Wing Wars adds some new competition as the bird battle gets closer

Are you feeling a sense of building excitement that you can’t quite put your finger on? A lot of folks are these days, and much of it can be traced back to one upcoming event: Wing Wars V.
And your excitement is well justified. After all, this year marks the big return of the hottest party in town – a chicken wing-themed extravaganza pitting some of the best restaurants in South Jersey in a head-to-head battle to see who fries up the top bird and the zestiest dipping sauce. And the best part is you get to munch your way through the entire day.
Wing Wars V will be a party like no other, with live music, drink specials, fun contests and awards galore!
It all goes down from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
And the competition is getting hotter each day. Seven new restaurants have been added to the list of competitors – South 9 Bar & Grille in Cape May Court House, Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings and McGettigan’s 19th Hole - as one entry – from Galloway Township, Renault Winery in Egg Harbor, Atlantic City Eatery (ACE) from Showboat in Atlantic City, Surf Dog Bar & Grill in Woodbine and Laureldale Pub and Grill in Mays Landing, bringing the total of participants to 19. Each of these spots comes in boasting a strong wing game and ready to take on all at Wing Wars V!
Wanna go? Of course you do.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which will include one-hour early admission to the event and a great shot at getting a seat for the event.
To purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com.