for C-CAP Philadelphia. As a consultant, she developed recipes for Campbell’s Soup, Swanson, Tabasco and Upwave.com, ultimately being co-nominated for a James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Cooking Video.
Brian LofinkBrian Lofink is a familiar face at Wing Wars, having served as a judge several times. Lofink is a Philly boy and serves as the Culinary Director for the Simons, Frank and Company restaurant family, which includes Cantina Los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Khyber Pass Pub, Royal Boucherie, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Royal Tavern and Triangle Tavern, in addition to several seasonal beer gardens.
Jonathan DeutschJonathan Deutsch, Wing Wars V head judge, is professor of culinary arts and food science and director of the Drexel Food Lab at Drexel University. He is the author or editor of 10 books including Barbecue: A Global History. A classically trained chef, Deutsch has judged at all but one Wing Wars and is known to play a mean tuba when he’s not focusing on food.
More AwardsBut it’s not just up to the judges! All attendees at Wing Wars V will have a chance to vote for their favorite wings and dipping sauces, too. Upon entry, all attendees will receive a red token and a blue token. Drop the red in the bucket at your favorite wing place and the blue where you found your favorite dipping sauce. It’s that simple. Just before the end of the event, we’ll count them all up and announce the winners.
And you can once again count on the Fat Boy Munch Club — Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and A.C. Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin — to hand out their own list of awards for their Fat Boy favorites. Those categories include “Fattest Presentation” for how they decorate their booth and present their wings, “Fattest Imagination” for the most clever wings and dipping sauce presentation, the “I Can’t Feel My Face Award” for the hottest wings, and the “XXL Heavenly Combo Award” for best wing and dipping sauce combo.
The booze and the bandThere are a lot of elements that can go into to throwing an epic party, but two that absolutely must be there are great drinks and a great soundtrack. Luckily, both are key aspects of Wing Wars V. The large bar greets you immediately upon entering the Grand Ballroom and will provide those much-needed beverages you’ll surely be craving. Expect craft beers, specialty cocktails and a fully stocked bar, all perfectly designed to keep you feeling as saucy as the wings themselves.
With a drink in one hand and a wing in the other, you’ll be all set to rock out to the sounds of Robert’s Basement. A local favorite, Robert’s Basement has performed at venues throughout the area such as Bourre, Gypsy Bar at Borgata, The Wave at Golden Nugget and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, among others. The band plays everything from classic rock covers to experimental originals which weave in a broad scope of musical influences from jazz to metal to psychedelic rock and beyond. Robert’s Basement made a name for itself within our area thanks to their tight musicianship and the killer vocal chops of singer Coby Alavez, who can sound like everyone from Robert Plant to Jim Morrison. The band also has some great original music, too, so expect some of their music, as well.